A map showing the location of The Angry Line Cook 520 E 4th St

The Angry Line Cook

review star

No reviews yet

520 E 4th St

Minneapolis, MN 55401

BURGERS

ANGRY BURGER

$16.00

ANGRY SAUCE, PICKLED FRESNOS, CHILI OIL, HOUSE MADE PEPPER JACK CHEESE

OTHER BURGER

$15.00

HOUSE MADE AMERIACN CHEESE, BEEF STOCK AIOLI, HOUSE MADE PICKLES

SAINT

$16.00

THICK CUT BACON, DAD BEER DIJONNAISE, HOUSE MADE AMERICAN CHEESE, HOUSE MADE PICKLES

B.Y.O.

BYO SINGLE

$12.00

BYO DOUBLE

$15.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$13.00

THICK CUT BACON, ROCKET, PICKLED GREEN TOMATO, SMOKY BERBERE AIOLI, HERBY SOURDOUGH

PB & J

$12.00

SMOKED SOY HONEY PEANUT BUTTER, FRESNO PEPPER JAM, ROCKET, SOURDOUGH

SMALL PLATES

HAND CUT FRIES

$10.00

BASKET OF HAND CUT FRIES WITH CHOICE OF HOUSE KETCHUP, ANGRY SAUCE, OR CHARRED GREEN ONION RANCH

ANGRY FRIES

$13.00

BASKET OF HAND CUT FRIES LOADED W/ ANGRY SAUCE, CHILI OIL, PICKLED FRESNOS, AND SPICY LARDONS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, TOSSED IN SMOKED SOY HONEY, TAHINI, FRIED GARLIC, AND MICRO GREENS

WINGS

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS W/ CHARRED GREEN ONION RANCH | CHOISE OF HOUSE RUB, CHILI HONEY, OR BURN 1 HOT SAUCE

FUL

$10.00

FAVA BEAN DIP, WHIPPED FETA, FRESH TOMATO & SHALLOT, JALAPENO, BROWN BUTTER, W/ TOASTED SOURDOUGH

SALAD

$11.00

ROCKET, MICRO GREENS, WATERMELON RADISH, ROMANESCO, PISTACHIO DRESSING, PECORINO, TOASTED TEFF SEED, W/ ANCHOVY TOAST

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

520 E 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

