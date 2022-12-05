A map showing the location of The Anchor - Madisonville 407 SAINT TAMMANY STView gallery

The Anchor - Madisonville 407 SAINT TAMMANY ST

review star

No reviews yet

407 SAINT TAMMANY ST

MADISONVILLE, LA 70447

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HH Appetizers (Copy)

Anchor Shrimp

$15.00

Nashville Wings

$14.00

Lighthouse BBQ Wings

$14.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$14.00

Hummus

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Boudin Egg Rolls (3)

$12.00

Boudin Egg Rolls (5)

$18.00

Firecracker Taco (One)

$3.00

Pulled Pork Taco (One)

$3.00

Queso App

$7.00

Pulled Pork Nacho Fries

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 SAINT TAMMANY ST, MADISONVILLE, LA 70447

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tchefuncte’s
orange starNo Reviews
407 SAINT TAMMANY ST Madisonville, LA 70447
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy’s Pizza - Covington
orange starNo Reviews
69305 Highway 21 Unit 100 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Covington
orange star4.3 • 276
70367 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Avila Grill - 4700 Louisiana Highway 22
orange starNo Reviews
4700 Louisiana Highway 22 Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Covington
orange star4.0 • 1,128
70488 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
orange star4.7 • 1,095
318 Dalwill Dr Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Map
More near MADISONVILLE
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston