Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

The Angry Anvil

475 Reviews

$$

200 West 1st St

Suite 5

Birdsboro, PA 19508

Munchies

Spicy Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00

Steak Street Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Three corn tortillas filled with ribeye steak, diced red onion, red chili ranch, and queso fresco.

Bacon Queso Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries topped with creamy queso sauce, crispy bacon, and scallions.

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries tossed in garlic oil, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Kiwi Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries topped with sweet chili sauce, sour cream, and scallions.

Plain Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

For those with discerning tastes. Four tenders and fries. Served with your choice of sauce.

Clam Fiddlers

$8.00Out of stock

A half pound of crispy fried clam strips, served with cocktail sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheddar lightly battered and fried. Served with maple mustard.

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onion, and queso fresco on a bed of mixed greens. Add bacon $1

Steak Salad

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots, red onions, and cherry tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens. Add bacon $1.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Ten crispy fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with baby carrots and the best bleu cheese in the county.

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Three beer battered cod fillets with crispy fries. Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

Sweet Potato Tots

$8.00

Served with maple mustard.

Basket of chips

$3.00

Burgers

Birdsburger

$13.00

Certified angus smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Roasted garlic aioli, apple wood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese, on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.

Mushroom Gouda Burger

$14.00

Sauteed crimini mushrooms, Gouda cheese, and roasted garlic aioli on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.

Horsey Burger

$13.00

Horsey sauce, cheddar cheese, and pickled red onions on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.

Jalapeno Heater

$14.00

Our classic burger on toasted brioche, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cheddar, and spicy burger sauce. Served with house chips.

Balsamic Bleu Burger

$14.00

Bleu cheese spread, balsamic reduction, lettuce, and tomato on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Planted based, totally vegan patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and vegan aioli on a vegan sprouted wheatberry bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.

Sandwiches

Pesto Pretzel Chicken

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, basil pesto aioli, and balsamic reduction on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with house chips.

Cheesesteak Chalupa

$14.00

Shaved ribeye smothered in melted cheddar cheese in a warm flatbread with lettuce, tomato, and spicy burger sauce.

Birdsboro Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, dipped in an extra spicy sauce. Topped with sliced pickles and sweet corn ranch on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.

The Carolina Clucker

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken breast topped with Carolina style bbq sauce, crunchy slaw, and sliced pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun.

General Tut's Fried Tofu Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy fried tofu topped with spicy BBQ sauce, crunchy cabbage slaw, scallions, and sesame seeds on a toasted sweet potato bun. Served with your choice of house chips or fries. Hit make it vegan to sub regular slaw for vegan slaw.

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Southern style fried steak topped with lettuce, tomato, and horsey sauce on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips.

Oakbrook Bottles

Edinburgh Ale

$8.00

Special Brew

$8.00

Red & Black

$8.00

X51

$8.00
check markSports
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Pub Fusion in the heart of Birdsboro.

Website

Location

200 West 1st St, Suite 5, Birdsboro, PA 19508

Directions

