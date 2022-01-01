Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Angus Inn

5253 Route 220 HWY

Hughesville, PA 17737

NA Beverages

7-Up Zero Can

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottomless Coffee

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Country Time Lemonade

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Rasberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Single Coffee

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tap Water

TO GO Coffee

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Tonic Water

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$2.75

V-8 Juice

$3.25

White Milk

$3.25

Bottle/Can Beer or Malt Beverage

Angry Orchard

$5.25+

Bell's To Hearted Ale

$5.25

Blue Moon

$4.50+

Blue Moon Sky

$4.50+

Bud Light

$3.25+

Bud Light Orange OR Lime

$4.25+

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50+

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

$4.50+

Bud Lite NEXT

$4.25+

Bud ZERO (non-alcoholic)

$3.25+

Budweiser

$3.25+

Busch

$2.75+

Busch Apple 12 oz cans

$3.00

Busch Lite

$2.75+

Cacti Spiked Seltzer (Pineapple, Lime, Strawberry)

$5.25

Clubtails - Bahama Mama 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Clubtails - Sex on the Beach 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Coors Light

$3.25+

Coors Original

$3.25+

Corona

$4.50+

Craft Seasonal Beers

$5.25+

DB Love by the Sun Peach Mango Beer

$4.75

DB Pumpkin Lager

$4.75

Fireball 10 pk TO GO

$10.00

Fireball Single HERE

$1.75

Fireball Single TO GO

$1.00

Genesee

$2.75+

Guinness

$4.50+

Harp

$4.25+

JD Down Home Punch

$5.75+

JD Southern Peach

$5.75+

Killians

$3.25+

Labatt Blue Light

$3.25

Labatt's Blue

$3.25+

Lancaster Brewing Co Pumpkin Ale

$4.50

Landshark

$4.25+

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.50+

Mad Dog 20/20 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25+

Miller High Life

$2.75+

Miller Light

$3.25+

Molson

$3.25+

New Trail

$4.50+

PBR

$2.75+

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.25+

Peach-RITA 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Perpetual

$5.25+

Ranch Water

$4.50+

Raz-Ber-RITA

$5.75

Rebel Hard Coffee

$5.00+

Redd's

$4.25+

Rita's 25 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Rolling Rock

$3.25+

Sam Adams

$4.50+

Sea Isle Spiked Tea

$5.25

Seagram's

$4.50+

Shock Top Pretzel Beer

$4.00

SLRRRP Jell-O Shot

$1.00

SLRRRP Jell-O Shots 12 pack

$11.00

Smirnoff Apple 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Blue Raspberry & Blackberry 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Grape 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Ice Seasonal

$5.75

Smirnoff Peach Bellini 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Raspberry 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Red, White & Berry 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Smash 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Smash Peach Mango 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Smash Pinapple & Coconut 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Smash Pineapple 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Smash Screwdriver 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Strawberry Lemonade 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smirnoff Watermelon Mimosa 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Smithwick's

$4.25+

Straw-ber-RITA 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Tangy Orange 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

Troegs Nugget Nectar

$4.75

Truly Seltzer

$4.50+

Twisted Teas

$4.50+

Watermelon RITA 24 oz TO GO ONLY

$5.75

White Claw

$4.50+

Yuengling Flight

$3.25+

Yuengling Lager

$2.75+

Yuengling Porter

$3.50+

Yuengling Premium

$2.50+

Specialty Cocktails

12 Days of Christmas Cocktail

$6.50

Gator Piss

$6.50

Jagerbomb

$7.50

Jello Shots

$1.00

Witch's Brew

$5.50

Ivy's Kiss

$8.50

Strawberry Puree, Old Crow Bourbon, Angus Simple Syrup, Lemon, Soda Water

Sweetheart Cosmopolit-INN

$8.50

Strawberry Puree, Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime

Classic Cocktails

12 days of Christmas Cocktail

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.25+

Amaretto Sour

$4.25

Amaretto, sour mix, soda and cherries

Appletini

$6.75

1.5 oz Apple Vodka .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice .75 oz Simple Syrup

