Restaurant header imageView gallery

Apostle Supper Club - St. Paul

review star

No reviews yet

253 Kellogg Blvd West

St. Paul, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Blistered Pepper Bowl

$12.00

Shishito Peppers, Anaheim Peppers with Garlic Onion Crunch and Citrus Mayo VEGETARIAN // GF contains eggs

Butter Board

$20.00

Truffled mushroom, savory herb and spicy chili butters served with charred baguette Vegetarian

Charred Octopus

$21.00

Charred Octopus with Diablo Butter

Five Cheese Fondue

$14.00Out of stock

Turkish Cheese Dip with Cornmeal & Unpasteurized Fresh Cheese Whipped with Corn Meal

Fried Prawns

$22.00

Made with Dehydrated Lemon Vinegar with Lemon Grass & Caper Tarter

Chilled Prawns

$21.00

Dusted Giant Prawns with Baby Corn and Horseradish Lemon Aioli

Relish Tray

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

High Mountain Honey, Black Pepper Served with Charred Bread & Mushroom Butter

Soups & Salads

Clam & Potato Chowder

$6.00+

With Fresh Herbs & Oyster Crackers

Oxtail Chili

$12.00+

Braised Oxtail, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Lime Sour Cream served with Oyster crackers

Caesar with White Anchovy

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Fried Croutons & Shaved Parmesan

Coconut Miso Salad

$14.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Sweet Potatoes, Green Onion, Arugula, Toasted Almonds, Artichokes, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon & Red Chili Vinegar

Side Salad

$8.00

Entrees

Braised Oxtail with Farro Risotto

$32.00

Braised Ox Tail with Sweet Potato, Carrot Puree & Farro with Root Vegetables and Demi Glaze

Chicken Fried Lobster

$42.00

Chicken Fried Lobster with Drawn Garlic Butter & Lemon Grass

El Royale with Cheese Burger

$18.00

Short Rib Burger, Blistered Peppers, Garlic Onion Crunch & Soft Brie

Game Hen

$26.00

Chili Pineapple Brined Hen with Adobo Chili

Halibut and Caviar

$40.00Out of stock

Pan Sautéed Halibut with Herb Beurre Blanc & Caviar

Tempura Fried Cod

$26.00

Buttermilk Brined Cod Fried Tempura Style with House Made Pickles

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$40.00

Cast Iron Butter Roasted Pork Chop with Fresh Herbs and Charred Cabbage

Truffled Mushroom Orzo

$28.00

Fine Minced Mushrooms, Shallots with Fried Oyster Mushroom on Top

Udon & Dashi

$26.00

Coconut Cream, Green Onion, Chestnuts, Forest Mushrooms, Shishito Peppers topped with a Fried Oyster Mushroom

Waygu Manhattan Steak

$52.00

Cast Iron Charred, Served on a Sizzle Platter with Clarified Butter & Herbs

Halibut NO CAVIAR

$32.00

Sides

Charred Cauliflower

$14.00

Cheesy Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$8.00

Baked Potato

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Chives & Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Seasoned Charred Rice

$6.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Choron

$5.00

Side Hollandaise

$5.00

Side of Chard + Kale + Greens

$8.00

Side of Herb Butter

$5.00

Side of Horseradish Aioli

$5.00

Side of Mayo

Side of Mushroom Butter

$5.00

Side of Pepper Butter

$5.00

Side of Vegetables

$2.00

Dessert

Fresh Berry Jell-O Cake

$10.00

Fresh Berry Jell-o Cake with Sweet Cream Milk

Ice Cream Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Giant Ice Cream Cake with Crumbles & Espresso Ganache

Oreo Dip

$10.00

NY Cheesecake Cream with Strawberries & Oreos

Cake Cut Fee

$2.00

False Eye Doll Bar Menu

Apostle Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fried Spam Tacos

$10.00

Kalua Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pickle Rollups

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Five Cheese Fondue

$14.00Out of stock

Turkish Cheese Dip with Cornmeal & Unpasteurized Fresh Cheese Whipped with Corn Meal

Lil Smokies

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown in its namesake city of St. Paul, this new Purpose Restaurant will be a 1960's Palm Springs inspired supper club, piano bar and lounge.

Website

Location

253 Kellogg Blvd West, St. Paul, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pillbox Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
400 Wabasha #220 St. Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill- St Paul
orange starNo Reviews
5 W 7th Place St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
237 7th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Big River Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
280 5th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197
orange starNo Reviews
175 10th Street East Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
486 Robert St N Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Paul

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Paul
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston