The Avondale Common House

4100 3rd Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35222

SALADS

SUMMER LETTUCES HALF PAN

$35.00

CLASSIC CAESAR HALF PAN

$35.00

DIPS

BLACK EYED PEA HUMMUS 1/4 PAN

$30.00

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP 1/4 PAN

$30.00

PROTEINS

20 PC WING TRAY

$40.00

40 PC WING TRAY

$80.00

60 PC WING TRAY

$120.00

80 WING TRAY

$160.00

100 WING TRAY

$200.00

WING EA (20 MIN QTY)

$2.00

MAPLE BOURBON SALMON TRAY

$120.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TRAY

$100.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST TRAY

$100.00

GRILLED SHRIMP TRAY

$120.00

FRIED SHRIMP TRAY

$120.00

GRILLED STEAK TRAY

$120.00

BOXED LUNCHES

BLT BOX LUNCH

$13.00

VEGAN BBQ SANDWICH BOX LUNCH

$14.00

COMMON BURGER BOX LUNCH

$13.00

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER BOX LUNCH

$14.00

DEEP SOUTH BURGER BOX LUNCH

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH BOX LUNCH

$14.00

SPRING STREET TACOS

$15.00

FRIED WINGS BOX LUNCH

$15.00

LOADED WEDGE BOX LUNCH

$12.00

SUMMER LETTUCES BOX LUNCH

$11.00

CLASSIC CAESAR BOX LUNCH

$11.00

BURGER BAR

BURGER BAR EA

$14.00

TACO BAR

FRIED CAULIFLOWER TACO BAR

$120.00

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO BAR

$140.00

FRIED CHICKEN TACO BAR

$140.00

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO BAR

$160.00

FRIED SHRIMP TACO BAR

$160.00

GRILLED STEAK TACO BAR

$160.00

VEGAN PULLED OATS TACO BAR

$160.00

SIDES

SUCCOTASH PAN

$35.00

SLAW PAN

$35.00

CHEESE GRITS PAN

$35.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER PAN

$35.00

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$35.00

GARLIC HERB MASH POTATOES PAN

$35.00

VERTS AND TOMATOES PAN

$45.00

ASPARAGUS PAN

$45.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA DRESSING

$10.00

GALLON TEA

$8.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

STANDARD FLATWARE

$1.00

FORMAL FLATWARE

$2.00

DISPOSABLE CHAFERS

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4100 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222

Directions

