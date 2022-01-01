The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77065
Popular Items
CRAWFISH
1# Crawfish
1# of our boiled Crawfish, made just how you like it. Mild, Medium, Hot, or A$& Burn. Served with corn and potatoes.
2# Crawfish
2# of our Boiled Crawfish cooked just the way you like it.
3# Crawfish
3# of our Boiled Crawfish, just like you like it.
3# Boiling Pot
3# of our Boiled Crawfish, cooked just like you like it, with a Link of our Spicy Sausage boiled in with it.
3# Boiling Pot with Shrimp (6)
Our 3# Boiling Pot with Crawfish, Corn, Potatoes, Sausage, and 6 Shrimp.
APPS
Chips N Queso
Get a dollop of spicy beef if you wanna! (Served with salsa.)
Bar B Gooey
Queso loaded with pulled pork and a dribble of Gnarly BBQ sauce served with pub chips
Chicken Wings
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Ask for The Bucket of Destruction to spice up your wings
OTW Wings
These wings are Out of This World. We take our signature wings and toss them in our Jalapeno Kiwi Jelly, and they are fantastic.
Double Dare
Choose two of the following: you can double up if you wanna. Fried pickles, bottlecaps, cheese sticks, onion rings, fried mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.
Redneck Heaven
French fries OR pub chips covered with pulled pork, melted cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream & BBQ sauce
Renegade Salsa
Homemade fire roasted salsa with a basket of warm chips. You’ll feel like a world series champ with this homerun
Pretzel Sticks
Basket of our big pretzel sticks with cheesy mustard beer sauce
Spinach Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with a basket of rustic chips and salsa
Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips piled with your choice of fajita chicken or spicy beef, queso, chopped lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, and sour cream
BBQ Jalapeno Bites
Fresh jalapeno halves stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cream cheese salsa and wrapped in thick cut bacon
Gnarly Rib Stack
Stack of Baby Backyard Ribs tossed in Gnarly BBQ sauce and covered with toasted almonds and green onions
BURGERS
Backyard Burger
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard and your choice of cheese. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Bacon Burger
Backyard Burger with thick sliced bacon, served with Fries or Tortilla chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Blue Bacon Burger
Blue cheese chunks and crumbled bacon with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Backyard Burger with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The Cypress Burger
Beef Patty, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & purple onion with aioli on a jalapeno butter bun
Chili Cheese Burger
You may need a bib for this one. Firecracker chili, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, mustard and onion. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Lurkey Turkey
Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, Swiss cheese and aioli on a wheat bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The Maverick
Beef patty with fried jalapenos, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeno honey mustard on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Pepperjack Fiesta
Pico de gallo, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a jalapeno butter bun. It’s a party! All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Devils Honey
Devils River Honey Bourbon sauce soaked into the burger with sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a wheat bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The Snakebite
Fresh sliced jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, Snakebite mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The Smokehouse
Beef patty with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, sautéed onions and cole slaw on an fresh burger bun. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The Hangover
Beef patty and a breakfast sausage patty on an English muffin with a fried egg, sliced bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato & sriracha mayo. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The M.O.A.B.
The Mother Of All Burgers – bacon cheeseburger loaded with sautéed mushrooms, sliced jalapenos, American and Swiss cheese. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The Big Daddy
This daddy has two patties, two slices of Swiss & American cheese, four slices of bacon, sautéed mushrooms, jalapenos, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
The Grandaddy
This tower of meat has FOUR 1/2 lb patties and the same fixins’ as The Big Daddy!
The Beast
4 lbs of beef….8 slices of bacon 4 slices of American & Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. You pick the side.
Beyond Veggie Burger
Grilled GMO-free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based Beyond Meat patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard on a gluten free bun. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
FAVORITES
Blackened Catfish
Grilled catfish with our special Fire Dust Blackened Seasoning served with two sides.
