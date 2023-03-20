  • Home
  • Gretna
  • THE’ AU LAIT - 103 Terry Parkway Unit E
THE’ AU LAIT 103 Terry Parkway Unit E

No reviews yet

103 Terry Parkway

E

Terrytown, LA 70056

Popular Items

The’ au lait Milk Tea on Fire
Coffee Milk Tea
Peach Oolong Tea


MILK TEA

Classic MILK TEA

Classic MILK TEA

$5.00+
Royal Thai Tea

Royal Thai Tea

$5.00+

Royal Thai Tea our Signature mix with condensed milk and evaporated milk original Thai style.

Thai Green Milk Tea

Thai Green Milk Tea

$5.00+

Thai Green milk tea creamy mix with condensed milk and evaporated milk

Avocado Milk Tea

$5.00+

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00+

Mango Milk Tea

$5.00+

Honey drew Milk Tea

$5.00+

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.00+

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.00+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00+

Okinawa Milk Tea

$5.00+

THE' AU LAIT SPECIAL

The’ au lait Milk Tea on Fire

The’ au lait Milk Tea on Fire

$6.75

Combination between rich creamy classic milk tea top with whipped cheese and caramel sugar then 🔥 in it !!! It’s come with brown sugar boba .

The Galaxy

The Galaxy

$6.25

* no caffeine * This is our signature drink call The Galaxy . Butterfly pea flower tea combination with homemade lemon welded. It ‘ s really amazing!!! MUST TRY

Matcha Latte Redbean

$5.75

Our premium matcha latte come with redbean (16oz.)

Black Pink Lava

$5.75
Matcha Strawberry Latte

Matcha Strawberry Latte

$5.75

Don’t miss this !! Our homemade fresh strawberry sauce combination with our secret rich & creamy fresh milk top with premium matcha original from Japan !!! (16oz.)

Thai Tea Choco

Thai Tea Choco

$5.75

It is really good combination between Royal thai tea top with rich dark chocolate lava . ( Serve 24 oz. )

CHEESE FRUIT TEA

Very Orange Cheese Tea

$6.75
Lychee Rose Cheese Tea

Lychee Rose Cheese Tea

$6.75

Mango Cheese Tea

$6.75

Peach Cheese Tea

$6.75

Strawberry Cheese Tea

$6.75

SMOOTHIES

Raspberry Peach Combo

$6.75

Mango Madness

$6.75

Pina Colada

$6.75

Strawberry Colada

$6.75

Very Berry

$6.75

Lychee Coconut

$6.75

Dragon Fruit Mango

$6.75

Super Avocado

$6.75

FRUIT TEA

Super Fruit Tea

Super Fruit Tea

$6.25

Super Fruit Tea are combination between Passion Fruit + Orange + Peach with Rose tea ,, must try it’s really good

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$6.25

Fresh peach come with Black Oolong tea

Strawberry Hibiscus Tea

Strawberry Hibiscus Tea

$6.25

*no caffeine *Organic Hibiscus tea combination with real strawberry

Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea

Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea

$6.25
Lychee Strawberry Rose Tea

Lychee Strawberry Rose Tea

$6.25
Mango Strawberry Green Tea

Mango Strawberry Green Tea

$6.25
Orange Black Thai Tea

Orange Black Thai Tea

$6.25
Strawberry Kiwi Green Tea

Strawberry Kiwi Green Tea

$6.25

Mango Dragon Fruit Green Tea

$6.25

COFFEE

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50

Thai iced coffee strong taste top with half & half

HOT DRINK

Hot Chocolate

$4.50
Hot Milo

Hot Milo

$4.50

Chocolate malt drink (serve 16 oz. )

Hot Ovaltine

Hot Ovaltine

$4.50

Malted drink ( serve 16 oz. )

FRESH TEA

Black Thai Tea ( sweet )

$5.50

Black Thai Tea Citrus

$5.50

Hibiscus Tea Honey Lemon

$6.00

Rose Tea Honey Lemon

$6.00

Tropical Boba

$0.75

Brown Sugar Boba

$0.75

Topping

Tropical boba

$0.75

Brown sugar

$0.75

Bursting Boba kiwi

$0.75

Bursting Boba mango

$0.75Out of stock

Bursting Boba Passion fruit

$0.75

Bursting Boba Peach

$0.75

Bursting Boba Strawberry

$0.75

Brushing Boba Orange

$0.75

Aloe Vera

$0.75

Coconut Jelly

$0.75

Rainbow Jelly

$0.75

Black Jelly

$0.75Out of stock

Mango Jelly

$0.75

Lychee Jelly

$0.75

Strawberry Jelly

$0.75

Egg Pudding

$1.00

Whipping Cream

$1.00

Whipped Cheese

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

About us The ‘ au lait is primarily a milk / bubble tea shop with a splash of French influence. We specialize in an assortment of Asian tea beverages and authentic French crêpes

Location

103 Terry Parkway, E, Terrytown, LA 70056

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

