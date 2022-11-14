Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aragon Cafe

250 Reviews

$$

47 N 9th Ave

PENSACOLA, FL 32502

Order Again

Popular Items

Mimosa Flight
Takeout 20 oz Drip

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

16oz Café Au Lait

$3.25

20oz Café Au Lait

$3.50

20 oz Decaf

$3.00

16 oz Cold Brew

$4.00

20 oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Takeout 16 oz Drip

$4.00

Takeout 20 oz Drip

$4.50

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

$2.35

Triple Espresso

$2.85

16oz Americano

$3.15

20oz Americano

$3.90

16oz Cappuccino

$4.75

20oz Cappuccino

$5.25

12 oz Latte

$4.75

16oz Latte

$4.75

20oz Latte

$5.25

16oz Vanilla Latte

$5.25

20oz Vanilla Latte

$5.75

16oz Mocha

$5.25

20oz Mocha

$5.75

16oz White Mocha

$5.50

20oz White Mocha

$6.00

16oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

20oz Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

16 oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

20 oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

16 oz Maple Pecan

$5.50

20 oz Maple Pecan

$6.00

16 oz White Mocha Cinnamon Bun

$5.50

20 oz White Mocha Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

Poetchinos (Frappes)

16oz Poetchinos

$5.00

20oz Poetchinos

$5.50

Real Fruit Smoothies

Four Berry Smoothie

$4.65

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.65

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.65

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.65

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.65

Mango Smoothie

$4.65

Signature Drinks

16oz Shakespeare

$5.75

Mocha and Hazelnut Latte topped with Whip Cream

20oz Shakespeare

$6.25

Mocha and Hazelnut Latte topped with Whip Cream

16oz Poe

$5.75

Mocha and Raspberry Latte topped with Whip Cream

20oz Poe

$6.25

Mocha and Raspberry Latte topped with Whip Cream

16oz Milton

$5.75

Mocha and Caramel Latte topped with Whip Cream

20oz Milton

$6.25

Mocha and Caramel Latte topped with Whip Cream

16oz Byron (Chai Latte)

$4.75

20oz Byron (Chai Latte)

$5.25

16oz Browning

$4.00

Our house specialty Hot Chocolate

20oz Browning

$4.50

House specialty Hot Chocolate

16 oz Angelou

$5.75

Candy Apple Latte topped with whip Cream and Caramel

20 oz Angelou

$6.25

Candy Apple Latte topped with Whip Cream and Caramel

16 oz Frost

$5.75

Peanut Butter and Mocha Latte topped with Whip Cream and Chocolate

20 oz Frost

$6.25

Peanut Butter and Mocha Latte topped with Whip Cream and Chocolate

16 oz Mocha Lavender

$5.75

20 oz Mocha Lavender

$6.25

16 oz Witches Brew Latte

$6.00

20 oz Witches Brew Latte

$6.50

16 oz Frankenstein

$5.75

20 oz Frankenstein

$6.25

Beverages (Copy)

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half and Half Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Water

No Ice Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Big Jerk Clear Root Beer

$2.99

Big Jerk Lemonade

$2.99

Big Jerk Sparkling Water

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

16oz Longfellow Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Breakfast Tea

20oz Longfellow Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Breakfast Tea

Milk

$2.99

Reign Energy Drink

$2.99

Beer (Copy)

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

10 Wraiths IPA

$4.00

Emerald One Perfect Moment

$4.00

Elysian Space Dust

$5.00

Southern Tier Hot Cocoa Imperial Stout

$5.00

Swamphead Pumpkin Spice White Stout

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade Cider

$4.50

Riptide Amber Ale

$4.50

Brighter Times Cider

$4.50

Grayton 30A

$4.50

Untitled Art Chocolate Coconut Candy Stout

$5.00

Six Point Resin

$2.00

Untitled arts Rocket Pop Seltzer

$5.00

Threes Brewing Gender Neutral Lager

$4.50

Crooked Stave Peach Sour

$6.50

Lupullin American Pilsner

$4.50

Threes Brewing Echo of Nothing Lager

$4.50

Victory Brewing Merry Monkey

$5.00

Swilled Dog Apple Pie Cider

$2.00

Swamphead Dougs Dairy Twirl

$3.50

Ghost Train Sour

$3.00

Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed

$3.50

Red Wine Bottles

Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Padrillos Malbec

$22.00

AVV Temptaion Zinfandel

$22.00

Acacia Pinot Noir

$22.00

White Wine / Champagne Bottles

Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Le Grand Caillou Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

HARKEN Chardonnay

$22.00

BEX Riesling

$20.00

Moscato

$22.00

Casa Farive Champagne

$18.00

Wine By The Glass

Broadside Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Temptation Zinfandel Glass

$7.00

Harken Chardonay Glass

$7.00

Casa Farive Champagne Glass

$4.00

Castello del Poggio Moscato Glass

$7.00

Reisling Glass

$6.00

Rose Sangria Glass

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Specialty Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

Mimosa Flight

$14.99

Cocktails

Bushido Sake

$7.00

Infused Bloody Mary

$7.00

House infused Orange and Dill Sake with fresh veggie bloody mary mix

Fully Loaded Bloody Mary

$9.00

Our Jalapeño and Mint infused Sake with spicy Bloody Mary mix with pickled veggies and bacon

Two Chicks Sparkling Gimlet

$5.00

Michelada

$7.00

Fresh Veggie Bloody Mary mix topped with Mexican Lager rimmed with tajin seasoning

Watermelon Sparkling Tequila

$4.00

Shirts

Xs

$18.99

Small

$18.99

Medium

$18.99

Large

$18.99

Xlarge

$18.99

Xxlarge

$19.99

Xxxlarge

$19.99

Employee

$11.99

Hats

Hats

$24.99

Mask

Mask

$1.00

Honey

16 oz Honey

$9.99

4 lb jar

$19.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale BBQ dining! Order takeout, delivery or stop in to dine! You will not be disappointed!

Location

47 N 9th Ave, PENSACOLA, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
The Aragon Cafe image
The Aragon Cafe image