Bloody Mary

$4.25

1 oz vodka Tomato juice Worchester Sauce Tabasco Horseradish Salt/Pepper Celery Salt Add piece of celery and two olives

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Use blueberry, lemon or vanilla vodka Place mint, fresh blueberries and sugar in a shaker and muddle with a spoon. Add vodka and shake. Pour into glass and top with lemonade

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Daiquiri

$7.50

Gimlet

$4.25

Greyhound

$4.25

Hurricane

$6.50

Jagerbomb

$7.25

Jello shots

$1.00

Lemon Drop

$2.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$5.25

Manhattan

$9.25

1.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes real bitters Orange twist or maraschino cherries

Margarita

$6.25

Martini

$6.25

Mimosa

Mojito

$6.50

Mudslide

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$9.50

2 oz Wild Turkey Bourbon Simple Syrup 2 dashes bitters

Red Headed Slut

$8.50

Peach Scnhapps, Jager and Cranberry Juice

Screwdriver

$4.25

Sea Breeze

$5.25

Whiskey Sour

$4.25

Bourbon whiskey Lemon juice Simple Syrup (or maple syrup) Garnish with orange peel or cocktail cherry

White Russian

$6.50

Witch's Brew

$5.50

Glass Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Liquor List

Absolute Vodka

$4.25

Cherry Vodka

$3.75

Deep Eddy's

$4.25

Firefly Vodka

$4.25

Grey Goose Vodka

$6.25

House Vodka (Lairds)

$2.75

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka

$3.75

Skyy Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.75

Titos Vodka

$5.00

Tanqueray Gin

$6.00

House Gin (Gordons)

$3.25

Barcardi Rum

$4.00

Barcardi Limon Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$4.25

Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

$4.00

House Rum (Jacquins)

$3.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila

$5.25

Patron Tequila

$10.25

House Tequila (Margaritaville)

$3.25

American Honey Whisk

$5.25

Apple Jack Whisk

$5.25

Birddog Blackberry Whisk

$4.75

Crown Royal Apple Whisk

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal Whiske

$6.00

Fireball Malt Bev Single 2 GO Whisk

$1.00

Fireball Malt Bev Single Whisk

$1.75

Fireball Whisk

$4.75

House Bourbon (Old Crow)

$3.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$4.75

Jameson Whiskey

$6.25

Jim Beam Apple Whisk

$4.50

Jim Beam Stag Whisk

$4.50

Jim Beam Whisk

$4.50

Old Grandad Bourbon Whisk

$4.25

Screwball Whiskey

$5.75

Seagram's 7 Whisk

$3.75

Seagram's VO Whisk

$3.75

Wild Turkey Whisk

$5.25

Windsor Whisk

$3.25

Yukon Jack Whisk

$4.75

Christian Brothers VS Brandy

$3.25

Dewars Scotch Brand

$5.25

Famous Grouse Brand

$5.25

Ginger Brandy

$3.75

House Brandy (E&J)

