Seafood
The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
910 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Closed for the season! Thank you for a great summer!
Location
27 Aquinnah Cir, Aquinnah, MA 02535
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant