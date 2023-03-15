A map showing the location of The Assembly 1700 N MooreView gallery

The Assembly 1700 N Moore

1700 N Moore

Arlington, VA 22209

FOOD MENU

Small plates

Vegan black bean hummus

$10.95

pickled peppers, tarro chips

Baked camembert

$10.95

strawberry jalapeno jam

Cheese & charcuterie

$18.95

Jumbo lump crab dip

$12.95

tostata, roasted salsa

Salads

Avocado arugula

$14.95

grapefuit, radish

Apple & manchego

$13.95

romaine, sunflower & pumpkin seeds

Flatbread

Mushroom

$15.95

ricotta, gruyere, parmesan

Sausage & pepper

$16.95

tomato, onion, mozzarella

Margherita

$13.95

mozzarella, garlic, basil

Noddles

Fusilli with icebox tomatoes

$15.95

zucchini, garlic, basil

Skillet mac & cheese

$12.95

cavatappi, aged cheddar, pecorino crust

Noodles

Pappardelle with braised short rib ragu

$22.95

Orecchiette with shrimp

$19.95

olives, red onion, lemon zest

Entrees

Kale pesto rice bowl

$14.95

radish, cucumber, feta poached egg

Steak frites

$26.95

herb butter, red wine

Seared salmon with spicy cucumber salad

$24.95

radish, pickled peppers, onion

Chicken paillard

$21.95

harissa, romesco, kale, readish, tomato

Opening Day Menu

Snacks

Whole Organic fruit

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Pork belly

$8.95

Vegan black bean hummus

$9.95

Baked camembert

$8.95

Cheese & charcuterie

$18.95

Crispy crabbed deviled eggs

$8.50

Chips & Guac

$12.95

Shrimp cocktail

$14.95

All day breakfast

Donuts

$2.95

Crossiants

$4.95

Seasonal Muffin

$3.95

Loaf

$2.95

Parfait

$9.95

Smoothies

Super Greens

$9.95

Raspberry-spinach

$9.95

Blueberry-mango

$9.95

Mocha

$9.95

Peanut butter & banana

$9.95

Salads

Avacado & arugula

$14.95

Greek

$10.95

Wedge

$10.95

Cucumber salad

$7.95

Ensalada

$14.95

Apple & manchego

$13.95

Market lettuces

$7.95

Caesar

$7.95

Sandwiches

Grampa Bob

$11.95

Crispy Cod

$13.95

Burger

$13.95

Fried Chicken

$11.95

Chorizo seitan tacos

$11.95

Avacado toast

$11.95

Crispy shrimp po boy

$14.95

Flatbread

Mushroom

$15.95

Sausage & pepper

$16.95

Margherita

$13.95

Noodles

Skillet mac & cheese

$13.95

Fusili

$13.95

Orecchette w/shrimp

$19.95

Entrees

Kale pesto rice bowl

$14.95

Steamed mussels

$12.95

Steak frites

$29.95

Chicken paillard

$21.95

Seared salmon

$27.75

Sweets

Churros

$5.95

Milkshakes

$7.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1700 N Moore, Arlington, VA 22209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

