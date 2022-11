The Answer Brewpub

4pk Butt Rock Bock

$16.00

4pk 16oz cans Bock-Single/Traditional / 4.8% ABV Nothing but hard dude and hard rock. This 4.8% Bock has a malty body like LIPS OF AN ANGEL. Clean and refreshing, best served COLD and THROUGH GLASS. Best to take a PHOTOGRAPH because SOMEDAY it will gone. It will be your KRYPTONITE and will make you BREAK STUFF. Come Out WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN for this Bock!!!!