The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Bone In Wings (12)
#8 The Backyard

PIZZA

#1 The Heater

$18.00+

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pineapple & jalepenos

#2 Margherita

$18.00+

Mozzarella, tomatoes & fresh basil

#3 All Meat

$19.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, Canadian bacon, breakfast bacon & house-made meatballs

#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00+

Chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar cheese & creamy ranch dressing. Topped with fresh tomatoes

#5 Veggie

$18.00+

Mozzarella, bell peppers mix, onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes & pineapple

#6 Dan's Spicy BBQ

$18.00+

Mozzarella, cheddar, BBQ chicken, house-made BBQ sauce, red onion & cilantro

#7 Mama G's Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$18.00+

Mozzarella, chicken, breakfast bacon, red onion, Alfredo sauce & cilantro

#8 The Backyard

$19.00+

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, house-made meatballs, onion, bell pepper mix, mushrooms, olives & pepperoncini

#9 Mediterranean

$18.00+

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00+

FOOD

Appetizers

Fries Basket

$6.00

Tots Basket

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$10.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Big Ed’s hoagie with butter & garlic spread & mozzarella

Pizza Bread

$10.00

Pretzel

$10.00

Served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard

Nachos

$14.00

House-fried tortilla chips with cheddar, pepper jack, our beef and bean taco mix, olives, jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Veggies & Hummus

$12.00Out of stock

Carrots, cucumber, seasonal veggies & seasoned house-made flatbread

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$10.00

Hand-cut mozzarella that is breaded and deep fried, served with house-made marinara

Fried Mushroom Basket

$12.00

Battered & fried mushrooms served with one of our house-made dressings

Fried Pickles Basket

$12.00

Pickle spears battered & fried served with one of our house-made dressings

Calamari

$14.00

Breaded & fried calamari served with one of our house-made dressings

Dippers And Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Battered & fried zucchini served with one of our house-made dressings

Salads

All salads come with your choice of house-made dressings: Ranch, Italian, Thousand Island, Caesar, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar

House Salad

$8.00+

Lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion, cheese & house-made croutons

Cobb Salad

$11.00+

Lettuce topped with bacon, tomato, red onion, eggs, avocado, olives, croutons & bleu cheese crumbles

Antipasto Salad

$11.00+

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, red onion & pepperoncini

Buffalo Salad

$12.00+

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, celery, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Topped with our boneless wings, tossed in mild buffalo sauce

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with house-made croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese & house-made Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00+

Lettuce topped with ham, turkey, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Boars Head Swiss, house-made cheddar cheese, boiled eggs, olives, croutons

Wings

Bone In Wings (6)

$12.00

Bone In Wings (12)

$20.00

Boneless Wings (6)

$12.00

Boneless Wings (12)

$20.00

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come with house-made fries, tater tots, or veggies & ranch

Backyard Sandwich

$17.00

Filled with thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, bell pepper mix, mushrooms, smoky mustard aioli & provolone cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.00

Chicken Club

$17.00

Chicken, provolone cheese, breakfast bacon, tomato, lettuce & smoky mustard aioli

French Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Thinly-sliced premium roast beef with Swiss cheese. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce on the side

Hot Pastrami

$17.00

Filled with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Portland Mustard, pickles & grilled onions

Marinara Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

A battered and breaded chicken breast fried to crispy perfection, or steak, topped with our house-made marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.

Meatball Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Filled with our house-made meatballs & marinara with mozzarella

The Italian Sandwich

$17.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, pepperoncini, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion & our house-made Italian dressing

Turkey Bacon Ranch Avo

$17.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and ranch

Sides

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Dipping Sauce

Side bread

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served on Big Ed’s Bread with choice of cheese served with fresh veggies & ranch or fries

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.00

House-made chicken strips with fresh veggies & ranch or fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

With Side. Add Chicken: $2

Kid's Corn Dogs

$9.00

Mini Corn Dogs with a side

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Dessert

Pizza Cookie

$10.00

our 8” warm pizza cookie is overflowing with flavorful chunks of bittersweet and semi-sweet sustainably grown chocolates & served with an ice cream scoop and chocolate drizzle

Orange Cream Float

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Burgers

Basic Burger

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Spicy Burger

$16.00

Chili Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Sunday Breakfast

Sunday Scramble

$12.00

Touchdown Biscuits whole

$9.00

Touchdown Biscuits Half

$7.00

Turnover Pancakes

$13.00

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$3.00+

Cranberry juice

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Backyard is your family-owned local Pizzeria and Sports Pub located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to provide a great environment for your friends and family to enjoy all of our specialty pizzas and cold brews.

Website

Location

63130 Lancaster St., Unit 160, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub image

