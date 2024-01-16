This restaurant does not have any images
The Attic Alehouse & Eatery NEW
4226 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
HAPPY HOUR
HH Food
HH Beer
HH Liquor
DINNER
- Attic Nachos$13.00
- Buffalo Wings$15.00
- Sliders (3)$16.00
- Smoked Salmon Dip$13.00
- Crab Cakes$22.00
- Fried Calamari$13.00
- Loaded Tots$12.00
- Tots$8.00
- Ranch Fries$8.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Shishito Peppers$12.00
- Shrimp Tacos$12.00
- Chili$11.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
- Chicken Cobb$18.00
- House Salad$12.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Cup of Soup$6.00
- Bowl of Soup$10.00
- Cup of Chili$8.00
- Fried Chicken Dinner$30.00
- Half Sandwich$16.00
- The Attic Burger$18.00
- Bacon Blue Burger$19.00
- Turkey Burger$19.00
- Salmon Sandwich$19.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
- Turkey Sando$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- BLTA$16.00
- French Dip$19.00
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
- Fish n Chips$21.00
- Steak Frites$28.00
- Mac and Cheese$15.00
- Attic Sauce
- Side BBQ
- Side Blue Cheese
- Side Buffalo Sauce
- Side Chips$2.00
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Guac$4.00
- Side Jalapenos
- Side Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Side Ranch
- Side Sriracha Mayo
- Side Tartar
- Side Crostini$2.00
- Chipotle Mayo
- Side Dijon Mustard
- Honey Mustard
- Side Sour Cream
BOOZE
Beer
- Coors Light$6.00
- Georgetown Mannys$8.00
- Georgetown Bodhizafa$8.00
- Pike Pilsner$7.00
- Pike Hazy$7.00
- Fremont Lush$8.00
- Metier Kolsch$8.00
- Stoup Lager$8.00
- Rainier Tall Boy$5.00
- Truly Wild Berry Seltzer$6.00
- Guinness$8.00
- San Juan Huckleberry Can$7.00
- Pile Kiltlifter$8.00
- Modelo Tall Boy$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Seattle Dry Cider$7.00
- Incline Marionberry Cider$7.00
- Reuben's Porter$8.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- PITCHER Coors$24.00
- PITCHER Bodhi$32.00
- PITCHER Metier Kolsch$24.00
- PITCHER Fremont Lush$32.00
- PITCHER Pike Hazy IPA$28.00
- PITCHER Pike Pilsner$28.00
- PITCHER Mannys$24.00
- PITCHER Pike Pale$20.00
Wine
- Mark Ryan 'The Vincent' Blend$12.00
- Cloudine Pinot Noir$12.00
- Orizzonti Montepulciano$9.00
- Lu & Oly Chardonnay$11.00
- Jane Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Riff Pinot Grigio$11.00
- Mr Pink Rose$10.00
- Los Dos Cava$10.00
- Avennia Lydian Cabernet Bottle$60.00
- Matthews Blackboard Cabernet Bottle
- Cloudine Pinot Noir Bottle$48.00
- Vietti Barbera Bottle$48.00
- Mark Ryan 'The Vincent' Blend Bottle$48.00
- Casanova di Nero Brunello$110.00
- Chardonnay Bottle$48.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$44.00
- Argyle Chardonnay Bottle$48.00
- Scarpetta Pinot Gris Bottle$44.00
- Jane Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$44.00
- Cloudy Bay$50.00
- Mr Pink Rose Bottle$40.00
- Los Dos Cava Bottle$40.00
- Scaia Rose Bottle$44.00
- Billecart Champagne$105.00
Liquor
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Titos$10.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Botanist$13.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Goslings$9.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Arette Blanco$12.00
- Arette Reposado$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Casamigos Anejo$19.00
- El Jimador Blanco$8.00
- Espolon Blanco$10.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- Siete Leguas Anejo$19.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$14.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$13.00
- Hussongs Anejo$18.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- 400 Conejos Mezcal$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Well Bourbon$8.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Four Roses$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Uncle Nearest$13.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- EH Taylor Small Batch$19.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- High West Rendezvous Rye$18.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$13.00
- Whistlepig 12yr Rye$25.00
- Knob Creek Rye$12.00
- Sazerac Rye$13.00
- Dickel Rye$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$13.00
- Old Overholt Rye$9.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$16.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Seagrams 7$10.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$12.00
- Westland Kraken Whiskey$13.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Famous Grouse$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10$13.00
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
- Amaretto$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Jaegermeister$11.00
- Campari$10.00
- Creme de Cassis
- Rumpleminze$11.00
- Drambuie$11.00
- Fernet Branca$10.00
- Gran Marnier$12.00
- Kahlua$11.00
- Lillet$11.00
- St. George Absinthe$15.00
- St. Germain$12.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$11.00
- Fireball$9.00
House Cocktails
- Ketel Espresso Martini$14.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Mule$13.00
- El Diablo$13.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Well Vodka W/Soda$8.00
- Well Gin W/Soda$8.00
- Well Gin W/Tonic$8.00
- Well Tequila W/Soda$8.00
- Well Bourbon W/Coke$8.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Slushie$13.00
- Spicy Peach Smash$13.00
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Daquiri$13.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Irish Coffee$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Car Bomb Shot$10.00
- Cadillac Margarita$14.00
- Irish Car Bomb$10.00
- Duck Fart$10.00
Brunch Cocktails
N/A BEV
N/A Bevs
- Athletic N/A Golden$6.00
- Athletic N/A Cerveza$6.00
- Fremont N/A IPA$6.00
- Fremont N/A Stout$6.00
- N/A Cider Tall Can$7.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Soda Water$1.50
- Tonic Water$1.50
- Bitters and Soda$1.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Limeade$4.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$7.00
- Milk$3.00
- NA Painkiller$10.00
- NA Negroni$10.00
BRUNCH
- Shrimp and Grits$20.00
- Stuffed French Toast$16.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
- Chicken and Waffles$17.00
- Breakfast Burger$19.00
- Avocado Toast$13.00
- Attic Breakfast$15.00
- Eggs Benedict$17.00
- Veggie Benedict$16.00
- Crab Benedict$20.00
- Blueberry Pancakes$14.00
- Waffles$13.00
- Steak and Eggs$29.00
- French Toast$12.00
- Brunch Sides
DESSERT
MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP
Membership Fee
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4226 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
Similar restaurants in your area
Independent Pizzeria All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time.
View restaurant
© 2024 Toast, Inc.