The Arlington Restaurant and Diner 134 Massachusetts Avenue

Breakfast & Brunch

The Arlington Restaurant and Diner

review star

No reviews yet

134 Massachusetts Avenue

Arlington, MA 02474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Two Eggs Any Style
Bacon
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Eggs

Steak n' Eggs

$22.10

Two eggs cooked any style over a juicy steak served with toast of your choice and our famous homefries!

Diner Special

$18.20

Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat, toast, and either french toast or pancakes. Served with our famous homefries!

One Egg Any Style

One Egg Any Style

$10.40

One egg cooked any style with your choice of meat and toast. Served with our famous homefries!

Two Eggs Any Style

$11.70

Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat and toast. Served with our famous homefries!

Three Eggs Any Style

Three Eggs Any Style

$12.99

Three eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat and toast. Served with our famous homefries!

One Egg with Corned Beef Hash

$16.99

One egg cooked any style over our corned beef hash. Served with toast of your choice and our famous homefries!

Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$18.20

Two eggs cooked any style over our corned beef hash. Served with toast of your choice and our famous homefries!

Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon

$18.20

Side Egg(s)

Omeletes

Build your own omelet

$11.70

Make it the way you like it!

Cheese Omelet

$11.69

Make it the way you like it!

Eastern Omelet

Eastern Omelet

$14.30

Ham and onion omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more deliciousness!

Western Omelet

$15.60

Ham, onion, and pepper omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more deliciousness!

Florentine Omelet

$15.60

Spinach and feta omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!

Popeye Omelet

$14.20

Spinach and mushroom omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!

Veggie Omelete

$16.99

Peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach omelet served your choice of toast and our famous homefries!

Spanish Omelet

Spanish Omelet

$16.99

Tomato, onion, and green pepper omelet served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Comes with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!

Santorini Omelet

$16.99

Greek sausage, spinach, and feta cheese omelet servied with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add tzatziki for more delicousness!

Mykonos Omelet

$16.99

Tomato and feta cheese pan-scrambled omelte topped with oregano. Served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$18.20

Corned beef hash omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more deliciousness!

Meat Lovers Omelet

$18.20

Bacon, ham, and sausage omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more delicousness!

Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$18.20

Two poached eggs on English muffins with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!

Irish Benedict

$19.50

Two poached eggs on English muffins with our corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!

Aegean Benedict

$19.50

Two poached eggs on English muffins with spinach, tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$18.20

Two poached eggs on English muffins with sausage patties and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!

Pancake Benedict

$19.50

Two poached eggs on silver dollar pancakes with sausage patties and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$5.85

Over hard egg on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Over hard egg with cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.09

Over hard egg, bacon, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.09

Over hard egg, ham, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.09

Over hard egg, sausage, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!

Western Sandwich

$10.39

Onions, peppers, and ham scrambled and folded onto your choice of bread. Add homefries for more deliciousness!

Aegean Sandwich

$10.39

Spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese scrambled and folded onto your choice of bread. Add homefries for more deliciousness!

Pancakes

Single Pancake

$5.85

One pancake served plain or with as many toppings as you like!

Short Stack of Pancakes

$10.39

Two pancakes served plain or with as many toppings as you like!

Full Stack of Pancakes

$12.99

Three pancakes served plain or with as many toppings as you like!

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.60

Pure as it comes, Vermont maple syrup!

French Toast

Full Order of French Toast

$12.99

Two pieces of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!

Half Order French Toast

$7.15

One piece of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.60

Pure as it comes, Vermont maple syrup!

Waffles

Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$11.70

Large Belgium waffle served plain. Add toppings to increase delicousness!

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.60

Pure as it comes, Vermont maple syrup!

Breads

White Toast

$2.60

Toasted and buttered!

Wheat Toast

$2.60

Toasted and buttered!

Light Rye Toast

$2.60

Toasted and buttered!

Dark Rye Toast

$2.60

Toasted and buttered!

English Muffin

$2.60

Toasted and buttered!

Raisin Toast

$2.60

Toasted and buttered!

Scali Toast

$2.60

Toasted and buttered!

Plain Bagle

$3.25

Toasted and buttered

Sesame Bagel

$3.25

Toasted and buttered!

Homemade Corn Muffin

$3.25

Our homemade corn muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!

Homemade Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Our homemade blueberry muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!

Homemade Coffee Cinnamon Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Our homemade coffee cinnamon muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!

Homemade Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.25

Our homemade lemon poppy muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!

Sides

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.60

A generous side of our insanely delicious homemade hollandaise sauce!

Bacon

Bacon

$5.20

A side of bacon hot off the grill!

