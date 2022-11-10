Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian

The Backyard Brunswick, OH

No reviews yet

$$

1813 Pearl Rd

Brunswick, OH 44212

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger*
Traditional Wings
Greek Salad

Appetizers

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Giant Taquitos

$13.00

Gyro Sliders

$12.00

Hummus Duo Platter

$10.00
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Pretzel Sticks (2 Pcs)

Pretzel Sticks (2 Pcs)

$6.00
Pretzel Sticks (4 Pcs)

Pretzel Sticks (4 Pcs)

$10.00

Steamed Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Tortilla Chips & Salsa/Queso

$5.00

Burgers/Handhelds

Backyard Burger

$14.00
BYO Burger*

BYO Burger*

$13.00

French Dip Sliders

$9.00+

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Gyro Off the Spit

$10.00

Philly

Spartan Wrap

$10.00

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Loaded Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

PB&J Special

$17.00

Fork & Knife

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

St Louis Style Ribs

$17.00+

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$6.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Salads & Soups

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$6.00+Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Specials

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Smash Burger

$10.00

Double Stack

$14.00

Tacos

Backyard Supreme

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Wings

Traditional Wings

$10.00+

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Fish Fry

Boston Clam Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Fish Tacos (2)

$13.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+Out of stock

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

$6.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

St Pats FOOD

5 Pierogies

$9.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Reuben

$15.00Out of stock

Reuben Taquitos

$11.00Out of stock

Blankets

Blankets

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1813 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212

The Backyard image

