Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Anchor 1228 Seawall Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1228 Seawall Boulevard

Galveston, TX 77550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers/Sides

1 lb. Boiled Shrimp

$17.95

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp

$13.95

12 Fried Shrimp App

$15.95

6 Fried Shrimp App

$9.95

Fried Oysters App

$18.95

Anchor Bombs

$15.25

Crab Fingers App

$16.95

Single Crab Cake

$9.95

Coleslaw

$2.25

Hushpuppies

$4.50

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of Chips

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Soup/Salad

Gumbo

$8.99+

Bisque

$8.99+

Chowder

$9.99+

Classic Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Fish Salad

$16.95

Chicken Salad

$15.95

Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$8.95

5 Bone-in Wings

$8.95

10 Boneless Wings

$13.95

10 Bone-in Wings

$13.95

15 Boneless Wings

$17.95

15 Bone-in Wings

$17.95

Burgers

Classic Island Burger

$13.95

Orginal Anchor Burger

$13.95

Babes Bacon Burger

$14.95

Seaside Caesar Burger

$13.95

"BOI""Chile Burger

$13.95

Mushroom Burger

$13.95

Pico Burger

$13.95

TIdal Wave Fire Burger

$14.95

Black Bean

$13.95

Sandwiches/Tacos

Fish Po'boy

$15.95

Oyster Po'boy

$15.95

Shrimp Po'boy

$15.95

Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Fish Taco

$13.95

Shrimp Taco

$13.95

Fried Oyster Taco

$13.95

Hot Lobster Roll

$24.95

Cold Lobster Roll

$24.95

Dinners

12 Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

6 Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.95

12 Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

6 Grilled Dinner

$13.95

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$16.95

Fried Oysters Dinner

$21.95

Beer Batter Dinner

$15.95

Catfish Dinner

$17.95

Crab Cake Dinner

$18.95

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Combine 2

$19.95

Combine 3

$24.95

KIds

Kids Popcorn

$7.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.25

Desserts

Key Lime

$6.95

Brownie

$3.95

Drinks

Regular

Soda/Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kids

Soda/tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1228 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77550

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

