Anchor Restaurant at The Flagship Inn

200 Townsend Avenue

Boothbay, ME 04538

Order Again

Appetizers

BIG PRETZEL

$10.00

Oven Baked Large Pretzel served with Green Chile Queso Dip

CHEESE QUESIDILLA

$12.00

Griddled Flour Tortilla with Melted Shredded Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Wings with Traditional Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks 12 to an order.

DEVILED EGGS

$6.00

Hard Boiled Eggs, Creamy Egg Yolks with Candied Bacon, Jalapenos, Herb Oil and American Cheese. Three to an order V, GF

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

Avocado and Pico de Gallo mixed and seasoned with Salt and Pepper

HUSH PUPPIES

$10.00

Lightly Fried Hush Puppies made of Corn Meal, Flour, Spices, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapenos. Served with a Smoked Aioli. Six to an order.

PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP FULL POUND

$16.00

Full pound of Shell On Cooked Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon

PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP HALF POUND

$12.00

Half Pound of Shell On Cooked Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon

WINGS

$12.00

Crisp Chicken wings tossed in hot sauce. Seven to an order. Served with Ranch Dressing and Celery

Salads

House

$8.00

Field Greens, shaved carrots, winter beets, citrus vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds and goat cheese.

Cobb

$16.00

Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Candied Bacon, Egg, Chives, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch

Taco

$15.00

Taco Beef, Chopped Iceberg, tomato, scallions, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, crispy flour tortilla bowl

Favorites

Served with seasoned house-made chips.

Smash Burger

$16.00

Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Brioche Bun and Thousand Island Dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Achiote Marinated Chicken, Grilled and served with Lettuce, Pickles, and Guacamole on a Brioche Bun

The Boothbay Burrito

$17.00

Choice of Taco Beef or Chicken, with Pinto Beans, Green Chili Sauce and Cheese

Dockside Fajitas Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, with Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Dockside Fajitas Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled Shrimp with Peppers, Onions and Flour Tortillas Served with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Two pieces of Fried Haddock, French Fries, Creamy Cole Slaw and Tartar Sauce

Side Fries

$3.00

Side of Crispy Fries

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

Hot Brownie Skillet

$9.00

Warm Chocolaty Brownie served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00

Rich Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake served with Whipped Cream

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Single patty Cheeseburger

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Single Patty Burger No Cheese

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Griddled Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese

Kids Catch

$9.00

One-piece crispy fried Haddock

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Easy pick up for to go orders, casual, comfortable dining room for dining in! Maine favorites, Southwestern specialties, nightly features.

Location

200 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay, ME 04538

Directions

