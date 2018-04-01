  • Home
  The Backyard BOB (Brick Oven Bistro) - Woodcliffe Park Pool & Clubhouse
The Backyard BOB

18501 Broken Timber Way

Boyds, MD 20841

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Caesar Salad

12" Artisan Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Fresh Dough, Pizza Sauce, Shredded Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Fresh Dough, Pizza Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Pepperoni

Meatball Pizza

$11.00

Fresh Dough, Pizza Sauce, Shredded Chese, Crumbled Meatball

Sausage, Green Pepper, and Red Onion Pizza

$12.00

Fresh Dough, Pizza Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Italian Sausage, Red Onion

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh Dough, Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil & Sea Salt

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Dough, Olive Oil & Garlic, Shredded Cheese, Arugula, Shallot & Lemon Dressing, Proscuitto Di Parma, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Garlicky White Pizza

$10.00

Fresh Dough, Garlic infused Olive Oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes and Freshly ground Black Pepper

8" Paninis & Toasted Subs

Meatball & Cheese

$9.00

Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Basil

Sausage, Green Pepper, and Red Onion

$9.00

Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Pizza Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Basil

Tomato, Basil, and Mozzarella

$10.00

Olive Oil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

Prosciutto TBM

$12.00

Prosciutto, Olive Oil, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Pizza Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Basil

Turkey Pesto

$10.00

Roasted Turkey, Pesto Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Arugula, Shallot & Lemon Dressing, Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Milanese

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Shallot & Lemon Dressing, Shaved Parmesan

8" Cold Subs

Turkey & Provolone

$9.00

Italian Sub Roll, Roasted Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion

Italian Cold Cut

$10.00

Italian Sub Roll, Provolone, Capocollo Ham, Genoa Salami, Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Italian Herbs, Ground Hot Cherry Peppers

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine, Breaded Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Snapple or Sanpellegrino

$2.00

Coke/Sprite/Diet Coke

$1.00

Logo Apparel

Logo Hats

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come and enjoy! Find us at the Woodcliffe Park Pool & Clubhouse. Whether you are at the pool or just passing by, you can enjoy a delicious meal.

18501 Broken Timber Way, Boyds, MD 20841

