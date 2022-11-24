The Angry Chicken 1620 Highway 76, Suite 13
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1620 US Route 76, Hiawassee, GA 30546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papouli's Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Macon - 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd
No Reviews
121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard Macon, GA 31210
View restaurant
Flapjack's (Gatlinburg #6) - 146 Gatlinburg
No Reviews
146 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurant
La Mixteca Tamale House - 1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suite D576,00
No Reviews
1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurant