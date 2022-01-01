- Home
The Angus Inn
5253 Route 220 HWY
Hughesville, PA 17737
NA Beverages
7-Up Zero Can
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Bottomless Coffee
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Country Time Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Gatorade
Ginger Ale Can
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Rasberry Tea
Red Bull
Rootbeer
Sierra Mist
Single Coffee
Sweet Tea
Tap Water
TO GO Coffee
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
UnSweet Tea
V-8 Juice
White Milk
Bottle/Can Beer or Malt Beverage
Angry Orchard
Bell's To Hearted Ale
Blue Moon
Blue Moon Sky
Bud Light
Bud Light Orange OR Lime
Bud Light Seltzer
Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda
Bud Lite NEXT
Bud ZERO (non-alcoholic)
Budweiser
Busch
Busch Apple 12 oz cans
Busch Lite
Cacti Spiked Seltzer (Pineapple, Lime, Strawberry)
Clubtails - Bahama Mama 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Clubtails - Sex on the Beach 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Coors Light
Coors Original
Corona
Craft Seasonal Beers
DB Love by the Sun Peach Mango Beer
DB Pumpkin Lager
Fireball 10 pk TO GO
Fireball Single HERE
Fireball Single TO GO
Genesee
Guinness
Harp
JD Down Home Punch
JD Southern Peach
Killians
Labatt Blue Light
Labatt's Blue
Lancaster Brewing Co Pumpkin Ale
Landshark
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Mad Dog 20/20 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Light
Molson
New Trail
PBR
PBR Hard Coffee
Peach-RITA 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Perpetual
Ranch Water
Raz-Ber-RITA
Rebel Hard Coffee
Redd's
Rita's 25 oz TO GO ONLY
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
Sea Isle Spiked Tea
Seagram's
Shock Top Pretzel Beer
SLRRRP Jell-O Shot
SLRRRP Jell-O Shots 12 pack
Smirnoff Apple 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Blue Raspberry & Blackberry 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Grape 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Ice Seasonal
Smirnoff Peach Bellini 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Raspberry 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Red, White & Berry 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Smash 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Smash Peach Mango 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Smash Pinapple & Coconut 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Smash Pineapple 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Smash Screwdriver 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Strawberry Lemonade 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smirnoff Watermelon Mimosa 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Smithwick's
Straw-ber-RITA 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Tangy Orange 24 oz TO GO ONLY
Troegs Nugget Nectar
Truly Seltzer
Twisted Teas
Watermelon RITA 24 oz TO GO ONLY
White Claw
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Porter
Yuengling Premium
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
12 days of Christmas Cocktail
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto, sour mix, soda and cherries
Appletini
1.5 oz Apple Vodka .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice .75 oz Simple Syrup
Bloody Mary
1 oz vodka Tomato juice Worchester Sauce Tabasco Horseradish Salt/Pepper Celery Salt Add piece of celery and two olives
Blueberry Lemonade
Use blueberry, lemon or vanilla vodka Place mint, fresh blueberries and sugar in a shaker and muddle with a spoon. Add vodka and shake. Pour into glass and top with lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hurricane
Jagerbomb
Jello shots
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu Bay Breeze
Manhattan
1.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes real bitters Orange twist or maraschino cherries
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
2 oz Wild Turkey Bourbon Simple Syrup 2 dashes bitters
Red Headed Slut
Peach Scnhapps, Jager and Cranberry Juice
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Whiskey Sour
Bourbon whiskey Lemon juice Simple Syrup (or maple syrup) Garnish with orange peel or cocktail cherry
White Russian
Witch's Brew
Glass Wine
Liquor List
Absolute Vodka
Cherry Vodka
Deep Eddy's
Firefly Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
House Vodka (Lairds)
Pinnacle Whipped Vodka
Skyy Vodka
Smirnoff Raspberry
Titos Vodka
Tanqueray Gin
House Gin (Gordons)
Barcardi Rum
Barcardi Limon Rum
Captain Morgan Rum
Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
House Rum (Jacquins)
Jose Cuervo Tequila
Patron Tequila
House Tequila (Margaritaville)
American Honey Whisk
Apple Jack Whisk
Birddog Blackberry Whisk
