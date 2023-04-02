Bars & Lounges
Pizza
The Backyard Brick Oven Pizza and Sports Pub
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Backyard is your family-owned local Pizzeria and Sports Pub located in Bend, Oregon. Our mission is to provide a great environment for your friends and family to enjoy all of our specialty pizzas and cold brews.
Location
63130 Lancaster St., Unit 160, Bend, OR 97701
Gallery
