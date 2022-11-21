The Backroads BBQ imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

The Backroads BBQ Lebanon, Indiana

review star

No reviews yet

1404 W South St

Lebanon, IN 46052

Popular Items

Backroads Combo
Pulled Pork Sandwich Naked
3 Chicken Tender Dinner

Appetizers

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00
Fried Dill Pickles

$9.00
Onion Rings w/ BBQ Ranch

$9.00
Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00
Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00
Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.00
Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

Salads & Chili

Cup of Chili

$6.00
Bowl of Chili

$8.00
Loaded Chili

$9.00
Garden Salad

$8.00
Smokehouse Salad

$9.50
Turkey Smokehouse Salad

$14.50
Chicken Tender Smokehouse Salad

$14.50
Beef Brisket Smokehouse Salad

$14.50

CUP of Loaded Chili

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00
Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich Naked

$11.00
Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Backroads BLT

$12.00
Chicken Tender Wrap

$13.00
Smoked Turkey Club

$13.50
Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.00
Fried Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
The Mountain

$16.00

Burgers

Backroads Burger

$14.00

All American Burger

$11.00

BYO Burger

$11.00

Entrees

Smoked Pulled Pork

$14.00
Texas Garlic Sausage

$14.00
3 Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.00

4 Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.00
Smoked Chicken Dinner

$15.00
Smoked Turkey Breast

$15.00
Smoked Beef Brisket

$17.00
1 Catfish Fillet Dinner

$17.00

2 Catfish Fillet Dinner

$21.00
Rib Tip Dinner

$16.00
Backroads Combo

$19.00
Ribs 1/2 Rack

$19.00
Ribs Full Rack

$28.00
Dinner Loaded Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Chili Mac

$16.00

Build Your Own Bowl

$16.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00
Sugar Cream Pie Slice

$5.00

Pecan Pie Slice

$5.00
Crumble Apple Crisp

$7.00
Crumble Apple Crisp a la Mode

$9.00
Backroads Butter Cake

$7.00
Root Beer Float

$5.00
Root Beer Float with XXX

$7.00

Kid's Free Ice-cream

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

$3.00
Steak Fries

$3.00
Coleslaw

$3.00
BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00
Southern Green Beans

$3.00
Biscuits

$3.00
Ranch Potato Salad

$4.00
Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00
House Made Applesauce

$4.00

Corn Pudding

$4.00

Potato Cakes

$4.00
Side Onion Rings

$4.50
Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00
Cup of Chili

$6.00

$ Add Bun $

$1.00

$ Side of Ranch $

$0.30

$ Side of Honey Mustard $

$0.30

$ Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.75

$ Side of BBQ Ranch

$0.50

$ Side of Shredded Chz

$0.50

$Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Side of Bacon-3 slices

$3.00

GROUP MEALS

Backroads BBQ Sampler

$80.00

Backroads Smoked Chicken Feast

$80.00

Backroads Family Meal

$28.00

Turkey Dinner

$99.00

BOX LUNCH

Turkey Sandwich Box Lunch

$9.00

Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch

$9.00

Smokehouse Salad Box Lunch

$9.00

MEAT BY THE POUND

BTP Pulled Pork

$14.00

BTP Texas Garlic Sausage

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Quarter

$14.00

BTP Turkey Breast

$17.00

BTP Beef Brisket

$18.00

BTP Rib Tips

$12.00

Full Rack Ribs Only

$26.00

Half Rack Ribs Only

$15.00

Catfish Fillet Only

$7.00

Backroads Side Street Sweet Sauce

$6.99

Backroads Bourbon Burnout

$6.99

Retail Mustard BBQ sauce

$6.99

BULK SIDES & EXTRAS

Quart Southern Green Beans

$13.00

Quart BBQ Baked Beans

$13.00

Quart Coleslaw

$13.00

Corn on the cob Quart

$13.00

1 Dozen Biscuits and Apple Butter

$13.00

Bulk Steak Fry

$13.00

6 Pack Buns

$6.00

Pasta Salad Quart

$16.00Out of stock

Quart Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00

Quart Applesauce

$16.00

Quart Ranch Potato Salad

$16.00

Quart Herb Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

Quart Corn Pudding

$16.00

Bulk Smokehouse Salad

$35.00

Bulk Garden Salad

$35.00

Gallon BBQ Sidestreet Sweet

$28.00

Gallon BBQ Bourbon Burnout

$28.00

Disposable Placesetting

$1.00

Pint Green Beans

$7.00

Pint Baked Beans

$7.00

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Pint Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pint Applesauce

$8.00

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

CARRY OUT BEVERAGES

Coke 20 oz Btl

$2.25
Diet Coke 20 oz Btl

$2.25
Sprite 20 oz Btl

$2.25
Dasani Water

$2.25
Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25
XXX Root Beer Single 12 oz Btl

$3.25

BULK DRINKS

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Large Bulk Tea

$25.00

Large Bulk Lemonade

$25.00

Large Bulk Coffee

$25.00

Carry Out Beverages

Coke 20 oz Btl

$2.25
Diet Coke 20 oz Btl

$2.25
Sprite 20 oz Btl

$2.25
Dasani Water

$2.25
Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25
XXX Root Beer Single 12 oz Btl

$3.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Backroads BBQ is proud to serve our customers like they are neighbors and friends. Our pork, brisket, turkey,and Texas sausage are slow cooked to ensure they are perfect. You can dine with us or take it home, but to get the good food, you have to take the Backroads.

1404 W South St, Lebanon, IN 46052

