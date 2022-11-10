American
Italian
The Backyard Brunswick, OH
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1813 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212
Gallery