The Andes Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

110 Main Street,

Andes, NY 13731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

8 oz. Double Patty Burger
Chicken Fingers
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with creamy horseradish and marinara sauces.

Loaded Baked Potato

$12.00

Loaded with shredded Monterey and cheddar cheese, lardons, topped with blue cheese dressing. Sour cream on the side.

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

$16.00Out of stock

EVOO, basil, burrata

Salads

Classic Wedge

$12.00

crisp iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, lardon, red onion, local cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad with romaine, anchovy, parmesan, croutons, olive oil & lemon juice dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Red curly leaf lettuce, fresh raw vegetables with our house vinaigrette.

Entrees

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$29.00

Maryland crab cakes made in house, served with peppery cole slaw.

Fried Chicken Sammy

$16.00

Pickled brined, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce-on a buttery toasted brioche bun. Served with waffle fries.

Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Crispy baby back ribs glazed with habanero-mango sauce and lime.

8 oz. Double Patty Burger

$15.00

Two four-ounce burger patties with your choice of cheese on a big Marty's bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with French fries.

Chicken Parm

$24.00

linguine, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, garlic bread

Rib Eye

$36.00

16 oz Rib Eye.. Cooked to your desired temperature, served with our house steak sauce; a Dijon, garlic sauce. Served with one choice of our sides.

Butcher's Steak Frites

$25.00

10 oz New York Strip, horseradish ranch sauce, bistro fries

Harvest Bowl

$21.00Out of stock

Farro, local vegetables, avocado, radish, chickpeas, feta cheese, cucumber

Seared Salmon

$24.00

salmon, local vegetables, herbed butter

Daily Specials

Flatbread of the Day

$16.00

Chicken bacon ranch

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Broccoli Cheddar

Bread Bowl

$15.00

Broccoli cheddar soup in a garlic bread bowl

Fresca Flatbread

$17.00

Roasted zucchini, tomato bruschetta, shaved parmesan.

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Five knots with marinara.

Chicken cutlet parm sandwich

$17.00

Crispy chicken cutlet on hero roll (half hero) marinara and provolone-served with greens and marinara for dipping,

Eggplant parm sandwich

$17.00

Crispy breaded eggplant, marinara, provolone on a hero roll (half hero)-served with greens and marinara for dipping.

Lasagna

$26.00

Layers of fresh pasta, ricotta, Bolognese, Mornay sauce-served with garlic sticks.

Penne ala Vodka with Crispy Chicken Cutlets

$26.00

Creamy tomato sauce topped with ricotta cheese and shaved pecorino-served with garlic sticks

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp, linguine, scampi butter-served with a garlic stick.

Prime Rib

$44.00

Juicy Prime Rib served with creamed spinach and a baked potato. Bourbon-BBQ demi-glace.

Kids Menu

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00
Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$9.00
Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three chicken tenders served with French Fries.

Tavern Menu

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

6 deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

8 oz. Double Patty Burger

$15.00

Two four-ounce burger patties with your choice of cheese on a big Marty's bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with French fries.

Traditional Cheese Flatbread

$15.00
Waffle Fries

$8.00
House Salad

$10.00

Red curly leaf lettuce, fresh raw vegetables with our house vinaigrette.

Lamb & Beef Gyro W/ FF

$15.00

Shaved lamb and beef, Kalamata olives, red onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, Tzatziki sauce, griddle pita-served with waffle fries.

Butcher's Steak Frites

$25.00

10 oz New York Strip, horseradish ranch sauce, bistro fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
110 Main Street,, Andes, NY 13731

