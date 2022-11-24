Main picView gallery

The Angry Chicken 1620 Highway 76, Suite 13

1620 US Route 76

Hiawassee, GA 30546

Order Again

Apps

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Onion Rings

$4.99

Wings

$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Angry Popcorn Shrimp

$7.95

Burgers/Handhelds

Hamburger

$10.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Smokehouse Burger

$11.95

Jalapeno Cheddar

$11.95

Philly Steak and Cheese

$11.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.95

Reuben

$10.95

Turkey Reuben

$11.95

Club

$12.95

Turkey Club

$12.95

BLT

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Chz Burger

$11.45

Popcorn shrimp

$10.95

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Philly

$11.95

Chicken Melt

$11.95

Malibu

$10.95

Jalapeno Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Club

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Angry Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Supper

Wing Basket

$10.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.95

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.95

Chicken Livers

$10.95

Hamburger Steak

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Smothered Chicken

$14.95

Bacon Cheddar Grits and Shrimp

$12.95

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$10.95

BLT Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$11.95

Southwestern Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chips

$2.99

Slaw

$2.49

Tater Tots

$3.49

Side meat

$4.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Chicken Strips

$6.95

Hot Dog

$6.95

chicken buckets

6pc Chicken Bucket

$10.95

8pc Chicken Bucket

$12.95

10pc Chicken Bucket

$14.95

12pc Chicken Bucket

$16.95

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Barq's

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1620 US Route 76, Hiawassee, GA 30546

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

