Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Angry Elephant Wichita

1,323 Reviews

$$

756 N Tyler Rd

Wichita, KS 67212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers (AS ENTREE)

Brisket Nachos (AS ENTREE)

$14.50

Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, White Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Homemade Pico De Gallo

Corn Fritters (AS ENTREE)

$10.50

Deep-Fried Cornbread Balls, Hot Honey, BBQ Sauce

BBQ Cheese Fries (AS ENTREE)

$12.00

Cajun Queso Fries (AS ENTREE)

$13.50

Thick Cut Cajun Fries, White Queso, Melted Cheddar, Smoked Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Fresh Pico De Gallo, Smoked Pork

Nacho Fries (AS ENTREE)

$14.50

Burgers

Spicy Santiago Burger

$14.50

Beefy Queso Burger

$15.00

Angry Angus Burger

$14.50

Mac Daddy Burger

$14.50

Pimento Burger

$14.50

Mexican

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Smoked Brisket,Cilantro Cream Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Pico De Gallo, Side of House Salsa

Carolina Tacos

$14.50

Smoked Pork, Carolina Sauce,Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickled Cabbage, House Pickles, Reaper Sauce

Fried Pork Tacos

$14.50

2 Deep Fried Tacos. Stuffed With Smoked Pork, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Salsa

Pork Burrito

$14.50

14in tortilla filled with refried beans, smoked pork and cheddar cheese. Deep fried then topped with white queso and fresh pico de gallo. Served with our house salsa.

Pork Monterrey

$15.00

14" Deep Fried Shell. Topped with refried beans, smoked pork, lettuce, creama, shredded cheese and pico de gallo! Served with house salsa.

Sandwiches

Elephant Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, BBQ Sauce

Safari Stack Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked Pork, Cheddar, Bacon, House Carolina Mustard Sauce.

Carolina Style Sandwich

$14.50

Smoked Pork, Melted Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Coleslaw, Carolina Mustard Sauce, House Pickles

Stampede Stack Sandwich

$16.50

Angus Patty, Smoked Pork, Brisket, Bacon, Hot Link. 2 Slices Cheddar

Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Specialty Dishes

BBQ Mac

$18.50

BBQ Salad

$15.00

Elephant Platter

$13.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.25

Cajun Fries

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Mac N Cheese

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Queso Fries

$4.75

Corn Fritters (5)

$5.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

Dessert

The Ultimate Shake

$14.75

Our hand blended shakes, topped with our delicious home made cheese cake & whipped cream

Chocolate Sundae

$5.25

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Chocolate Chips and Home Made Whip Cream

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.25

Classic Shake

$7.25

Elephant split

$9.25

Angel Shake

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Taco Tues.

Taco

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our amazing BBQ and craft brews today! Or order carryout online!

