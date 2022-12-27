Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Anonymous

1225 Cathedral Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$14.00+

Lobster Quesadilla

$24.00

Oxtail Egg Rolls

$22.00

Mussels

$24.00

Crab Dip

$19.00

Salmon Bites

$15.00

Salad

Arugula Salad

$17.00

Ceaser Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$17.00

Soups

Soup of Day/Seasonal

Entrees

Oxtail Entree

$39.00

Lamb Chops

$43.00

Steak

$53.00

Rasta Pasta

$33.00

Pappardelle Pasta

$25.00

Beef Burger

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Fried Red Snapper

$33.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Side Dishes

Four Cheese Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Jollof Rice

$9.00

Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Desserts

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Coal

New Coal

$5.00

Flavor List Small

Blueberry

$45.00

Orange

$45.00

Watermelon

$45.00

Double Apple

$45.00

Pineapple

$45.00

Lemon

$45.00

Mint

$45.00

The Anonymous

$45.00

Love 66

$45.00

Jk 77

$45.00

Lady killer

$45.00

Exagelato

$45.00

Blueberry Mint

$45.00

Watermelon Mint

$45.00

Orange Mint

$45.00

Flavor List Large

Blueberry

$60.00

Orange

$60.00

Watermelon

$60.00

Double Apple

$60.00

Pineapple

$60.00

Lemon

$60.00

Mint

$60.00

The Anonymous

$60.00

Love 66

$60.00

JK 77

$60.00

Lady Killer

$60.00

Exagelato

$60.00

Blueberry Mint

$60.00

Watermelon Mint

$60.00

Orange Mint

$60.00

Fruit add on

Pineapple

$20.00

Watermelon

$20.00

Orange

$20.00

Refill

Flavor Refill

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Coffee

Black

$3.00

Decafe

$3.00

Hot Tea

Sperament Lavender

$3.00

Ginger Peach

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Breakfast Blend

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Canned Juice/mix

Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Pomegrante

$8.00

Orange

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Bottle Water

Bottle

$4.00

By the Glass

Mumm Cuvee

$10.00

Mumm Rose'

$21.00

By the Bottle

Mumm Cuvee

$25.00

Mumm Rose

$40.00

Belaire Lux

$100.00

Belaire Rose

$80.00

Moet

Ace of Spade

Tacos

Lamb

$15.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken

$15.00

Salmon

$15.00

Mac n Cheese

W/ Salmon

$15.00

W/ Crab Cake

$15.00

W/ Lamb

$15.00

Bronzino

Bronzino

$40.00

Drink Specials

Margarita

$10.00

Deep Eddies Crushes

$9.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Sauvignon Blac

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Mascoto

$5.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Crushes

Sweet Tea

$10.00

Orange

$10.00

Lime

$10.00

Peach

$10.00

Lemon Drop

Peach

$10.00

Lemon

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Pineapple

$10.00

Passion Fruit

$10.00

Blackberry

$10.00

Beer

Coors Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Miller High Lite

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Flavor List VIP

Blueberry

$60.00

Orange

$60.00

Watermelon

$60.00

Double Apple

$60.00

Pineapple

$60.00

Lemon

$60.00

Mint

$60.00

The Anonymous

$60.00

Love 66

$60.00

JK 77

$60.00

Lady Killer

$60.00

Exagelato

$60.00

Blueberry Mint

$60.00

Orange Mint

$60.00

Watermelon Mint

$60.00

Fruit add on

Pineapple

$20.00

Watermelon

$20.00

Orange

$20.00

Refill

Flavor Refill

$15.00

Coal

New Coal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the exciting new world of The Anonymous Restaurant &amp; Lounge where we expect everyone to “Curve their Curiosity”. We believe in quality service, excellence, and passion with a focus on American food with an African Twist. We expect everyone to act as a team and not only provide our customers with an experience like no other, but we want to leave them in awe of the atmosphere.

Location

1225 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