BBQ Quesadillas
Melted Monterey Jack cheese with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Fried Steak
Why should the chicken get all of the credit? We think this should be called Steak Fried Steak. Served with fries or garlic mashed potatoes and toast
Chicken Fried Chicken
Take the chicken fried steak aboveremove the steak- and put in chicken
Buffalo Platter
Chicken tenders drenched in your choice of buffalo, wing, Gnarly BBQ sauce or BBQ sauce. Served with fries and choice of dressing
Chicken Platter
Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.
Fajita Quesadillas
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Bubba Gump Fried Shrimp
Platter of fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw & cocktail sauce…that’s about it
Skipper's Seafood Platter
Your little buddy will love this one – one fried fish fillet, fried shrimp, french fries & coleslaw. Cocktail & tartar sauces for dipping.
Fried Catfish
Two breaded catfish fillets served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
SALAD & SOUP
Caddyshack Salad
House salad mix covered with shredded cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and your choice of Chicken.
Jersey Greens
House salad mix with blackened chicken, cinnamon pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles and croutons
Nikki Tiki Taco Salad
Taco shell filled with crisp lettuce, spicy ground beef, (can also be served with Chicken or Fajita Beef) sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomato and black olives. Served with our house made Salsa as dressing.
Clubhouse Salad
Salad mix with chopped turkey, ham, tomatoes, crumbled bacon and shredded cheese
The Sandbox
Choose two from the following: 1/2 Sandwich, 1/2 Salad or Cup of Soup
Berry Shrimp Salad
Fresh spinach tossed with raspberry vinaigrette, blackened shrimp, blueberries, strawberries and toasted almonds
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons and topped with grilled chicken
Blackened Salmon Caesar
Blackened salmon drizzled with raspberry chipotle sauce on top of romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons
Buffalo Wedgie
Buffalo tenders on top of iceberg lettuce covered with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits and chopped tomato
Stuffed Taters
Loaded tater topped with your choice of meat
Tortilla Soup
Traditional thick tortilla soup with chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese and tortilla chips
Firecracker Chili
Okay, it’s not that hot— but it’s good Get the Bucket of Destruction to spice it up
SANDWICHES
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on wheat bread with Grandma’s secret dressing. Served with fries or chips.
Gobbler's Delight
Warm turkey on sourdough bread with mayo, avocado, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Make it WILD with our Devils River Honey Bourbon Sauce! Served with fries or chips.
Turkey Melt
Melted Swiss cheese and warm turkey, mayo & tomato on sourdough bread. Served with fries or chips.
Chuck Wagon
Pulled pork on a warm bun with BBQ sauce, onion, coleslaw and pickle. Served with fries or chips.
Fractured Tacos
Two fish or shrimp tacos with slaw and raspberry chipotle sauce – blackened or fried. Served with fries or chips.
Kim Chi Tacos
Crispy tacos with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, kimchi and a drizzle of sriracha mayo. Served with fries or chips.
Family Reunion Reuben
Pile of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Grandma’s secret dressing on marble rye. Served with fries or chips.
Funky Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad made with craft beer injected smoked chicken served with lettuce and tomato on fresh baked croissant. Served with fries or chips.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, melted Swiss, aioli, lettuce and tomato on a wheat bun. Served with fries or chips.
Buffalo Bird
Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of buffalo or wing sauce with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a wheat bun. Served with fries or chips.
Tejas Chicken
Mesquite grilled chicken on a jalapeno butter bun topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & aioli. Served with fries or chips.
Dixie Chicken
Grilled chicken dunked in a pitcher of BBQ sauce, covered with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and aioli on a wheat bun. Served with fries or chips.
GRILL
Ranchhand Ribeye with 2 Sides
12 oz. aged ribeye grilled to perfection and brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Ranchhand Ribeye with Baked Potato
12 oz. aged ribeye grilled to perfection and brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Texas Tender Medallions w/2 sides
Four – 2 ounce tender medallions served hot on a sizzle. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Texas Tender Medallions & Baked Potato
Four – 2 ounce tender medallions served hot on a sizzle. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato.