Crown Royal Apple Whisk
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Whiske
Fireball Malt Bev Single 2 GO Whisk
Fireball Malt Bev Single Whisk
Fireball Whisk
House Bourbon (Old Crow)
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Jameson Whiskey
Jim Beam Apple Whisk
Jim Beam Stag Whisk
Jim Beam Whisk
Old Grandad Bourbon Whisk
Screwball Whiskey
Seagram's 7 Whisk
Seagram's VO Whisk
Wild Turkey Whisk
Windsor Whisk
Yukon Jack Whisk
Christian Brothers VS Brandy
Dewars Scotch Brand
Famous Grouse Brand
Ginger Brandy
House Brandy (E&J)
Johnnie Walker Black Brand
Amaretto Cord
Baileys Cord
Baja Rosa Cord
Butter Shots Cord
BlackBerry Brandy Cord
Blue Curaco Cord
Creme De Cocoa DK Cord
Dr. McGillicuddy's Mint Cord
Gran Gala Cord
Grenadine Cord
Jager Cord
Kahlua Cord
Licor 43 Cord
Sour Apple Pucker Cord
Watermelon Pucker Cord
Razzmatazz Cord
Rumchata Cord
Rumplemintz Cord
Sambuca Cord
Peach Schnapps Cord
Sloe Gin Cord
Southern Comfort Liqueur Cord
Triple Sec Cord
SLUSHIE
Banana
Blue Raspberry
Clubtails Bahama Mama
Clubtails Sex on the Beach
Forbidden Fruit - Tropical Blast
JD Down Home Punch
JD Southern Peach
Key Lime Pie
Lemon-RITA
Mad Dog 20/20
Peach RITA
Raz-Ber-RITA
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Grape
Smirnoff Peach Bellini
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Red,White&Blue
Smirnoff Smash Blue Raspberry & Blackberry
Smirnoff Smash Peach Mango
Smirnoff Smash Pineapple
Smirnoff Smash Screwdriver
Smirnoff Watermelon
Straw-ber-RITA
Strawberry Daquiri
Strawberry Lemonade
Tangy Orange
Watermelon RITA
Eggs
Breakfast Sides
Pancake/French Toast
Jumbo Pancake
Small Pancake
Jumbo Pancake/Meat/Homefries
1 Jumbo pancake served with choice of meat & homefries
French Toast 3 pieces
3 pc. French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar
French Toast w/ meat
3 pc. French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Bulls-eye Pancake
1 jumbo pancake with any style edd in the center
3 Egg Omelets
American Cheese Omelet w/toast
3 egg omelet, choice of cheese & homefries
3 egg Western Omelet, toast
3 eggs omelet, ham, shredded cheddar, sauteed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers & tomatoes
3 egg Veggie Omelet, toast
3 eggs omelet, choice of cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers & tomatoes
3 Egg Meat omelet, toast
3 eggs omelet, choice of meat & cheese
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
with choice of Cheese
Mushroom, Swiss, Onion
Topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese
Angus Inn
Topped with american cheese, bacon, onion rings & BBQ sauce
Spicy Burger
Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon & spicy onion straws, then drizzled in jalapeno ranch
Spicy Hangover
Topped with a fried egg, our house made sugar & spice bacon, beer battered fries, provolone cheese & drizzled with BBQ Sauce
Handhelds
Angus Cuban with Swiss, fried pickles and spicy mustard
Black forest ham & in-house smoked BBQ pork topped with swiss cheese, cruchy ranch seasoned fried pickles, pickles & spicy mustard
Beef Cheesesteak
Topped with sauteed onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toast of choice
Chicken BLTO Rancher
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & drizzled in Ranch sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak
Topped with sauteed onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
Cold Ham & American Cheese Hoagie w L/T/O & mayo
ham & choice of cheese served on rustic hero roll
Garlic Parm Grilled American Cheese
choice of toast spread with our in-house garlic parm spread & with a choice of your favorite cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Ham & American Cheese Cosmo w L/T/O & mayo
ham & choice of cheese served on rustic hero roll oven toasted
Mozz and Provolone Meatball Cosmo
smothered in mozzarella & provolone cheeses oven tosted
Mushroom Jacked Chicken with Pepper Jack, sautéed mushrooms, L/T/O & mayo
grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak topped with American, diced hot peppers, L/T/O, buffalo sauce
Diced hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion & house made buffalo sauce
Sugar & Spice BLT
Our in-house sugar & spice bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on choice of toast
Yuengling Battered Fish Sandwich served on hero with tartar sauce
served on rustic hero roll with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Kids Menu Items
Main Sides
Nibbles
Battered Mushrooms
Boneless Wings
Breaded Cauliflower
Broccoli Bites
Corn Dog
Crispy Bang Bang Shrimp
Lightly tossed in our Bang-bang sauce
Crispy Chicken Fingers
House Breaded Fried Banana Peppers
Lg. Beer Battered Fry
Lg. Cactus Tater
Lg. Dipper w/ garlic parm
Dippers tossed in out in-house made garlic parm sauce
Lg. Fresh Cut
Lg. Mozzarella Sticks (10pc.)
