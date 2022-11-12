Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Backstretch

328 Reviews

$

14 S Sandusky St

Delaware, OH 43015

Popular Items

Burger
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Melted Cheese Sandwich

Weekly Specials

Weekly Soup:

$3.00+

Appetizers

Thanksgiving Rolls

Thanksgiving Rolls

$10.00

Roasted turkey, stuffing and potatoes stuffed in a wonton wrapper, fried to a golden brown. Served with cranberry dipping sauce

Oktoberfest Cheese Dip

Oktoberfest Cheese Dip

$10.00

All things fall - warm cheese dip topped with bacon. Served with house made tortilla chips

Mexican Street Corn Fritters

Mexican Street Corn Fritters

$9.00

Lightly fried sweet corn fritters topped with mexican cheese, chile lime crema and cilantro

Naan'chos

$12.00Out of stock

House made naan chips topped with chicken tiki masala, roasted chick peas and greek yogurt sauce

Deviled Eggs Only

$6.00

Deviled eggs topped with bacon.

Extra Egg

$1.00

Sandwiches

Apple Bacon Cheddar

Apple Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Granny smith apples, bacon and cheddar cheese with a sweet-n-spicy spread on grilled ciabatta bread.

Burger

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast slathered with southern hot sauce and topped with sour cream ranch coleslaw and dill pickles

Chorizo Spiced Pulled Pork

$13.00

Chorizo spiced pulled pork topped with mexican street corn coleslaw

Pork Mac & Cheese

Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.00

5 Cheese macaroni topped with seasoned pulled pork, pickled jalapenos and crispy onion straws

Dagwood Stacked

Dagwood Stacked

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, black forest ham, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion with honey mustard stacked on lightly toasted italian bread..

Tacos

Tacos

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower and walnut taco mix, black beans, avoca-dos, pickled red onions and creamy cilantro sauce. Choice of flour or corn shells.

Coney Dog

$12.00

¼ lb beef hot dog topped with housemade coney sauce, cheddar cheese, onions and mustard.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and red onion on a grilled bun.

Mac n Cheese Dog

$13.00

¼ lb beef dog stuffed with our 5 cheese mac, topped with shredded cheddar and chipotle ketchup.

Melted Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

American cheese plus your choice of 1 additional cheese layered on ciabatta.

Reuben

$13.00

Our house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss piled on rye with our mustard island sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crouton crumbles, tossed in our caesar dressing and wrapped in a sun dried tomato flour tortilla.

Wings

Confit cooked to produce tender, juicy, crispy wings. Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

1 Pound Wings

$14.00

Taters

Chips

$4.00

Fresh sliced potato chips with homemade french onion dip.

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut seasoned with salt & pepper, served with a side of housemade ketchup

Tater Tots

$10.00

Our housemade tater tots fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ketchup and beer cheese dip.

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fresh cut fries topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Hencock Fries

$10.00

Fresh cut fries topped with medium wing sauce, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fresh cut fries topped with our thick chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and red onions.

Salads, Sides, Soup

House Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, bleu cheese, red onions, bacon and tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$4.00+Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and house made croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, red onion, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, croutons with a creamy Italian vinagrette

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Sweet cornbread balls with honey sriracha dipping sauce.

5 Cheese Macaroni

$6.00

Creamy blend of white cheddar, provolone, gouda, sharp cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Chili

$4.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Melted Cheese

$6.00

The classic grilled american cheese sandwich on ciabatta

Kids Mac & Dog

$7.00

Sliced grilled do mixed in our Mac &. Cheese

Kids Dog & Chips

$6.00

1/4 lb. do and our fresh cut chips

Kids Coney Dog & Chips

$7.00

1/4 lb dog topped with coney sauce. Served with fresh cut chips

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Breaded chicken breast served with chips and honey mustard

Sweet Treats

Chocolate dipped oreos

$3.00

Oreos double dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with milk chocolate

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin no bake cheesecake, white chocolate ganache, gingersnap cracker crust

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$6.00

Cinnamon no bake cheesecake, caramel apple compote, graham cracker crust

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

House made cocoa with premium cocoa, dark cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate.

