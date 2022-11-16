  • Home
A map showing the location of The Angry Crab- Lincoln Square 5665 N LINCOLN AVE

The Angry Crab- Lincoln Square 5665 N LINCOLN AVE

No reviews yet

5665 N LINCOLN AVE

Chicago, IL 60659









Appetizers

French Fries

$5.00

Wings

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Catfish

$12.00

Cod Fish

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$19.00

Calamari

$12.50

Corn Bread

$3.50

Garlic Noodles

$10.00

Garlic Noodles w/Shrimp

$13.00

Raw Oysters

$13.99

Nola Oysters

$16.99

Mixed Grilled Vegetables

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp & Vegetable Skewers

$14.99

Grilled Lobster Tail & Vegetables

$20.99

Hella Snappy!

$31.00

Add Cajun Garlic

$0.50

Add Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Add Garlic

$0.50

Add Cajun

$0.50

Plush Toy

$7.99

Seafood

Two Crabby

$49.99

Ultimate Eat

$79.99

Kings Feast

$279.99

Lobster Tails (ea)

$15.99

Crawfish Frozen (1/2 lb.)

$4.99

Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb.)

$8.99

Whole Shrimp (1/2 lb.)

$6.99

Snow Crab Legs (1/2 lb.)

$14.99

King Crab Legs (1/2 lb.)

$59.99

Clams (1/2 lb.)

$9.99

Mussels (1/2 lb.)

$7.99

Jonah Crab Claws (1/2 lb.)

$15.99

Scallops (1/2 LB.)

$21.99
Crawfish Frozen (1 lb)

Crawfish Frozen (1 lb)

$16.99

Headless Shrimp (1 lb.)

$15.99

Whole Shrimp (1 lb.)

$13.99

Snow Crab Legs (1 lb.)

$29.99

King Crab Legs (1 lb.)

$104.99

Clams (1 lb.)

$18.99

Mussels (1 lb.)

$14.99

Jonah Crab Claws (1 lb.)

$29.99

Dungeness Crab

$62.99

Scallops (1 lb.)

$41.99

****NO PORK****

Corn (ea.)

$1.25

Sausage (ea.)

$1.25

Potato (ea.)

$1.00

Corn (3 pack)

$3.25

Sausage (3 pack)

$3.25

Potatoes (3 pack)

$2.50

Family Pack CSP

$14.99

Hard Boiled Egg (ea.)

$1.25

Hard Boiled Eggs (3 pack)

$3.25

Flavor & Spice

TG OK

Extra Dirty

Steamed Rice

$2.75

Garlic Rice

$3.75

Snow Crab Fried Rice

$4.75

French Bread

$2.75

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Extra Sauce & Spice

$4.00

Extra Spice Only

$0.75

Extra Condiments

$1.00

Limes

$0.75

Lemons

$0.75

Cracker

$2.50

Red Slicer

$2.00

Butcher Paper

$2.00

Gloves

$0.50

T - Shirt

$15.99

Misc Add On

$1.00

Credit Card Pre-Authorization

$5.00

INCLUDE UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Fuze Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Fuze Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

La Croix Lemon

$2.50

La Croix Lime

$2.50

La Croix Tangerine

$2.50Out of stock

La Croix Coconut

$2.50

La Croix Berry

$2.50

La Croix Passionfruit

$2.50

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Outside Drinks

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5665 N LINCOLN AVE, Chicago, IL 60659

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