Lg. Onion Ring
Loaded Cheesesteak Dippers
Fry dippers topped with cheesesteak onions & peppers
Mini Pierogies
Pickled Eggs
Our in-house pickled eggs & beets
Pretzel Logs w/ Lg. cheese Sauce
Sm. Beer Battered Fry
Sm. Cactus Tater
Sm. Dipper w/ garlic parm
Dippers tossed in out in-house made garlic parm sauce
Sm. Fresh Cut
Sm. Mozzarella Sticks (5pc.)
Sm. Onion Ring
Spicy Cheese Curds
Wing Dings
Crunchy gourmet wing lightly breaded
Wing Zings
Spicy & cunchy gourmet wing lightly breaded
Platters
Battered Firecracker Shrimp
Battered Red Hook Shrimp served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw
Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken fingers served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw
Fish & Chips
Yuengling Battered Haddock served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw
In-House Smoked BBQ Pork
A heaping mound of our signature pulled pork served on a ciabatta bun served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw
Quesadillas
Beef Cheesesteak Quesadilla Plain
Filled with sauteed sweet peppers & onions, shredded cheddar cheese
Cheese Quesadilla Plain
Filled with sauteed sweet peppers & onions, shredded cheddar cheese
Chicken Steak Quesadilla Plain
Filled with sauteed sweet peppers & onions, shredded cheddar cheese
Cheese Quesadilla w peppers/onions/cheese
Chicken Steak Quesadilla w peppers/onions/cheese
Beef Cheesesteak Quesadilla w peppers/onions/cheese
Salad
Angus Salad with fruit (Meat is additional charge)
Spinach, feta cheese, seasoned roasted pecans, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, & in season fruit. Add grilled or crispy chicken or 6oz ribeye for additional charge
Bang Bang Shrimp Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets
Beef Cheesesteak Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets
Black Diamond Steak Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets
Black Forest Ham Chef Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets
Chicken Cheesesteak Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets
Crispy Chicken Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets
Grilled Chicken Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets
Lg. House Salad
A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, pickled egg & beets
Sm. House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots & red onions
Soup
Chili
Lobster Bisque
New England Clam Chowder
Vegetable Soup
Vegetable Beef
Broccoli Cheddar
Crab Bisque
Cream of Potato with Bacon
Italian Wedding Soup
Ham & String Beans
Ham & Bean
Chicken Noodle
Chicken Bacon Corn
Chicken & Rice
Cream of Steak & Onion
Mexican Chowder
French Onion
Tomato Soup
Pasta E Fagioli
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Cream of Chicken
Tortelli
Ham & Split Pea
Chicken Dumplings
Zuppa Toscana
Chicken & Vegetable
Cream of Potato
Special Sides
Steaks
Sweet Cravings
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake & Ice Cream
Rich creamy fudge center served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with whip cream & herry drizzled in chocolate
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake NO Ice Cream
Rich creamy fudge center served warm topped with whip cream & herry drizzled in chocolate
Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream 2 Scoops
Small Pizzas
10" w/ Choice of Meat
10" w/ Cheese
10" Angus White
made with our signature garlic parm sauce, mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with oregano
10" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
10" Broccoli Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, broccoli, bacon pieces smothered in mozzarella cheese
10" Meat Lovers
Sausage, bacon, ham
10" Veggie Pizza
tomatoes,onion,mushroom,sweet peppers
10" Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Steak, sauteed onions, sweet pepers & mushrooms smothered in mozzarella cheese
Large Pizzas
16" w/ Choice of Meat
16" w/ Cheese
16" Angus White
made with our signature garlic parm sauce, mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with oregano
16" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
16" Broccoli Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, broccoli, bacon pieces smothered in mozzarella cheese
16" Meat Lovers
Sausage, bacon, ham
16" Veggie Pizza
tomatoes,onion,mushroom,sweet peppers
16" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Steak, sauteed onions, sweet peppers & mushrooms smothered in mozzarella cheese
Slice Pizza
Specialty Pizza Small
Specialty Pizza Large
Candy
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
The Angus Inn is a family-owned restaurant & bar that has been serving up a quality piece of meat since 1957. The Angus Inn offers an atmosphere where casual sophistication and beer signs decor effortlessly mingle. Live music on weekends, amazing wings on Wednesdays, laid-back patrons and a variety of beer served in cold mugs brings together a diverse crowd of all sorts to this local gem.
5253 Route 220 HWY, Hughesville, PA 17737