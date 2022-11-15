Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

190 Reviews

$$

2929 Allied St

Green Bay, WI 54304

16" One Topping Pizza
16" Supreme
12" Bacon CB

Appetizers

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$13.99

Nacho Chips

$4.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.99

Mini Corn Dog Basket

$10.99

Soft Pretzel

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Pick Two

$20.99

Pick Three

$24.99

Pick Four

$27.99

Pick Five

$29.99

X-treme Nachos

$11.99

Large Bavarian Pretzel

$17.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.99

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$12.99Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$11.99

Fries

Small French Fry

$5.99

Small Waffle Fry

$5.99

Small Tater Tot

$6.99

Large French Fry

$8.99

Large Waffle Fry

$8.99

Large Tater Tot

$9.99

Small Loaded French Fry

$8.99

Small Loaded Waffle Fry

$8.99

Small Loaded Tater Tot

$8.99

Large Loaded French Fry

$13.99

Large Loaded Waffle Fry

$13.99

Large Loaded Tater Tot

$13.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

The All American

$17.99

Patty Melt

$15.99

Wisconsin Burger

$15.99

Burger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken BLT

$17.99

Big Buffalo

$14.99

King Club

$14.99

Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Pork Ribeye Sandwich

$17.99

Steak Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Cod Sandwich

$10.99

Field House Cubano

$15.99

Flyin' Philly

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Hot Italian

$14.99

BLT

$12.99

Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$9.99

16 Boneless Wings

$17.99

24 Boneless Wings

$25.99

32 Boneless Wings

$36.99

8 Traditional Wings

$11.99

16 Traditional Wings

$20.99

24 Traditional Wings

$29.99

Pizzas

7" Cheese Pizza

$4.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.49

10" Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$13.99

7" GF Cheese Pizza

$6.99

7" One Topping Pizza

$5.39

12" One Topping Pizza

$12.99

16" One Topping Pizza

$17.99

10" GF Cauliflower One Topping Pizza

$14.99

7" GF One Topping Pizza

$7.39

12" Supreme

$15.99

12" Veggie

$15.99

12" Mac and Cheese

$15.99

12" BBQ Chix

$17.99

12" Bacon CB

$16.99

12" All Meat

$17.99

12" Taco

$17.99

12" Chix Bacon Ranch

$19.99

12" Buffalo Chix

$19.99

12" Kickin Chix

$19.99

16" Supreme

$23.99

16" Veggie

$22.99

16" Mac and Cheese

$22.99

16" BBQ Chix

$29.99

16" Bacon CB

$26.99

16" All Meat

$30.99

16" Taco

$29.99

16" Chix Bacon Ranch

$33.99

16" Buffalo Chix

$33.99

16" Kickin Chix

$33.99

10" GF Supreme

$19.99

10" GF Veggie

$19.99

10" GF Mac and Cheese

$19.99

10" GF BBQ Chix

$19.99

10" GF Bacon CB

$19.99

10" GF All Meat

$19.99

10" GF Taco

$19.99

10" GF Chix Bacon Ranch

$19.99

10" GF Buffalo Chix

$19.99

10" GF Kickin Chix

$19.99

7" GF Supreme

$8.49

7" GF Veggie

$8.49

7" GF Mac and Cheese

$8.49

7" GF BBQ Chix

$8.49

7" GF Bacon CB

$8.49

7" GF All Meat

$8.49

7" GF Taco

$8.49

7" GF Chix Bacon Ranch

$8.49

7" GF Buffalo Chix

$8.49

7" GF Kickin Chix

$8.49

Salads/Tacos

House Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$17.99

Tacos

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99

Mini Donuts

$7.99

Special - Oreos

$6.99Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Strip

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.99

7" Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Monthly Specials

Buffalo Mac Pizza

$7.99+Out of stock

Brat

$8.99

Italian Fry

$8.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2929 Allied St, Green Bay, WI 54304

Directions