$3.75

Johnnie Walker Black Brand

$7.25

Amaretto Cord

$3.75

Baileys Cord

$6.25

Baja Rosa Cord

$3.75

Butter Shots Cord

$3.75

BlackBerry Brandy Cord

$3.50

Blue Curaco Cord

$3.75

Creme De Cocoa DK Cord

$3.75

Dr. McGillicuddy's Mint Cord

$3.75

Gran Gala Cord

$5.25

Grenadine Cord

$3.75

Jager Cord

$5.25

Kahlua Cord

$5.25

Licor 43 Cord

$5.50

Sour Apple Pucker Cord

$3.75

Watermelon Pucker Cord

$3.75

Razzmatazz Cord

$5.25

Rumchata Cord

$5.50

Rumplemintz Cord

$5.25

Sambuca Cord

$5.75

Peach Schnapps Cord

$3.75

Sloe Gin Cord

$3.75

Southern Comfort Liqueur Cord

$4.75

Triple Sec Cord

$3.25

Future Drinks

$2.50 Beer

$2.50

$3 Beer

$3.00

$4 Beer

$4.00

$4.25 Beer

$4.25

$5 Beer

$5.00

House Cocktail

$4.25

Premium Cocktail

$9.00

Rail Cocktail

$5.50

Tap Beer

$3.50

SLUSHIE

Banana

$5.00

Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Clubtails Bahama Mama

$4.50

Clubtails Sex on the Beach

$4.50

Forbidden Fruit - Tropical Blast

$5.00

JD Down Home Punch

$4.50

JD Southern Peach

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Lemon-RITA

$4.50

Mad Dog 20/20

$4.50

Peach RITA

$4.50

Raz-Ber-RITA

$4.50

Smirnoff Apple

$4.50

Smirnoff Grape

$4.50

Smirnoff Peach Bellini

$4.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.50

Smirnoff Red,White&Blue

$4.50

Smirnoff Smash Blue Raspberry & Blackberry

$4.50

Smirnoff Smash Peach Mango

$4.50

Smirnoff Smash Pineapple

$4.50

Smirnoff Smash Screwdriver

$4.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$4.50

Straw-ber-RITA

$4.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Tangy Orange

$4.50

Watermelon RITA

$4.50

Eggs

One egg

$1.50

Two eggs

$2.50

Three eggs

$3.75

2 Eggs, Meat, Homefries, Toast

$8.95

6 oz Ribeye, eggs, homefries, toast

$17.95

Egg & American Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

B.O.B

$8.50

Breakfast Sides

6 oz Ribeye only

$9.50

6 oz. Ribeye steak to your liking

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Ham

$3.95

Side Home fries

$3.75

Side Sausage

$3.95

Side Scrapple

$3.95Out of stock

Toast 1pc

$0.75

Toast 2pc

$1.50

Pancake/French Toast

Jumbo Pancake

$3.75

Small Pancake

$2.25

Jumbo Pancake/Meat/Homefries

$7.95

1 Jumbo pancake served with choice of meat & homefries

French Toast 3 pieces

$6.95

3 pc. French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar

French Toast w/ meat

$9.95

3 pc. French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar and choice of meat

Bulls-eye Pancake

$5.95

1 jumbo pancake with any style edd in the center

3 Egg Omelets

American Cheese Omelet w/toast

$6.25

3 egg omelet, choice of cheese & homefries

3 egg Western Omelet, toast

$9.95

3 eggs omelet, ham, shredded cheddar, sauteed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers & tomatoes

3 egg Veggie Omelet, toast

$8.95

3 eggs omelet, choice of cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers & tomatoes

3 Egg Meat omelet, toast

$9.50

3 eggs omelet, choice of meat & cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

with choice of Cheese

Mushroom, Swiss, Onion

$13.99

Topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese

Angus Inn

$13.99

Topped with american cheese, bacon, onion rings & BBQ sauce

Spicy Burger

$13.99

Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon & spicy onion straws, then drizzled in jalapeno ranch

Spicy Hangover

$14.99

Topped with a fried egg, our house made sugar & spice bacon, beer battered fries, provolone cheese & drizzled with BBQ Sauce

Handhelds

Angus Cuban with Swiss, fried pickles and spicy mustard

$12.99

Black forest ham & in-house smoked BBQ pork topped with swiss cheese, cruchy ranch seasoned fried pickles, pickles & spicy mustard

Beef Cheesesteak

$11.99

Topped with sauteed onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toast of choice

Chicken BLTO Rancher

$11.99

grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & drizzled in Ranch sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Topped with sauteed onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Cold Ham & American Cheese Hoagie w L/T/O & mayo

$8.50

ham & choice of cheese served on rustic hero roll

Garlic Parm Grilled American Cheese

$6.99

choice of toast spread with our in-house garlic parm spread & with a choice of your favorite cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Ham & American Cheese Cosmo w L/T/O & mayo

