The Anonymous
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the exciting new world of The Anonymous Restaurant & Lounge where we expect everyone to “Curve their Curiosity”. We believe in quality service, excellence, and passion with a focus on American food with an African Twist. We expect everyone to act as a team and not only provide our customers with an experience like no other, but we want to leave them in awe of the atmosphere.
Location
1225 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
