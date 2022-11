The Angry Elephant Burgers, Brew & Que

Restaurant info

The Angry Elephant has the all things you need on a night out with friends: great BBQ, beer, burgers and sports. The menu consists mostly of Midwest BBQ classics, pizza, burger, and sandwiches. The smoked BBQ mac is a favorite here. We offer a fantastic variety of beer, ranging from the usual domestic options to some delicious craft beers. If you prefer wine or cocktails, we've got you covered. Watch the game on huge screens and 200" projector! Come enjoy a goodtime with friends and family!

