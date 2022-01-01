Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Argonne House

15 Reviews

$$

11929 Boyne City Road

Charlevoix, MI 49720

Order Again

Appetizers

Bread to Go

$5.00

Cajun French Fries

$8.00

Calamari

$14.00

Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Crab Cakes App

$20.00

Creole Mussels App

$18.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Whitefish Bites

$16.00Out of stock

Soups/Salad

Argonne House Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Bowl DeJour

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cup DeJour

$6.00

Quart Chowder

$14.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House

$5.00

Entrees

12 oz Ribeye

$42.00

6 oz Filet

$42.00

Argonne Burger

$17.00

Cod Dinner

$18.95

Fettuccine Mussels

$28.00

Steak Special

$29.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$26.00

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$32.00

Lobster Tail

$44.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Salmon

$32.00

Split Charge

$8.00

The Boat (6 Shrimp)

$18.00

The Plate (10 Shrimp)

$24.00

The Super Platter (24 Shrimp)

$42.00

Traditional Platter (16 shrimp)

$32.00

Vegetarian Entree

$19.00

Walleye

$32.00

Whitefish

$32.00

Pizza

Margaherita

$22.00

Meaty Pie

$24.00

Nana's

$16.00

Pepperoni

$18.00

Wild Mushroom

$22.00

Kids Meal

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheese pizza

$9.00

Kids Shrimp

$9.00

Desserts

Add Caramel

$0.50

Add Chocolate

$0.50

Birthday Sundae

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Mary's Chocolate Delight

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Shortcake

$9.00

Turtle Sundae

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Drawn Butter

$2.00

French Fries

Loaded Potato

$5.50

More Bread

$3.00

More Coleslaw

$3.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Side O Rings

$6.00

Redskin Mashed

$3.00

Add Gravy

$1.50

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Loaded Sweet Potato

$6.00

Additional Toppers

Bearnaise

$4.00

Bordelaise

$4.00

Blue Cheese Cream

$4.00

Parmesan Cream

$4.00

Mushrooms and Onions

$4.00

Truffle Compound Butter

$4.00

Additonal Protein Options

6oz Lobster Tail

$24.00

Crab Cake

$11.00

Grilled Gulf Shrimp

$11.00

Salmon

$11.00

Argonne Shrimp Add on

$11.00

T SHIRTS

BLUE T SHIRTS

$20.00

WHITE T SHIRTS

$20.00

GLASSWARE

PINT GLASSES

$8.00

HOWLERS

HOWLER

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

While we are known for our Famous Shrimp Dinners, we offer a variety of menu items including fresh fish, ribs, pizzas, steaks, and salads. Take out at the Argonne House couldn't be easier. We have two phone lines, and a pick up window located in the back of the building on the east side. (Boyne City Side) Order online or by phone and prepay, drive through to pick up and Enjoy!

Location

11929 Boyne City Road, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Directions

Gallery
The Argonne House image
The Argonne House image
The Argonne House image

