Seafood

The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant

910 Reviews

$$

27 Aquinnah Cir

Aquinnah, MA 02535

Fried Fish Sandwich
Lobster Roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Soft Drinks Cans

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade Can

$2.00

Dasani Water (16oz)

$2.00

Fountain Soda

(F) Coke

$3.00

(F) Diet

$3.00

(F) Sprite

$3.00

(F) Ginger ale

$3.00

(F) Cranberry

$3.00

(F) Lemonade

$3.00

(F) Soda Water

$1.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Wash Ashore Maya Mae IPA

$9.00

16 oz. can

Wash Ashore Buddha Pale Ale

$9.00

16 oz. can

Wine & Spritzers

Bridge Lane Sauvignon Blanc (can)

$11.00

Bridge Lane Rose (can)

$11.00

Straightaway Cocktails: Fiore Spritz (Can)

$11.00

Straightaway Cocktails: Last Word Spritz (Can)

$11.00

Borgo Magredo Pinot Grigio GLS

$11.00

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$11.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Cote Mas Rosé GLS

$11.00

Sud de France

Angelini Prosecco GLS

$11.00

Veneto, Italy

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$11.00

Sonomo County, CA

Angeline Pinot Noir GLS

$11.00

California

Borgo Magredo Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Veneto, Italy

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Cote Mas Rosé BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Sud de France

Angelini Prosecco Brut BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Veneto, Italy

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$40.00

Sonomo County, CA

Angeline Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Sonomo County, CA

*SPECIALS*

Hot Dog

$5.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$26.00

7 pieces of fried shrimp served with fries, cole slaw, and a side of lemon and tartar or cocktail sauce

APPETIZERS

Clam Chowder Cup

$9.00Out of stock

Housemade New England clam chowder. Chopped clams, celery, onions, and potatoes Allergens: Contains shellfish, gluten and dairy.

Lobster Croquettes

$16.00

4 pieces, Lobster meat mixed with mashed potatoes, breaded and fried Allergens: Gluten, dairy, seafood

Stuffed Quahog

$8.00

Chopped clams, bell peppers, summer squash, zucchini, onions, and celery Allergens: shellfish, gluten, onion

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Allergens: Seafood, Gluten Chipotle Mayo and Tartar Sauce contain Egg (mayo)

Spicy Shrimp

$24.00

7 pieces of shrimp. Sautéed in lemon-garlic-pepper sauce. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle mayo served with French bread on the side Allergens: Seafood, Garlic, Egg, Onion, Fish, Soy Bean, Dairy (Gluten-free without bread)

Steamed Littlenecks

$21.00Out of stock

Sauteéd in olive oil, butter, garlic, and parsley, served with grilled bread. Allergens: Shellfish, Gluten, Garlic, Dairy Make GF - Remove bread.

SALADS

Made to order with dressing on the side

Garden Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, balsamic vinaigrette Allergens: Dairy, Onion/Shallot, Mustard Not Vegan: Honey & Cheese

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies, caesar dressing Allergens: Gluten (croutons), Seafood (Anchovies and anchovy paste), Egg, Dairy

Beet Salad

$18.00

Beets, mixed greens, spiced walnuts, apples, and gorgonzola tossed in a sherry vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

Lobster Roll

$35.00

4 oz. of lobster mixed with mayo and lemon juice, lettuce, on a brioche roll.

Hamburger

$10.00

4 oz. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, on a potato bun Allergens: Gluten

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles, cole slaw, on a brioche bun Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Fried Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Fried fillet of fresh fish of the day on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, and lemon on the side Allergens: Fish, Gluten, egg (tartar sauce)

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Veggie Patty (made with Bell Peppers, Summer Squash, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Onion, Chickpeas, Kidney Beans, Panko bread crumbs) topped with hummus, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun Allergens: Gluten

OTHER GOOD STUFF...

Jerk Swordfish Tacos

$24.00Out of stock

Seared swordfish with jerk sauce, onions, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños on a flour tortilla, served with spicy fries. Comes with 2 tacos! Allergens: Gluten (Soy in jerk sauce), Dairy

Fish & Chips

$28.00Out of stock

Fried fish of the day, served with fries, cole slaw, and a side of lemon and tartar sauce. Allergens: Gluten, Fish, Egg (tartar sauce & cole slaw)

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

3 pcs. of fried chicken tenders served with fries

SIDES

Fries

$8.00

Spicy Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Hand-cut onion rings

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Pickles

$1.00

DESSERT

Grandma Anne's Pie Slice

$7.00

The best pie in town!

Ice Cream

$6.50

1 scoop, Giffords Ice Cream

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Closed for the season! Thank you for a great summer!

Website

Location

27 Aquinnah Cir, Aquinnah, MA 02535

Directions

The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant image
The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant image

