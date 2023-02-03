BG picView gallery

The Anchor Seafood & Bar

507 Laurence Drive

Heath, TX 75032

FOOD MENU

Starters

Fresh Oysters

$15.00+

Loaded Oysters

$19.00+

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.00+

Ceviche

$14.00+

Wings

$11.00+

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Aguachiles

$18.00

Octopus Tapas

$19.00

Salmon Nachos

$15.00

Cocktails

Octopus Cocktail Small

$12.00

Octopus Cocktail Large

$19.00

Shrimp Cocktail Small

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail Large

$20.00

Mix Cocktail Small

$14.00

Mix Cocktail Large

$21.00

Seafood Gumbo

Small Seafood Gumbo

$7.00

Large Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Tostadas

Ceviche (1) Tostada

$8.00

Shrimp (1) Tostada

$10.00

Tropical (1) Tostada

$13.00

Chipotle Shrimp (1) Tostada

$10.00

Cancun Specialties

Pina Loca

$26.00

Shrimp Flautas

$15.00

Marisco Tower

$35.00

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Boil Seasonal

With sweet cream & red potatoes

Shrimp Boil

$35.00

Snow Crab Boil

$45.00

Snow Crab & Shrimp Boil

$55.00

Crawfish Boil

$15.00

Grilled

Served with Rice & Veggies

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$17.45

Grilled Salmon

$17.45

Grilled Tilapia

$15.45

Shrimp Skewer

$17.95

Shrimp Chipotle Cream Sauce

$23.00

Mar y Tierra

$26.00

Fried Baskets

Served with french fries & hushpuppies (2)

(6) Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.00

(12) Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$26.00

(1) Catfish Filet

$8.00

(2) Catfish Filet

$12.00

(3) Catfish Filet

$16.00

(2) Chicken Strips

$9.00

(4) Chicken Strips

$13.00

Fried Combos

(1) Catfish Fillet (3) Shrimp

$15.00

(2) Catfish Fillet (3) Shrimp

$18.00

(1) Catfish Fillet (2) Chicken Strips

$15.00

(2) Catfish Fillet (2) Chicken (3) Shrimp

$25.00

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

PoBoys

Shrimp PoBoy

$14.00

Catfish PoBoy

$12.00

Catfish & Shrimp PoBoy

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Cesar Salad

$10.00

Country Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double Cheeseburger

$18.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.00

Monster Burger

$35.00Out of stock

Kids

Served with French Fries

Kids Shrimp (2)

$8.00

Kids Catfish Nuggets (5)

$8.00

Kids Tilapia (1)

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

$8.00

Side Orders

Hush Puppies

$7.00+

Onion Rings

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Veggies & Rice

$5.00

Sausage

$7.00

Corn & Potatoes

$5.00

Single Fried Shrimp

$3.25

Single Fried Catfish

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Funnel Sticks

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

Sodas

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Water

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Rocks House Margarita

$9.00

Frozen House Margarita

$9.00

Top-Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

La Paloma

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Vampiro

$12.00

Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.00

Classic Mojito

$11.00

Coconut Mojito

$11.00

Mexican Mojito

$11.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Old-Fashioned

$14.00

Watermelon Guava Delight

$9.00

The Whale

$30.00

FROZEN DRINKS

Frozen House Margarita

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Tamarind Margarita

$11.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

DOMESTIC BOTTLE

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

DOMESTIC DRAFT

Eight Draft

$4.50

Eight Draft 18oz

$7.00

Budlight Draft

$4.50

Budlight Draft 18oz

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Draft 180z

$7.00

Blue Moon Draft

$4.50

Blue Moon Draft 18oz

$7.00

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$4.50

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde 18oz

$7.50

IMPORT BOTTLE

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

XX Lager

$5.50

XX Amber

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Modelo Special

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Shinner Bock

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Heinekken 0.0

$5.50

Caguama

$9.00

IMPORT DRAFT

Modelo Special Draft

$5.00

Modelo Special Draft 18oz

$8.00

XX Lager Draft

$5.00

XX Lager Draft 18oz

$8.00

Pacifico Draft

$5.00

Pacifico Draft 18oz

$8.00

CAN BEER

XX Lager Can

$5.50

Tecate Light Can

$5.50

Modelo Special Can

$5.50

MIXED DRINKS

SEA BREEZE

$7.00

Watermelon Guava Delight

$9.00

Rocks House Margarita

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Royal F

$10.00

Buttery Nip

$9.00

LIQUOR

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70th

$17.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

18000 Anejo

$13.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$12.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Titto's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Effen

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Fireball

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Grand Manier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Contreau

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Sangria

$9.00

Champagne

$7.00

Prosecco

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy delicious seafood with our own special style and flair. We opened our doors in Heath, Texas to you officially on 03/02/23.

Website

Location

507 Laurence Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Map
