Latin American

The Arepa Place - Findlay Market

227 Reviews

$

131 West Elder St.

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Order Again

Popular Items

Two of the Same Flavor
The Great Arepa (chicken, chorizo, beef, plantains, black beans, cheese)
Two Different Flavors

Stuffed Arepas

Chicken & Cheese Arepa

$9.00

Steak & Cheese Arepa

$10.00
Chorizo & Cheese Arepa

Chorizo & Cheese Arepa

$9.50
Build Your Own Chicken Arepa

Build Your Own Chicken Arepa

$9.50
Build Your Own Arepa

Build Your Own Arepa

$10.50
The Great Arepa (chicken, chorizo, beef, plantains, black beans, cheese)

The Great Arepa (chicken, chorizo, beef, plantains, black beans, cheese)

$11.00
Vegetarian Arepa

Vegetarian Arepa

$8.00

Breakfast Arepas - Available Until 12 Noon!

Arepa de huevo (Fried Egg & Ground Beef Arepa)

Arepa de huevo (Fried Egg & Ground Beef Arepa)

$8.00
Egg, Cheese & Chorizo Arepa

Egg, Cheese & Chorizo Arepa

$8.50
Scrambled Egg & Cheese Arepa

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Arepa

$8.00

Cheese Arepas

Loaded Cheese Arepa

Loaded Cheese Arepa

$11.50
Loaded Veggie Cheese Arepa

Loaded Veggie Cheese Arepa

$9.50
Cheese Arepa

Cheese Arepa

$6.00

Plantain Dishes

Loaded Plantain Chips

Loaded Plantain Chips

$16.00
Plantain Chips Bowl (6 individual portions)

Plantain Chips Bowl (6 individual portions)

$20.00

Plantain Chips w/Salsa

$5.50
Plantain Chips w/Guacamole

Plantain Chips w/Guacamole

$6.50

Order of Two Empanadas with Salsa

Two Different Flavors

Two Different Flavors

$8.00
Two of the Same Flavor

Two of the Same Flavor

$8.00

Individual Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

$4.00

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Potato & Eggplant Empanada

$4.00

Side Items

Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Extra Salsa

Extra Ají

Extra Ají

$1.50
Extra Roja

Extra Roja

$1.50
Extra Verde

Extra Verde

$1.50
Extra Blanca

Extra Blanca

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Aguapanela (Sugarcane Water w/Lemon)

$2.50

Coco Rico

$2.00
Colombiana Bottle

Colombiana Bottle

$3.00

Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Coke (Can)

$2.00

country club

$2.00Out of stock

Energy Drink Ciclon

$2.75Out of stock

Kola Champagne

$2.00Out of stock

Pony Malta

$2.00Out of stock

Postobon Uva

$3.00

Potobon Bottle

$3.00

Maltin

$3.00Out of stock

Saborico

$2.50

Soda Inca Kola can

$3.00Out of stock

Postobon Manzana Can

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
The Arepa Place offers a South American dish known as arepas. From our homemade corn dough, we make corn patties that are grilled and then stuffed with any of the following ingredients: shredded chicken, shredded beef, Colombian chorizo, plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese. Each arepa comes with choice of one of our freshly-made salsas. Additionally, we make empanadas stuffed with either chicken, ground beef, cheese, or potato and eggplant.

131 West Elder St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Arepa Place image
The Arepa Place image
The Arepa Place image

