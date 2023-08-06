Popular Items

Steamed White Rice

$3.50
Panang Curry

$17.00

Bell pepper and kaffir lime leaf

Pad See Ew Noodles

$17.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and carrot

Full Menu

Chef’s Special

Short Rib Signature

$45.00

Braised beef short rib and stir-fried rice noodles (vermicelli) cilantro, bell pepper, yellow onion, fried onion, small cuts beef served with special curry sauce by "Chef Nina"

Kua Crab Curry

$28.00

Crab meat, crispy soft shell crab, spinach in special coconut curry. (Little spicy)

Hello My Lamb

$27.00

Classic lamb meat cooked with yellow onion, carrot, and potato in yellow curry sauce, served with cucumber salad.

Warriors

$26.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with fried tofu, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, and crushed peanuts with jumbo prawns and grilled marinated chicken.

Baan's Specials

Tamarind Chicken

$21.00

Half-fried chicken with our secret special tamarind sauce and cilantro topped. It's kind of sweet & sour

Chan Pad Pu

$21.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with crab meat, egg, fried onion, fried tofu, green onion, bean sprout and ground peanuts

Dancing Prawns

$22.00

Jumbo prawns marinated with garlic, wild butter served with steamed broccoli, carrot and lettuce

Angry Prawns

$22.00

Jumbo prawns sauteed with chef special curry sauce, basil, green bean, bell pepper and young peppercorn

Garlic Lover Prawn

$22.00

Jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, black pepper and cilantro, served on a bed of lettuce

Eggplant Salmon

$23.00

Salmon, eggplant, yellow onion, bell pepper and basil sauteed with black bean sauce

Sassy Salmon

$23.00

Pan seared salmon served in panang curry sauce with eggplant, bell pepper, green bean and crispy basil topped

Lemongrass Beef

$24.00

Grilled certified Angus flank steak sauteed with bell pepper, basil in homemade lemongrass spicy sauce

Fire Cook Beef

$24.00

Grilled certified Angus flank steak cut dice sauteed with bell pepper, basil in spicy homemade sauce

Appetizer

Appetizers Platter

$22.00

Two pieces of crispy rolls, thai samosas, chicken satays, prawns in a blanket

Satay Beef

$16.00

Sliced beef skewers and marinated with coconut milk and spices

Satay Chicken

$16.00

Sliced chicken skewers and marinated with coconut milk and spices

Steamed Dumpling

$14.00

Homemade steamed dumplings filled with minced pork, water chestnut, and garlic topped with spicy sweet and sour soy sauce.

Crispy Rolls

$13.00

Homemade vegetarian egg rolls filled with clear noodles, taro, carrots, and cabbage, served with a sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$14.00

Homemade deep-fried pastry sheet wrapped with crab meat, cream cheese, Thai shallot and green onion, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls Prawns

$14.00

Prawns with rice noodles, carrot, icebergs, bean sprouts, mint, and wrapped with rice paper

Fresh Spring Rolls Tofu

$13.00

Tofu with rice noodle, carrot, iceberg, bean sprouts, mint, and wrapped with rice paper

Coconut Prawns

$15.00

Deep fried prawns skewers dipped in flour and coconut flake served with sweet and sour sauce topped with coconut flake.

Deep Fried Calamari

$15.00

Deep-fried calamari, served with special mayo sauce

Thai Samosa

$14.00

Homemade deep-fried pasty sheet wrapped with taro, sweet potato, pumpkin, corn kernel, onion, carrot, and black pepper.

Roti Green Curry

$14.00

Deep-fried Indian bread, served with green curry

Prawns in the Blanket

$13.00

Deep-fried prawns rolled in spring roll wrappers

Salmon Rolls

$14.00

Deep-fried pastry sheet and seaweed wrapped with marinated salmon, served with salad and mayo sauce

Corn Cake

$14.00

Crispy sweet corn served with crushed peanuts and cucumber in sweet and sour sauce.

Salad

Crying Tiger Salad

$18.00

Grilled certified Angus flank steak, red and green onion, mint, cucumber, tomato, carrot, cilantro, dried chili and lettuce

Mango Salmon Salad

$17.00

Grilled salmon, shredded mango, coconut flake, carrot, tomato and spring mix

Larb Salad

$16.00

Minced chicken or tofu, red and green onion, mint, carrot, cilantro, crushed roasted rice, dried chili and lettuce

The Baan Thai Salad

$16.00

Must try. Minced chicken, prawns, green bean, green onion, mint, cilantro, fried onion, coconut flake, cashew nut, carrot, ground peanuts and lettuce

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, peanuts, carrot and lettuce

Soup

Bowl Tom Kha

$17.00

Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and chili paste

Cup Tom Kha

$11.00

Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and chili paste

Bowl Tom Yum

$17.00

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, onion, tomato, half and half and chili paste

Cup Tom Yum

$11.00

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, onion, tomato, half and half and chili paste

Noodle & Fried Rice

Pad Thai Noodles

$17.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with fried tofu, egg, bean sprout, green onion, and crushed peanuts

Drunken Noodles

$17.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with fresh Thai chili, tomato, yellow onion, green bean, basil and bell pepper

Pad See Ew Noodles

$17.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and carrot

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried rice with basil, fresh thai chili, green bean and bell pepper

Green Curry Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried rice with green curry paste, coconut milk, basil, green bean, bell pepper and bamboo shoot

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried rice with Thai chili paste, tom yum sauce, tomato, yellow onion, basil and mushroom

Classic Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried rice with egg, tomato, yellow and green onion

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir-fried rice with chicken, prawns, yellow and green onion, egg, tomato, cashew nuts, and chunks of golden pineapple

Crab Fried Rice

$23.00

Stir-fried rice with crab meat, egg, yellow and green onion

Baan's BBQ

BBQ Lamb

$24.00

Grill marinated lamb served with salad and spicy home made sauce.

