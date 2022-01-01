Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Back Yard

120 Reviews

$$

131 S Schroeder St

Baltimore, MD 21223

Nons

French Press - Single

$4.00

French Press - Double

$7.00

French Press - Table

$12.00

Juice

$2.00

Kiss Them For Me

$9.00

Soda

$2.00

Spicy Pearberry

$9.00

Sunglasses After Dark

$9.00

The Dianas(Tea)

$9.00

The Hollins Reindeer

$9.00

Zero Proof

$9.00

Juice (Pressed)

$5.00

Farmers Market

Truly

$6.00

Long Way Back Cider 16oz

$8.00

12oz Cans

$6.00

OOP 16oz

$5.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Soda / Bottled Water

$2.00

On The Rocks Prebatched Cocktails

$10.00

Bourbon

Angel’s Envy

$60.00

Blue Run

$120.00

Breckenridge

$50.00

Gun Fighter

$45.00

High West

$40.00

Hotel Tango

$40.00

McKenna

$20.00

Old Elk

$60.00

Old Grand Dad

$25.00

Rough Rider (B)

$50.00

Town Branch

$40.00

Rye

Basil Hayden’s

$60.00

Deadwood 1L

$25.00

Deadwood 750ML

$22.00

Emerald Giant

$45.00

Rough Rider (R)

$50.00

Irish

Kilbeggan

$25.00

Silkie Legendary

$45.00

Silkie Legendary Dark

$45.00

Tyrconnel

$45.00

Tyrconnel Madeira

$85.00

Waterford Irish Single Malt, Single Farm Origin

$100.00

West Cork

$30.00

Scotch

Glen Grant 12

$60.00

Ardbeg 10

$75.00

Big Peat

$65.00

Vodka

Rock Town

$20.00

Vox

$35.00

Gin

Aloo

$25.00

Aviation

$35.00

Forager

$40.00

Gin Mare

$45.00

Apostoles Gin Btl

$40.00

Spring 44 Old Tom Gin

$45.00

Rum

Cruzan Aged Light BTL

$20.00

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$30.00

Papa’s Pilar

$45.00

Old Line

$30.00

Kasama Small Batch

$30.00

Tequila

Alma Anejo

$25.00

Espolon Blanco

$35.00

Javelina Blanco

$25.00

Merch

T-shirt

$20.00

Other

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$45.00

Rayu Mezcal

$45.00

Pierre Fernand Curacao

$45.00

Sibona

$30.00

VAPS

Hakutsuru Sampler

$38.00

Bacoo 8 Year

$42.00

Traverse City

$59.00

Yuu Baal

$65.00

Compass Box

$32.00

Wine Club

1 Month

$110.00

3 Months

$300.00

6 Months

$540.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to our new restaurant and bar in Hollins Market across from the Railroad Museum in Baltimore Maryland. We’ve been working hard to give you a new, classy experience in this historic part of town!

Location

131 S Schroeder St, Baltimore, MD 21223

Directions

