Apostle Supper Club - St. Paul
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of downtown in its namesake city of St. Paul, this new Purpose Restaurant will be a 1960's Palm Springs inspired supper club, piano bar and lounge.
Location
253 Kellogg Blvd West, St. Paul, MN 55102
Gallery
