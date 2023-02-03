The Anchor Seafood & Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy delicious seafood with our own special style and flair. We opened our doors in Heath, Texas to you officially on 03/02/23.
Location
507 Laurence Drive, Heath, TX 75032
Gallery
