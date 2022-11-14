Aragon Cafe
250 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale BBQ dining! Order takeout, delivery or stop in to dine! You will not be disappointed!
Location
47 N 9th Ave, PENSACOLA, FL 32502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken - 501 S Palafox St
No Reviews
501 S Palafox St PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurant
Bluefin Poké - 501 S Palafox St Ste 10
No Reviews
501 S Palafox St Ste 10 Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in PENSACOLA
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurant