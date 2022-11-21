Southern
Barbeque
The Backroads BBQ Lebanon, Indiana
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Backroads BBQ is proud to serve our customers like they are neighbors and friends. Our pork, brisket, turkey,and Texas sausage are slow cooked to ensure they are perfect. You can dine with us or take it home, but to get the good food, you have to take the Backroads.
1404 W South St, Lebanon, IN 46052