December Wine Tasting

A TASTE OF ITALY WINE & FOOD PAIRINGS VINOSIA FALANGHINA Luigi Bruschetta PICOLLO ERNESTO GAVI Trenette al pesto COLLEGIATA MONTEPULCIANO Porchetta CASTEGGIO BARBERA Prosciutto wrapped fig DOMUS VITAE UNUS SOLUS Bolognese SAN FELICE BELCARO VIN SANTO DEL CHIANTI CLASSICO White chocolate, dried fruits and almonds

BOOTHS

$160.00+Out of stock

A Holiday Gathering WINE & SMALL PLATE FOOD PAIRINGS Baglio di Pianetto Cataratto Crab, artichoke, parmesan, garlic ciabatta toast point Durnberg "Rabenstein" Gruner Veltliner Pan seared scallops, Sediento Malbec Spinach, candied pecans, red onions, bleu cheese, pears, balsamic vinaigrette Elliot Burt Cabernet Duchess potatoes Domus Vitae Brunello di Montalcino Roast beef, horseradish cream Dibon "Ice" Cava Some kind of dessert, still figuring this one out

BAR SEATING

$40.00Out of stock

A Holiday Gathering WINE & SMALL PLATE FOOD PAIRINGS Baglio di Pianetto Cataratto Crab, artichoke, parmesan, garlic ciabatta toast point Durnberg "Rabenstein" Gruner Veltliner Pan seared scallops, Sediento Malbec Spinach, candied pecans, red onions, bleu cheese, pears, balsamic vinaigrette Elliot Burt Cabernet Duchess potatoes Domus Vitae Brunello di Montalcino Roast beef, horseradish cream Dibon "Ice" Cava Some kind of dessert, still figuring this one out

TABLES

$240.00

A Holiday Gathering WINE & SMALL PLATE FOOD PAIRINGS Baglio di Pianetto Cataratto Crab, artichoke, parmesan, garlic ciabatta toast point Durnberg "Rabenstein" Gruner Veltliner Pan seared scallops, Sediento Malbec Spinach, candied pecans, red onions, bleu cheese, pears, balsamic vinaigrette Elliot Burt Cabernet Duchess potatoes Domus Vitae Brunello di Montalcino Roast beef, horseradish cream Dibon "Ice" Cava Some kind of dessert, still figuring this one out

Virtual Nov Wine Tasting

$90.00

WINES ONLY - FOOD NOT INCLUDED

Nov 2022 Wines

CREADOR BRUT CAVA,

$12.00

NICOLAS SAUVIGNON BLANC,

$11.00

SAN FELICE CHIANTI CLASSICO,

$20.00

ANNABELLA PINOT NOIR,

$20.00

LA CROIX DE RENAUD, BORDEAUX,

$13.00

INDIE WINE PROJECT RED BLEND,

$11.00

Oct 2022 Wines

VINOSIA FALANGHINA,

$18.00

PICOLLO ERNESTO GAVI,

$12.00

COLLEGIATA MONTEPULCIANO D’ABRUZZO,

$10.00

CASTEGGIO BARBERA,

$12.00

DOMUS VITAE UNUS SOLUS,

$18.00

SAN FELICE “BELCARO” VIN SANTO DEL CHIANTI

$30.00

August 2022 Wines

LALUCA PROSECCO

$15.00

CHATEAU DE BON AMI

$12.00

OAK GROVE WINEMAKER’S RED

$10.00

INDIE WINE PROJECT ZINFANDEL

$10.00

UMBERTO CESARI MOMA ROSSO

$18.00

ANTUCURA “BARRANDICA” MALBEC

$20.00

July 2022 Wines

MUIRWOOD SAUVIGNON BLANC,

$14.00

SONOMA CREST CHARDONNAY,

$15.00

DANTE MERLOT,

$12.00

PENDULUM RED BLEND,

$20.00

MISSING SPOKE CABERNET SAUVIGNON,

$18.00

COCOA DI VINE,

$15.00

June 2022 Wines

EL COTO ROSADO, RIOJA, SPAIN, 2020

$13.00

CLAIRE CELLARS PINOT BLANC,

$13.00

KARROO CELLARS MERLOT,

$10.00

RARE PLATINUM PINOT NOIR,

$15.00

MAISON DU BERTRAND BORDEAUX,

$13.00

DOVE & STONE RED BLEND,

$18.00

May 2022 Wines

DIBON BRUT RESERVA CAVA

$13.00

NICOLAS ROSÉ OF PINOT NOIR

$11.00

CESARI JUSTO

$15.00

GOULART CLASICO MALBEC

$18.00

ELIZABETH ROSE CHOCKABLOCK

$22.00

BASEL CELLARS CO-FERMENTED SYRAH

$30.00

April 2022 Wines

PECHE IMPERIALE SPARKLING CHENIN BLANC, LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE, N.V.