$8.50

ham & choice of cheese served on rustic hero roll oven toasted

Mozz and Provolone Meatball Cosmo

$10.99

smothered in mozzarella & provolone cheeses oven tosted

Mushroom Jacked Chicken with Pepper Jack, sautéed mushrooms, L/T/O & mayo

$11.99

grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak topped with American, diced hot peppers, L/T/O, buffalo sauce

$12.50

Diced hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion & house made buffalo sauce

Sugar & Spice BLT

$9.50

Our in-house sugar & spice bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on choice of toast

Yuengling Battered Fish Sandwich served on hero with tartar sauce

$10.99

served on rustic hero roll with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Kids Menu Items

3 piece Chicken Fingers with fresh cut fries OR applesauce

$5.95

Grilled American Cheese on white or wheat toast with fresh cut fries OR applesauce

$4.95

Slice of Cheese Pizza with fresh cut fries OR applesauce

$3.25

Main Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Angus Coleslaw

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.75

Mom's Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.75Out of stock

Nibbles

Battered Mushrooms

$7.75

Boneless Wings

$9.95

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.75

Broccoli Bites

$8.99

Corn Dog

$1.50

Crispy Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.99

Lightly tossed in our Bang-bang sauce

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.99

House Breaded Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Lg. Beer Battered Fry

$7.50

Lg. Cactus Tater

$6.75

Lg. Dipper w/ garlic parm

$8.99

Dippers tossed in out in-house made garlic parm sauce

Lg. Fresh Cut

$6.75

Lg. Mozzarella Sticks (10pc.)

$11.99

Lg. Onion Ring

$8.00

Loaded Cheesesteak Dippers

$11.99

Fry dippers topped with cheesesteak onions & peppers

Mini Pierogies

$7.75

Pickled Eggs

$3.99Out of stock

Our in-house pickled eggs & beets

Pretzel Logs w/ Lg. cheese Sauce

$4.50

Sm. Beer Battered Fry

$4.50

Sm. Cactus Tater

$3.75

Sm. Dipper w/ garlic parm

$6.75

Dippers tossed in out in-house made garlic parm sauce

Sm. Fresh Cut

$3.75

Sm. Mozzarella Sticks (5pc.)

$7.50

Sm. Onion Ring

$5.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.75

Wing Dings

$10.99

Crunchy gourmet wing lightly breaded

Wing Zings

$10.99

Spicy & cunchy gourmet wing lightly breaded

Platters

Battered Firecracker Shrimp

$16.99

Battered Red Hook Shrimp served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Breaded chicken fingers served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Yuengling Battered Haddock served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw

In-House Smoked BBQ Pork

$9.99

A heaping mound of our signature pulled pork served on a ciabatta bun served with fresh-cut fries & Mom's coleslaw

Quesadillas

Beef Cheesesteak Quesadilla Plain

$12.99

Filled with sauteed sweet peppers & onions, shredded cheddar cheese

Cheese Quesadilla Plain

$9.99

Filled with sauteed sweet peppers & onions, shredded cheddar cheese

Chicken Steak Quesadilla Plain

$11.99

Filled with sauteed sweet peppers & onions, shredded cheddar cheese

Cheese Quesadilla w peppers/onions/cheese

$9.99+

Chicken Steak Quesadilla w peppers/onions/cheese

$11.99

Beef Cheesesteak Quesadilla w peppers/onions/cheese

$12.99

Salad

Angus Salad with fruit (Meat is additional charge)

$12.99

Spinach, feta cheese, seasoned roasted pecans, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, & in season fruit. Add grilled or crispy chicken or 6oz ribeye for additional charge

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

$17.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets

Beef Cheesesteak Salad

$12.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets

Black Diamond Steak Salad

$17.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets

Black Forest Ham Chef Salad

$11.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$12.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar,& mozzarella cheeses, pickled egg & beets

Lg. House Salad

$8.99

A mound of iceberg lettuce topped with veggies, shredded cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, pickled egg & beets

