- Home
- /
- Arlington
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner 134 Massachusetts Avenue
No reviews yet
134 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs
Steak n' Eggs
Two eggs cooked any style over a juicy steak served with toast of your choice and our famous homefries!
Diner Special
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat, toast, and either french toast or pancakes. Served with our famous homefries!
One Egg Any Style
One egg cooked any style with your choice of meat and toast. Served with our famous homefries!
Two Eggs Any Style
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat and toast. Served with our famous homefries!
Three Eggs Any Style
Three eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat and toast. Served with our famous homefries!
One Egg with Corned Beef Hash
One egg cooked any style over our corned beef hash. Served with toast of your choice and our famous homefries!
Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs cooked any style over our corned beef hash. Served with toast of your choice and our famous homefries!
Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon
Side Egg(s)
Omeletes
Build your own omelet
Make it the way you like it!
Cheese Omelet
Make it the way you like it!
Eastern Omelet
Ham and onion omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more deliciousness!
Western Omelet
Ham, onion, and pepper omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more deliciousness!
Florentine Omelet
Spinach and feta omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!
Popeye Omelet
Spinach and mushroom omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!
Veggie Omelete
Peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach omelet served your choice of toast and our famous homefries!
Spanish Omelet
Tomato, onion, and green pepper omelet served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Comes with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!
Santorini Omelet
Greek sausage, spinach, and feta cheese omelet servied with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add tzatziki for more delicousness!
Mykonos Omelet
Tomato and feta cheese pan-scrambled omelte topped with oregano. Served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries!
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Corned beef hash omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more deliciousness!
Meat Lovers Omelet
Bacon, ham, and sausage omelet served with your choice of toast and our famous homefries. Add cheese for more delicousness!
Benedict
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on English muffins with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!
Irish Benedict
Two poached eggs on English muffins with our corned beef hash and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!
Aegean Benedict
Two poached eggs on English muffins with spinach, tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs on English muffins with sausage patties and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!
Pancake Benedict
Two poached eggs on silver dollar pancakes with sausage patties and hollandaise sauce. Served with our famous homefries!
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Over hard egg on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Over hard egg with cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Over hard egg, bacon, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Over hard egg, ham, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Over hard egg, sausage, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Western Sandwich
Onions, peppers, and ham scrambled and folded onto your choice of bread. Add homefries for more deliciousness!
Aegean Sandwich
Spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese scrambled and folded onto your choice of bread. Add homefries for more deliciousness!
Pancakes
Single Pancake
One pancake served plain or with as many toppings as you like!
Short Stack of Pancakes
Two pancakes served plain or with as many toppings as you like!
Full Stack of Pancakes
Three pancakes served plain or with as many toppings as you like!
Pure Maple Syrup
Pure as it comes, Vermont maple syrup!
French Toast
Full Order of French Toast
Two pieces of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!
Half Order French Toast
One piece of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!
Pure Maple Syrup
Pure as it comes, Vermont maple syrup!
Waffles
Breads
White Toast
Toasted and buttered!
Wheat Toast
Toasted and buttered!
Light Rye Toast
Toasted and buttered!
Dark Rye Toast
Toasted and buttered!
English Muffin
Toasted and buttered!
Raisin Toast
Toasted and buttered!
Scali Toast
Toasted and buttered!
Plain Bagle
Toasted and buttered
Sesame Bagel
Toasted and buttered!
Homemade Corn Muffin
Our homemade corn muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
Homemade Blueberry Muffin
Our homemade blueberry muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
Homemade Coffee Cinnamon Muffin
Our homemade coffee cinnamon muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
Homemade Lemon Poppy Muffin
Our homemade lemon poppy muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
Sides
Side Hollandaise Sauce
A generous side of our insanely delicious homemade hollandaise sauce!
Bacon
A side of bacon hot off the grill!
Ham
A large round side of ham steak!
Sausage
Two links of breakfast sausage!
Sausage Patties
Greek Sausage
Our delicious Greek sausage, hints of nutmeg and orange!
Turkey Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Five delicious slices of Candian bacon!
Corned Beef Hash
A hefty portion of corned beef hash!
Home Fries
Enjoy a heaping load of our famouse homefries!
Fresh Fruit Cup
Our fresh seasonal fruit salad!
Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt served plain or add tippings as you like!
Cup of Oatmeal
A cup of our homemade oatmeal served plain or add toppings as you please!
Bowl of Oatmeal
A bowl of our homemade oatmeal served plain or add toppings as you please!
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings, Bone-in
Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing!
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Boneless chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing!
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella stick served with marinara sauce!
Tzatziki Appetizer
Our homemade tzatziki dip! Greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber, and dill. Served with olives and pita bread!
Hummus Appetizer
Chickpea, tahini, garlic, lemon, herb dip. Served with pita bread!
Spinach Pie Appetizer
Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection!
Dolmades Appetizer
Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs!
Fried Calamari Appetizer
Deepfried calamari served with marinara sauce.
Burgers
Hamburger
Angus beef hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!
Cheeseburger
Angus beef cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!
Bacon Cheesburger
Angus beef bacon cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!
Turkey Burger
Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill pickle on the side. Served with French fries!
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Triple decker turkey club served with French fries!
Tuna Salad Club
Triple decker tuna salad club served with French fries!
Chicken Salad Club
Triple decker chicken salad club served with French fries!
Cheeseburger Club
Triple decker cheeseburger club served with French fries!
Ham and Cheese Club
Triple decker ham and cheese club served with French fries!
Reubens
Corned Beef Reuben
Open face corned beef reuben. Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries!
Pastrami Reuben
Open face pastrami reuben. Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries!
Turkey Reuben
Open face turkey reuben. Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries!
Wraps
Sandwiches
Vegetarian Plates
Spinach Pie Plate
Spinach and feta wapped in layers of phyllo dough and baked to perfection! Served with Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.
Stuffed Grape Leaves Plate
Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs! Served with Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.
Falafel Plate
Ground chickpeas tossed with spices and fried. Served with hummus, pita bread, Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.
Vegetarian Combination Plate
A sampler of all three vegetarian plates. Served with hummus, pita bread, Greek salad and either rice, or French fries.
Dinner Plates
Turkey Dinner
Roasted turkey served with steamed vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
Gyro Plate
Beef and lamb seasoned with herbs served over a Greek salad and either French fries or rice. Comes with tzatziki and pita bread.
Chicken Kebob Plate
Marinated chicken on a skewer with green peppers and onions. Served with Greek salad and either rice or French fries.
Chicken Parmesan
Moussaka
Layers of eggplant, ground beef, and potatoes topped with bechamel sauce. Served with Greek salad and either rice or French fries.
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Soda
Hot Chocolate
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
All American diner with a Greek twist!
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02474