$16.00

CARPINETO DOGAJOLO BIANCO, TUSCANY, ITALY, 2020

$16.00

JULIA JAMES PINOT NOIR, CALIFORNIA, 2019

$15.00

RUCA MALEN MALBEC CLASSIC, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA , 2018

$16.00

PRINCE RUBIS BORDEAUX, BORDEAUX, FRANCE, 2018

$15.00

VAONA VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO SUPERIORE RIPASSO “PEGRANDI,

$25.00

March 2022 Wines

OAK GROVE FAMILY RESERVE VIOGNIER, CALIFORNIA, 2019

$10.00

SEDIENTO SAUVIGNON BLANC, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, 2019

$9.00

MONTOYA PINOT NOIR, MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, 2019

$16.00

FERRATON PERE & FILS “LA TOURNEE” RED, RHONE, FRANCE, 2018

$15.00

VAONA VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO, VENETO, ITALY, 2019

$15.00

DILENARDO “PASS THE COOKIES!,” FRIULI, ITALY, 2020

$20.00

February 2022 Wines

Louis Laurent Rosé

$13.00

Lake Girl Pinot Noir

$14.00

Desert Wind Merlot

$18.00

Pic & Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone

$18.00

Howling Cellars Zinfandel

$13.00

Barao de Vilar Ruby Port

$13.00

Dec 2021 Wines

LALUCA PROSECCO ROSÉ, VENETO, ITALY, N.V.

$14.00

SHERWOOD ESTATE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$16.00

ALEXIS SOYER PINOT NOIR

$20.00

SANTIAGO CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00

CHATEAU DE BON AMI, BORDEAUX

$14.00

BEAR PATH RED BLEND

$25.00

Nov 2021 Wines

EL COTO BLANCO, RIOJA, SPAIN, 2020

$13.00

OAK GROVE FAMILY RESERVE PINOT NOIR, CALIFORNIA, 2018

$12.00

MASSIMO RIVETTI BARBERA D’ALBA SUPERIORE, PIEDMONT, ITALY, 2019

$15.00

DUC DE ROCHBOIS, BORDEAUX, FRANCE, 2018

$12.00

ALEXIS SOYER “BLACK GOLD” BLEND, CALIFORNIA, N.V.

$15.00

EL COTO COTO DE IMAZ GRAN RESERVA, RIOJA, SPAIN, 2014

$40.00

August 2021 Wines

AIMÉ ROQUESANTE ROSÉ, CÔTES DE PROVENCE, PROVENCE, FRANCE, 2020

$14.00

PRINCE RUBIS WHITE BORDEAUX, BORDEAUX, FRANCE, 2018

$15.00

HOWLING CELLARS PINOT NOIR, CALIFORNIA, 2017

$13.00

ONE TRUE ZIN, PUGLIA, ITALY, 2020

$14.00

ANNABELLA RED BLEND, CALIFORNIA, 2018

$18.00

MASSIMO RIVETTI BAROLO, PIEDMONT, ITALY, 2015

$45.00

July 2021 Wines

JULES LORÉN CUVÉE RÉSERVE BRUT, BURGUNDY, FRANCE, N.V.

$15.00

LOUIS LAURENT VOUVRAY, LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE, 2018

$15.00

CRASH, RIBERA DEL GUADIANA, SPAIN, 2016

$12.00

PAINTED WOLF “THE DEN” PINOTAGE, COASTAL REGION, SOUTH AFRICA, 2019

$13.00

PIERRE CABERNET FRANC, CITE DE CARCASSONNE, LANGUEDOC, FRANCE, 2018

$20.00

June 2021 Wines

BTL Octave Vinho Verde

$10.00

Made from the Alvarinho grape, the Octave Vinho Verde (literally “green wine”) is fresh, light and crisp with a touch of spritz. Fruity and floral aromas with tastes of green apples, pears and citrus

Capote Velho Vinho

$10.00

Casteggio Barbera

$12.00

Dante Merlot

$12.00

Casteggio Sangue di Guida

$7.50+

Beautiful Downtown T-Shirts

Small

$18.00
Medium

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XLarge

$18.00

XXLarge

$20.00

Butts Grill T-Shirts

Small

$18.00Out of stock
Medium

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XLarge

$18.00

2XL

$20.00

Short Sleeve Backstretch T-Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

2XL

$18.00Out of stock

3XL

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Committed to serving seasonal, scratch-made items along with quality service and hometown style.

Website

Location

14 S Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Backstretch image
The Backstretch image

Map
