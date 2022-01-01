Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

445 Main Street

Medfield, MA 02052

Popular Items

Wood Grilled Avenue Burger*
Little Gems Caesar
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

Beverages To-Go (Takeout Only)

-Spiced Margarita .750ml

$65.00

.750ml Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liquor, Agave, Fresh Lime Includes Spicy Rim kit. 4-6 servings Shaken and served on the rocks Served on the Rocks

-Espresso Martini .750ml

$75.00

Vodka, Khalua, Fresh Brewed Espresso, Housemade Irish Cream .750ml bottle - 6-7 servings Shaken and served straight up in a martini glass, with 3 beans of course

-Remember the Maine .750ml

$75.00

Bourbon, Punt e Mes, Cherry Heering .750 ml 6-8 Servings Stirred, Served on the Rocks

-Fall Red Sangria .750ml

$55.00

5 Servings of Fall Mulled Apple Cider Sangria

Specials

Market Cut - Ribeye

$52.00Out of stock

Wood Grilled Black Angus Ribeye, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Wood Grilled Broccoli, Avenue Steak Sauce

Autumn Butternut Soup

$12.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Cranberry Jam, Toasted Pepitas

Maine Rock Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$13.00

Cherrywood bacon, red potatoes, seasoned bread crumbs

Starters

Root Beer BBQ Chicken Wings

$16.00

cooked twice, Avenue ranch, arugula & pickled red onion

Wood Grilled Brie

$17.00

apricot chili jam, wood grilled peasant bread, spiced almonds

Braised Short Rib & Blue Cheese Turnovers

$16.00

Cherry tomato & blue cheese salad, Avenue Steak Sauce

Burrata

$18.00

Basil marinated cherry tomatoes, roasted tomato vinaigrette, wood grilled peasant bread

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Maple-miso aioli

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.00

tabbouleh, Romesco, toasted pistachio-coconut dukkah, turmeric citrus aioli

Three Mediterranean Dips

$15.00

Tuscan white bean, walnut Muhammura, honey whipped ricotta, wood grilled peasant bread

Market Greens

Avenue Greek Salad

$14.00

Little Gems, Marinated Artichoke, Hearts of Palm, Feta, Crispy Pita, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Creamy Greek Dressing

Little Gems Caesar

$14.00

shaved Reggiano, charred lemon, grilled “to-order” croutons

Roasted Beets & Market Greens

$14.00

french lentils, Vermont goats cheese, aged balsamic vinegar, olive oil

Avenue BLT Salad

$14.00

Wisconsin blue, cherrywood bacon, hard-cooked egg, grape tomatoes, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette

Market Greens

$12.00

Greens, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Wood Roasted

Avenue Flatbread

$17.00

crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, housemade pork sausage, roasted mushrooms, onion jam

Caramelized Onion & Cherrywood Bacon Flatbread

$18.00

garlic-chive crema, whipped ricotta, arugula, gruyere

Mushroom Flatbread

$17.00

whipped ricotta, truffled arugula & cherry tomatoes

Pomodoro Flatbread

$16.00

crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, basil

Short Rib Al Pastor Flatbread

$18.00

tomatillo salsa verde, wood grilled pineapple salpicon, charred poblano crema, queso fresco

Supper

Wild Rice Risotto

$23.00

Tuscan kale, Wood Roasted Mushrooms, Charred Red Onion, Choice of Wood Grilled Chicken or Shrimp

Bucatini Pasta

$25.00

butter poached garlic-tomato sauce, english peas, torn burrata, heirloom tomatoes, arugula pesto

Natural Angus Beef Bolognese

$27.00

Certified Humane Veal, All Natural Pork Sausage, Pancetta, Soft Herbs, Reggiano

Argentine Brasa Slow Roasted Chicken

$28.00

grilled peasant bread stuffing, almonds, currants, grilled Anjou pears, charred scallion jus

Cast Iron Seared Scottish Salmon*

$29.00

Honey Glaze, Roasted Butternut Squash Hummus, Warm Farro Harvest Salad, Cranberry Pomegranate Reduction

Wood Grilled Swordfish

$32.00Out of stock

Rosemary Black Pepper Potatoes, Wood Grilled Market Vegetable, Ginger Garlic Compound Butter

Butter Cracker Crusted Local Cod

$29.00

Pan Roasted Marble Potato & Asparagus Medley, Toasted Almonds, Lemon Garlic Buerre Blanc

Wood Grilled American Kobe Beef Meatloaf

$28.00

Double Butter Mashed Yukons, Creamed Corn, Avenue Steak Sauce

Steak Frites*

$36.00

Pineland Farms Prime skirt steak, house fries, chimichurri

Wood Grilled Avenue Burger*

$19.00

1/2 lb. freshly ground natural angus beef, housemade sesame brioche, cheddar or blue, comeback sauce (on the side), house fries | pickles

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Avenue is located in the heart of historic downtown Medfield. Our seasonal menu offers native seafood, a signature wood roasted chicken, grilled steaks and burgers, classic wood-fired flatbreads, and delicious salads and simple pastas that evoke California’s farm to table culture.

445 Main Street, Medfield, MA 02052

