Backdoor Pizzeria
35314 Old Hempstead Hwy Suite 100
Hockley, TX 77447
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.49
- Garlic Bread$4.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
- French Fries$4.49
- Buffalo Ranch Fries$5.99
- Fried Pickle Chips$8.49
- Fried Mushrooms$8.49
- Tater Tots$5.29
- Buffalo Tots$6.49
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.49
- Fried Calamari$9.99
Served with marinara
- Fried Ravioli$9.99
Served with marinara
- Backdoor Nachos$10.99
Tortilla chips, ground beef, sour cream, jalapeños, and cheese
- Backdoor Appetizer Platter$22.99
Onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, and jalapeño poppers
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.99Out of stock
- Extra Sauce$0.79
- Charcuterie Board$49.99Out of stock
- Chips$1.29
Salads
- LG Caesar Salad$8.49
Housemade dressing
- LG Chef Salad$11.99
Mixed fresh vegetables, turkey, ham, avocado, egg, and your choice of dressing
- LG Cobb Salad$11.99
Mixed fresh vegetables, avocado, egg, fried chicken, and your choice of dressing
- LG Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce with feta, vegetables, and housemade dressing
- LG House Salad$8.49
Mixed with green vegetables
- SM Caesar Salad$4.99
Housemade dressing
- SM Chef Salad$8.29
Mixed fresh vegetables, turkey, ham, avocado, egg, and your choice of dressing
- SM Cobb Salad$8.29
Mixed fresh vegetables, avocado, egg, fried chicken, and your choice of dressing
- SM Greek Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce with feta, vegetables, and housemade dressing
- SM House Salad$4.99
Mixed with green vegetables
Chicken
- 2 Tenders$5.49
With fries
- 4 Tenders$8.29
With fries
- 6 Tenders$9.69
With fries
- 8 Tenders$13.29
With fries
- 10 Tenders$16.29
With fries
- 6 Wings$9.75
Regular or boneless. Served with a side of ranch dressing & celery
- 12 Wings$15.69
Regular or boneless. Served with a side of ranch dressing & celery
- 24 Wings$27.99
Regular or boneless. Served with a side of ranch dressing & celery
- 50 Wings$54.99
Regular or boneless. Served with a side of ranch dressing & celery
- 100 Wings$107.99
Regular or boneless. Served with a side of ranch dressing & celery
- 6 Wing Combos$13.49
- 12 Wing Combos$19.49
- 24 Wing Family Pack$32.99
- 50 Wing Family Packs$59.99
- 100 Wing Family Packs$114.99
Pasta
Sandwiches
- Italian Hoagie
Salami, prosciutto, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and oil & vinegar
- Meatball Parmigiana
Italian meatballs & marinara, topped with melted mozzarella
- Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced beef, grilled onions, and mushrooms topped with white American cheese
- Italian Sausage & Peppers
Italian sausage, grilled onions, and peppers, topped with house marinara and white American cheese
- Turkey & Provolone
Turkey, provolone, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Ham & Cheese
Ham, cheese, mayo, tomatoes, and lettuce
- Turkey, Ham, and Bacon Club$8.79
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Grilled Chicken$8.79
Grilled chicken breast, and cheese, topped with lettuce & tomatoes on a bun
- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwhich$9.49
Marinara & fresh mozzarella on a toasted bun
- Gyro$8.99
Grecian delight, sliced gyro meat topped with cucumber sauce, tomatoes, and onions, wrapped in Greek pita bread
- Reuben$10.49
On fresh rye toast with Thousand Islands Russian dressing & Swiss topped with sauerkraut
- Corned Beef Sandwich$9.49
On toasted rye with mustard & Swiss
- New Orleans Muffaletta
Toasted ham, salami, and provolone topped with housemade olive spread
- BLT$6.99
Fish & Shrimp
Burgers
- Hamburger$7.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, and ketchup
- Cheeseburger$7.99
- Bacon Cheese$8.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard and ketchup
- Mushroom Swiss$8.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mushrooms, swiss, mayo, mustard, and ketchup
- Patty Melt$8.99
Grilled onions, swiss, and Russian dressing on Texas toast
- Backdoor Belly Buster$11.99
1 lb ground beef, double bacon, double cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Southwest$9.99
Avocado, white American cheese, lettuce, mayo, and tomatoes