BBQ Beef

$18.00

Barbecue beef marinated in a Thai Special sauce served with spicy homemade sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Barbecue chicken marinated in a Thai Special sauce served with spicy homemade sauce.

BBQ Pork

$17.00

Barbecue pork marinated in a Thai special sauce served with spicy homemade sauce.

Vegetarian

Miracle Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir-fried brown rice with fried tofu, yellow onion, cashew nuts, carrot, spinach, corn kernel, snow peas, and crispy taro topped

Pad Song Sa Hai

$17.00

Sauteed eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, basil and fried tofu

Pad Woon Zen

$17.00

Stir-fried silver noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, yellow onion, bell pepper, mushroom, celery and fried tofu

A La Carte

Spicy Eggplant

$17.00

Stir-fried eggplant, bell pepper, yellow onion, fresh chili and basil

Spicy String Beans

$17.00

Stir-fried string bean, bell pepper, and Thai chili paste

Chilies & Thai Hot Basil

$17.00

Stir-fried fresh Thai chili, basil, and bell pepper with your choice of minced chicken, pork, or beef (Pad Kra Pao)

Pra Ram

$17.00

Steamed broccoli, spinach, garlic and peanut sauce topped

Pad Broccoli

$17.00

Stir-fried broccoli with garlic sauce

Vegetables Deluxe

$17.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables

Garlic and Pepper

$17.00

Stir-fried garlic, black pepper, cilantro

Cashew Nut

$17.00

Stir-fried yellow onion, green onion, bell pepper, cashew nut, and Thai chili paste

Curry

Angel Wing in Panang Curry

$26.00

Slow-cooked boneless chicken wing stuffed with minced chicken, silver noodles, mushroom, carrot, green onion in red curry sauce

Roasted Duck Curry

$26.00

Sliced roasted duck with your choice of pineapple or lychee, tomato, bell pepper, and basil

Massaman Curry Beef

$20.00

Tender chunks of slow-cooking certified Angus beef, carrot, peanuts and potato

Khao Soi

$18.00

(Curry noodles) Thai Northern-style curry with egg noodles, red onion, green onion, and crispy egg noodles topped

Pumpkin Curry

$18.00

Pumpkin, basil and bell pepper

Mango Curry

$18.00

Mango, basil and bell pepper

Yellow Curry

$17.00

Yellow onion, carrot and potato

Red Curry

$17.00

Zucchini, basil, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and green bean

Green Curry

$17.00

Zucchini, basil, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and green bean

Panang Curry

$17.00

Bell pepper and kaffir lime leaf

Side Order

Steamed White Rice

$3.50
Steamed Brown Rice

$5.00
Sticky Rice

$5.00
Peanut Sauce

$5.00
Steamed Coconut Rice

$5.50
Steamed Broccoli

$5.50
Cucumber Salad

$6.00
Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$12.00

Must try. Seasonal

Fried Banana with Thai Tea Ice Cream

$11.00
Thai Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Drinks Menu

Beverages

Fresh Young Coconut

$10.00

Seasonal (Serve with Non open)

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50
Lychee Iced Tea

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.00
Regular Iced Tea

$4.00
Sparkling Water

$4.00

Thai Hot Tea

$3.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Ginger Ale

$3.00

Beer

Tom Kha Beer

$7.00

The latest in our exclusive line of Thai-inspired craft beers. Brewed in The United States, Tom Kah Beer is a wheat ale, inspired by the flavors of Tom Kha Soup and brewed with lemongrass, bergamot leaves, coconut, and galangal. Only at The Baan Thai Cuisine. 5% ALC. BY VOL,

Tom Yum Beer

$7.00

Must try. House beer limited craft

Singha

$5.00

Wine

B/ Gewurztraminer

$48.00

Balletto. Russian River Valley

B/ Cambria

$52.00

Cambria. Santa Maria Valley

B/ La Crema

$36.00

La Crema. Monterey

B/ Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Kendall-Jackson. Sonoma

B/ Rose

$36.00

La Crema. Monterey

B/ Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Benvolio. Italia

B/ Pinot Noir

$36.00

Laurier. Carneros

B/ Merlot

$36.00

Kendall-Jackson. Sonoma

B/ Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Summers. Calistoga

B/ Red Blend

$32.00

Murphy Goode. California

B/ Malbec

$32.00

Finca El Origen. Argentina

Sake

B/ Nigori Sho Chiku Bai

$16.00
Mio Sho Chiku Bai Shirakabegura (Sparkling Sake)

$18.00