Sm. House Salad

$3.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots & red onions

Soup

Chili

$5.99

Lobster Bisque

$8.99

New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

Vegetable Soup

$4.99

Vegetable Beef

$5.99

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99

Crab Bisque

$7.99

Cream of Potato with Bacon

$6.99

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99

Ham & String Beans

$4.99

Ham & Bean

$4.99

Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Chicken Bacon Corn

$5.99

Chicken & Rice

$4.99

Cream of Steak & Onion

$7.99

Mexican Chowder

$5.99

French Onion

$5.99

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Pasta E Fagioli

$5.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$6.99

Cream of Chicken

$5.99

Tortelli

$4.99

Ham & Split Pea

$5.99

Chicken Dumplings

$5.99

Zuppa Toscana

$5.99

Chicken & Vegetable

$5.99

Cream of Potato

$4.99

Special Sides

Corn

$3.25

Peas

$3.25

Asparagus

$3.75

Brussels Sprouts

$3.75

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Green Bean Casserole

$4.00

Green Beans

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Mushroom Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Steaks

6 oz. Ribeye

$16.99

served with two sides

12 oz. Ribeye

$29.99

served with two sides

16 oz. Angus T-Bone

$29.99

served with two sides

8 oz. Black Diamond

$17.99

served with two sides

9 oz. Pork Ribeye

$14.99

Sweet Cravings

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake & Ice Cream

$6.75

Rich creamy fudge center served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with whip cream & herry drizzled in chocolate

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake NO Ice Cream

$5.75

Rich creamy fudge center served warm topped with whip cream & herry drizzled in chocolate

Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$3.00

Small Pizzas

10" w/ Choice of Meat

$10.25

10" w/ Cheese

$7.25

10" Angus White

$8.99Out of stock

made with our signature garlic parm sauce, mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with oregano

10" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

10" Broccoli Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Ranch dressing, broccoli, bacon pieces smothered in mozzarella cheese

10" Meat Lovers

$13.99

Sausage, bacon, ham

10" Veggie Pizza

$9.25

tomatoes,onion,mushroom,sweet peppers

10" Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Philly Steak, sauteed onions, sweet pepers & mushrooms smothered in mozzarella cheese

Large Pizzas

16" w/ Choice of Meat

$16.25

16" w/ Cheese

$11.25

16" Angus White

$13.99Out of stock

made with our signature garlic parm sauce, mozzarella cheese & sprinkled with oregano

16" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$18.00

16" Broccoli Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Ranch dressing, broccoli, bacon pieces smothered in mozzarella cheese

16" Meat Lovers

$19.99

Sausage, bacon, ham

16" Veggie Pizza

$13.25

tomatoes,onion,mushroom,sweet peppers

16" Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Philly Steak, sauteed onions, sweet peppers & mushrooms smothered in mozzarella cheese

Slice Pizza

Single Slice Cheese

$1.75

Specialty Pizza Small

Fresh Spinach, Mozz & onion

$8.50

Specialty Pizza Large

Fresh Spinach, Mozz & onion

$13.50

Chips/Combos

Cheddar Cheese Combos

$1.00

Pizzeria Combos

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Candy

Twizzlers

$1.25

Snickers

$1.25

Skittles

$1.25

Hershey Bar

$1.25

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$1.25

Cadbury Caramello

$1.25

Reese's Pieces

$1.25

M&Ms

$1.25

Beef Sticks/Jerky

Country Store Beef Stick - 1 piece

$1.50

Small Beef Sticks - 3 pieces

$1.00

Beef Jerky

$1.50

Old Smoky

$1.50
The Angus Inn is a family-owned restaurant & bar that has been serving up a quality piece of meat since 1957. The Angus Inn offers an atmosphere where casual sophistication and beer signs decor effortlessly mingle. Live music on weekends, amazing wings on Wednesdays, laid-back patrons and a variety of beer served in cold mugs brings together a diverse crowd of all sorts to this local gem.

5253 Route 220 HWY, Hughesville, PA 17737

