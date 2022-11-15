Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Arepa Place - Wyoming

review star

No reviews yet

1517 Springfield Pike

Cincinnati, OH 45215

Order Again

Popular Items

Two of the Same Flavor
Plantain Chips w/Guacamole
The Great Arepa (chicken, chorizo, steak, plantains, black beans, cheese)

Stuffed Arepas

Chicken & Cheese Arepa

$9.00

Steak & Cheese Arepa

$10.00
Chorizo & Cheese Arepa

Chorizo & Cheese Arepa
$9.50

$9.50
Build Your Own Chicken Arepa

Build Your Own Chicken Arepa
$9.50

$9.50
Build Your Own Arepa

Build Your Own Arepa
$10.50

$10.50
The Great Arepa (chicken, chorizo, steak, plantains, black beans, cheese)

The Great Arepa (chicken, chorizo, steak, plantains, black beans, cheese)
$11.00

$11.00
Vegetarian Arepa

Vegetarian Arepa
$8.00

$8.00

Breakfast Arepas - Available Until 12 Noon!

Arepa de huevo (Fried Egg & Ground Beef Arepa)

Arepa de huevo (Fried Egg & Ground Beef Arepa)
$8.00

$8.00
Egg, Cheese & Chorizo Arepa

Egg, Cheese & Chorizo Arepa
$8.50

$8.50
Scrambled Egg & Cheese Arepa

Scrambled Egg & Cheese Arepa
$8.00

$8.00

Cheese Arepas

Loaded Cheese Arepa

Loaded Cheese Arepa
$11.50

$11.50
Loaded Veggie Cheese Arepa

Loaded Veggie Cheese Arepa
$9.50

$9.50
Cheese Arepa

Cheese Arepa
$6.00

$6.00

Plantain Dishes

Loaded Plantain Chips

Loaded Plantain Chips
$16.00

$16.00
Plantain Chips Bowl

Plantain Chips Bowl
$20.00

$20.00

Plantain Chips w/Salsa
$5.50

$5.50
Plantain Chips w/Guacamole

Plantain Chips w/Guacamole
$6.50

$6.50

Order of Two Empanadas with Salsa

Two Different Flavors

Two Different Flavors
$8.00

$8.00
Two of the Same Flavor

Two of the Same Flavor
$8.00

$8.00

Individual Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

$4.00

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Potato & Eggplant Empanada

$4.00

Side Items

Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole
$3.00

$3.00

Extra Salsa

Extra Ají

Extra Ají

$1.50
Extra Roja

Extra Roja

$1.50
Extra Verde

Extra Verde

$1.50
Extra Blanca

Extra Blanca
$1.50

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Aguapanela (Sugarcane Water w/Lime)

$2.50

Coke (Can)

$1.50
Colombiana (can)

Colombiana (can)

$2.00Out of stock

country club

$2.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.50

Fanta

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Malta

$2.00

Postobon Manzana (Apple Soda)

$2.00

Postobon Uva (Grape Soda)

$2.00

S. Pellegrino

$2.00Out of stock

Saborico

$2.50

Soda Inca Kola can

$2.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.00

Coco Rico

$2.00

Aloe Vera

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Arepa Place offers a South American dish known as arepas. From our homemade corn dough, we make corn patties that are grilled and then stuffed with any of the following ingredients: shredded chicken, shredded beef, Colombian chorizo, plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese. Each arepa comes with choice of one of our freshly-made salsas. Additionally, we make empanadas stuffed with either chicken, ground beef, cheese, or potato and eggplant.

Location

1517 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