- Pepper Jack Cheese Jalapeño$8.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese, mayo, mustard, and ketchup
- Texas BBQ$9.99
Cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, pickles, and bacon
- Breakfast$10.99
Grilled ham, egg, potatoes, American cheese, bacon, and mayo
- Special - 2 Lb Burger & Fries$21.99
Desserts
- Brownies$1.89
Sliced
- Chocolate Cake$3.99
Sliced
- Carrot Cake$3.99
Sliced
- Cheesecake$3.99
- Tirmasiu$3.99
- Fried Oreos$4.49
- 1 Small Cookies$1.09
- 3 Small Cookies$2.29
- 1 Large Cookies$2.29
- 1 Piece Cannoli$1.99
- 2 Pieces Cannoli$3.89
- Cup Blue Bell Ice Cream$2.25
Scoop
- S'mores Calzone$8.99
- Milkshakes$5.49
- Banana Split$4.99
- Hot Fudge Sundae$4.99
- Baklava$1.99
- Banana Pudding$3.99
Cater
- 30" Party Pizza$51.99
- Half Tray Sandwich Tray$65.95
- Full Tray Sandwich Tray$115.95
- Half Pan Pasta, Lasagna$65.99
- Full Pan Pasta, Lasagna$115.99
- Half Pan Pasta, Fettuccine Alfredo$65.99
- Full Pan Pasta, Fettuccine Alfredo$115.99
- Half Pan Pasta, Spaghetti with Meatballs$56.99
- Full Pan Pasta, Spaghetti with Meatballs$109.99
- Half Pan Pasta, Penne Vodka$65.99
- Full Pan Pasta, Penne Vodka$115.99
- Salad$28.00
- Dessert Tray$29.99
- Small Fruit Tray$39.99
- Large Fruit Tray$54.99
- Small Vegetable Tray$39.99
- Large Vegetable Tray$54.99
Pizza
SM Special
- Cauli 10" Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Chicken breast & jalapeños topped with housemade buffalo sauce
- Cauli 10" Hawaiian$11.99
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella
- 10" Cauli Cheese$9.79
- Cauli 10" Margherita$11.99
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
- Cauli 10" Greek$11.99
Garlic oil base, black olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella
- Cauli 10" Bronx$11.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- Cauli 10" Brooklyn$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- Cauli 10" Veggie$11.99
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- SM BBQ Chicken$12.99
Chicken breast & onions topped with BBQ sauce
- SM Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Chicken breast & jalapeños topped with housemade buffalo sauce
- SM Hawaiian$12.99
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella
- SM Margherita$12.99
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
- SM Greek P$13.99
Garlic oil base, black olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella
- SM Alfredo$13.99
Alfredo sauce base, chicken, spinach, and artichokes
- SM Bronx$12.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- SM Brooklyn$13.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- SM Capri$13.99
Prosciutto, salami, arugula, and fresh mozzarella
- SM Veggie$13.99
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- 14" Gluten Free$13.29
LG Special
- LG Bronx$18.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- LG Margherita$18.99
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
- LG Hawaiian$18.99
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella
- LG Brooklyn$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- LG Greek P$19.99
Garlic oil base, black olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella
- LG Buff Chicken$18.99
Chicken breast & jalapeños topped with housemade buffalo sauce
- LG Veggie$19.99
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- LG Alfredo$19.99
Alfredo sauce base, chicken, spinach, and artichokes
- LG Capri$19.99
Prosciutto, salami, arugula, and fresh mozzarella
- LG BBQ Chicken$18.99
Chicken breast & onions topped with BBQ sauce
XL Special
- XL Bronx$21.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- XL Margherita$21.99
Tomatoes, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
- XL Hawaiian$21.99
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella
- XL Brooklyn$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, Canadian bacon, beef, and mozzarella
- XL Greek$22.99
Garlic oil base, black olives, feta, spinach, tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella
- XL Buffalo Chicken$21.99
Chicken breast & jalapeños topped with housemade buffalo sauce
- XL Vegetarian$22.99
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- XL Alfredo$22.99
Alfredo sauce base, chicken, spinach, and artichokes