Ham

$5.20

A large round side of ham steak!

Sausage

Sausage

$5.20

Two links of breakfast sausage!

Sausage Patties

$5.20
Greek Sausage

Greek Sausage

$5.99

Our delicious Greek sausage, hints of nutmeg and orange!

Turkey Sausage

$5.20

Canadian Bacon

$5.20

Five delicious slices of Candian bacon!

Corned Beef Hash

$7.75

A hefty portion of corned beef hash!

Home Fries

$5.20

Enjoy a heaping load of our famouse homefries!

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.50

Our fresh seasonal fruit salad!

Greek Yogurt

$6.50

Greek yogurt served plain or add tippings as you like!

Cup of Oatmeal

$5.19

A cup of our homemade oatmeal served plain or add toppings as you please!

Bowl of Oatmeal

$6.49

A bowl of our homemade oatmeal served plain or add toppings as you please!

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings, Bone-in

$11.70

Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing!

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.70

Boneless chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing!

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.10

Mozzarella stick served with marinara sauce!

Tzatziki Appetizer

$9.10

Our homemade tzatziki dip! Greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber, and dill. Served with olives and pita bread!

Hummus Appetizer

$9.10

Chickpea, tahini, garlic, lemon, herb dip. Served with pita bread!

Spinach Pie Appetizer

$10.40

Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection!

Dolmades Appetizer

$10.40

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs!

Fried Calamari Appetizer

$12.99

Deepfried calamari served with marinara sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.40

Greek Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$11.70

Chef Salad

$15.60

Soups

Avgolemono

$6.50

Chicken, lemon, and rice soup

Clam Chowder

$7.80

New England style clam chowder.

Gyros

Beef and Lamb Gyro

$12.99

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Falafel Gyro

$12.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$15.60

Angus beef hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.99

Angus beef cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!

Bacon Cheesburger

$18.20

Angus beef bacon cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$18.20

Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!

Turkey Burger

$16.99

Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.60

Triple decker turkey club served with French fries!

Tuna Salad Club

$15.60

Triple decker tuna salad club served with French fries!

Chicken Salad Club

$15.60

Triple decker chicken salad club served with French fries!

Cheeseburger Club

$16.90

Triple decker cheeseburger club served with French fries!

Ham and Cheese Club

$15.60

Triple decker ham and cheese club served with French fries!

Reubens

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.90

Open face corned beef reuben. Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries!

Pastrami Reuben

$16.90

Open face pastrami reuben. Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries!

Turkey Reuben

$16.90

Open face turkey reuben. Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries!

Wraps

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.39

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.39

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.39

Hot Dog

$6.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.30

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.60

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.60

Vegetarian Plates

Spinach Pie Plate

$18.20

Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection! Served with Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.

Stuffed Grape Leaves Plate

$18.20

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs! Served with Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.

Falafel Plate

$16.90

Ground chickpeas tossed with spices and fried. Served with hummus, pita bread, Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.

Vegetarian Combination Plate

$19.50

A sampler of all three vegetarian plates. Served with hummus, pita bread, Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.

Seafood

Haddock

$19.49

Fried Calamari Plate

$18.20

Fish n' Chips

$16.90

Dinner Plates

Turkey Dinner

$16.90

Roasted turkey served with steamed vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$16.90

Beef and lamb seasoned with herbs served over a Greek salad and either French fries or rice. Comes with tzatziki and pita bread.

Chicken Kebob Plate

$19.50

Marinated chicken on a skewer with green peppers and onions. Served with Greek salad and either rice or French fries.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.50

Moussaka

$18.20

Layers of eggplant, ground beef, and potatoes topped with bechamel sauce. Served with Greek salad and either rice or French fries.

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Small Salad

$6.49

French Fries

$4.88

Rice Pilaf

$4.88

Potato Salad

$4.88

Coleslaw

$4.88

Steamed Veggies

$5.19

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.89

Iced Coffee

$3.89

Decaf Hot Coffee

$3.89

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.89

Large Coffee

$5.19

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

Decaf Hot Tea

$3.25

Juice

Orange Juice

Cranberry Juice

Apple Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Tomato Juice

V8

Milk

Whole Milk

$3.90

Chocolate Milk

$3.90

Soda

Pepsi

$3.90

Diet Pepsi

$3.90

Ginger Ale

$3.90

Sierra Mist

$3.90

Root Beer

$3.90

Lemonade

$3.90

Iced Tea

$3.90

Soda Water

$2.60

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.89

Greek

Rice Pudding

$7.15+

Baklava

$7.15+

American

Grape-Nut Pudding

$7.15+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
All American diner with a Greek twist!

Location

134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02474

Directions

