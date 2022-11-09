  • Home
The Back Room Steakhouse 1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD

No reviews yet

1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD

Apopka, FL 32712

Popular Items

8oz Filet Mignon
The Back Room Burger
King Cut

Appetizers

Asian Seared Ahi Tuna*

Asian Seared Ahi Tuna*

$12.00

Baked Artichoke Dip

$11.00
Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls

Braised Short Rib Egg Rolls

$11.00

Crispy BBQ Pork Belly

$12.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Golden Fried Calamari

$13.00
Sautéed Crab Cakes

Sautéed Crab Cakes

$16.00

Sautéed Escargot

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00
Thai Chili Coconut Shrimp

Thai Chili Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

App Special

$14.00 Out of stock

Back Room Burgers

The BOSS Burger

The BOSS Burger

$26.00

The Smotherer

$28.00
The Back Room Burger

The Back Room Burger

$19.00
The Bacon Jammer

The Bacon Jammer

$23.00

From The Grill

16oz Ribeye

16oz Ribeye

$48.00
28oz Porterhouse

28oz Porterhouse

$52.00

32oz Wagu Tomahawk

$60.00 Out of stock
50oz Tomahawk

50oz Tomahawk

$78.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$49.00

Chef's Special

$38.00
Lamb Chop Dinner

Lamb Chop Dinner

$47.00
Prime NY Strip 10 Oz

Prime NY Strip 10 Oz

$39.00
Prime NY Strip 14 Oz

Prime NY Strip 14 Oz

$45.00

Surf And Turf

$69.00

Kid Meals

Kid Chicken Tender

$9.75

Kid Mac N Cheese

$9.75

Land & Sea

Blackened Steak Tips Dinner

Blackened Steak Tips Dinner

$34.00

Caramelized Diver Scallops

$37.00

Chefs Special

$38.00
Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$46.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$32.00
Lobster Dinner

Lobster Dinner

$69.00
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$34.00
Roasted Pork Osso Bucco

Roasted Pork Osso Bucco

$34.00
Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$33.00

Sautéed Chicken Oscar

$34.00
Sautéed Shrimp And Grits

Sautéed Shrimp And Grits

$31.00

Surf And Turf

$69.00

16oz Lobster Tail

$65.00 Out of stock

Pasta

Sautéed Bacon & Broccolini Rigatoni

Sautéed Bacon & Broccolini Rigatoni

$18.00
Sauteed Chicken Marsala

Sauteed Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Sausage Ravioli

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

Premium Sides

Aioli Fries

$6.00

Bacon roasted Brussel sprouts

$6.00

Broccoli Au Gratin

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Loaded baked potato

$6.00

Risotto Milanese

$6.00

Steamed asparagus spears

$6.00

Steamed broccolini

$6.00

Sweet potato Fries drizzled with honey

$6.00

Salads

Backroom Wedge

Baked Goat Cheese Sal

Out of stock

Caprese Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

House Salad

NC Caesar

NC House

Summer Beet Salad

Summer Beet Salad

$13.00+

The Apopka Chop

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli Au Gratin

$4.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$4.00

Smashed potatoes

$4.00

Steak fries

$4.00

veg medley

$4.00

Sunday Night

Queen Cut

$39.00

King Cut

$47.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fine dining in a non pretentious setting featuring aged angus steaks and fresh seafood along with craft cocktails and extensive beer and wine list.

Location

1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD, Apopka, FL 32712

Directions

