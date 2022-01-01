Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Assembly - Eagle, CO

21 Reviews

$$$

1143 Capitol Street, Unit 104

Eagle, CO 81631

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Empanada
Lemon & Herb Salad
Kids' Steak

Small & Shared Plates

Chips & Dip

$11.00

rotating dip (call for this week's selection!) / house chips *Chips are prepared gluten-free, but all fried items are cooked in the same fryer.*

Chicken Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Garden Board

$17.00

heirloom carrots / radishes & whipped Maldon butter / house pickles / marinated olives / rotating cheese / ras el hanout carrot hummus / kalamata panko "dirt" / Hovey & Harrison sourdough

Jerk Chicken Empanada

$11.00

(1 empanada per order) house jerk seasoning / rice & beans / jerk butter / mango jalapeño pico de gallo / avocado crema

Lemon & Herb Salad

$16.00

(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian - Available Vegan) Buttercrunch greens / romaine / torn herbs / summer squash / shaved radish / fennel / pea shoots / charred lemon & yuzu vinaigrette / seed crumble / cured egg yolk

Side of Bread

$3.00

Side of GF Crackers

$3.00

Side of House Chips

$5.00

Entrees

Al Pastor Pork Chop

$38.00Out of stock

*gluten-free* 10oz bone-in pork chop / masa & cotija panisse / shishito slaw / charred pineapple relish / guajillo & pasilla salsa / avocado cilantro crema

Pasta de Verano

$26.00

*Vegan* linguini / basil chimichurri / favas / tomatoes / summer squash / crispy parsnip chips / Hovey & Harrison sourdough

Shrimp Panzanella

$34.00

Desserts

Brown Butter Krispie Treat Sundae

$10.00

(Gluten-Free) salted brown butter Krispie treats / vanilla bean ice cream / homemade caramel / berries

Gimme S'More

$12.00

chocolate & graham cracker s'mores bar / cinnamon ice cream / house marshmallows / cacao nibs

Peaches & Cream

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Raspberry Sundae

$9.00

(Gluten-Free) raspberry sorbet / coconut cream / shaved dark chocolate / toasted coconut

Kids' App

Kids Green Salad

$7.00

(Vegetarian) mixed greens / ranch / Goldfish "croutons"

Veggie Sticks

$7.00

(Vegetarian, available Vegan/GF) Assembly ranch / Goldfish “croutons”

Kids' Entree

Kids' Steak

$13.00

(Gluten-Free) sliced 4oz ribeye / corn on the cob / crispy ranch potatoes

Flatbread Pizza

$13.00

(Vegetarian) Flatbread Pizza / red sauce / mozzarella / parmesan

Crispy Chicken Tenders & Assembly Ranch

$13.00

house chips / seasonal veggies

Kids' Dessert

Build Your Own Sundae

$5.00

(Vegetarian) vanilla ice cream / candy toppings / sprinkles / choice of chocolate or caramel sauce

S'Mores Bar

$5.00

Chocolate & Graham Cracker S’mores Bar / rainbow sprinkles / toasted homemade marshmallow

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Fresh. Seasonal. Globally-Inspired. The Assembly is a place where the community gathers: Where stories and plates are shared, where great glasses of wine and thoughtfully crafted cocktails are raised, and where quality and creativity meet.

Location

1143 Capitol Street, Unit 104, Eagle, CO 81631