Lonestar Sirloin with 2 sides
10 oz. top sirloin brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Lonestar Sirloin with Baked Potato
10 oz. top sirloin brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Baby Backyard Ribs with 2 sides
Our slow cooked ribs are seasoned to perfection and covered in our delicious BBQ sauce. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Baby Backyard Ribs with Baked Potato
Our slow cooked ribs are seasoned to perfection and covered in our delicious BBQ sauce. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Jalapeno Kiwi Ribs with 2 sides
Baby Backyard Ribs glazed with jalapeno kiwi glaze. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Jalapeno Kiwi Ribs with Baked Potato
Baby Backyard Ribs glazed with jalapeno kiwi glaze. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Buckaroo with 2 sides
Chopped beef steak covered with sauteed mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Buckaroo with Baked Potato
Chopped beef steak covered with sauteed mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Porky's Chop with 2 sides
Juicy 10 oz. marinated thick cut bone in pork chop. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Porky's Chop with Baked Potato
Juicy 10 oz. marinated thick cut bone in pork chop. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Smokey the Beer with 2 sides
Half chicken injected with one of our craft beers, seasoned with our BBQ rub and smoked. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Smokey the Beer with Baked Potato
Half chicken injected with one of our craft beers, seasoned with our BBQ rub and smoked. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Four Season Chicken with 2 sides
You make the call – winter, spring, summer, or fall. Grilled, Lemon, BBQ, or Blackened. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Four Season Chicken with Baked Potato
You make the call – winter, spring, summer, or fall. Grilled, Lemon, BBQ, or Blackened. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
MushroomJack Chicken w/2 sides
Sautéed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese melted on a mesquite grilled chicken breast. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
MushroomJack Chicken with Baked Potato
Sautéed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese melted on a mesquite grilled chicken breast. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Bourbon Pecan Chicken w/2 sides
Devils River honey bourbon sauce glazed on grilled chicken and topped with cinnamon pecans. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Bourbon Pecan Chicken & Baked Potato
Devils River honey bourbon sauce glazed on grilled chicken and topped with cinnamon pecans. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Jalapeno Honey Glazed Salmon w/2 sides
Grilled salmon brushed with our jalapeno honey glaze…beware…this one may be spicy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Jalapeno Honey Glazed Salmon & Baked Potato
Grilled salmon brushed with our jalapeno honey glaze…beware…this one may be spicy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Brochette Shrimp with 2 sides
Large bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack and fresh jalapenos. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Brochette Shrimp with Baked Potato
Large bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack and fresh jalapenos. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Combo Nation with 2 sides
Get half portions of any two items: Tender Medallions, Brochette Shrimp, Chicken Breast – Grilled, BBQ or Lemon. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Combo Nation with Baked Potato
Get half portions of any two items: Tender Medallions, Brochette Shrimp, Chicken Breast – Grilled, BBQ or Lemon. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato
Sizzling Fajitas
Seasoned and grilled over Mesquite wood. All fajita entrees are served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas
Smothered Fajitas
Sizzling fajitas smothered with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and Monterey Jack cheese. All fajita entrees are served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas
Gnarly Fajitas
Sizzling fajitas covered with gooey Monterey Jack cheese and our award winning hickory habanero sauce – Gnarly Knucklebuster. All fajita entrees are served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas
KIDS
Marco Pollo Tenders
Fried or grilled chicken tenders. Includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
Red Rover Hot Dog
Includes kids hotdog and your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
Leap Frog Corn Dogs
Four mini corn dogs and your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
Little League Burger
Kids burger with pickles and cheese. Includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
Kickball Quesadillas
Cheese or chicken dillas includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
Slip N Slide
Good ole fashioned macaroni & cheese and your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
Skin Your Knees Grilled Cheese
Melted cheese on Texas toast, includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
Double Dog
Two plain hot dogs & fries, (or your choice choice of one of our kids sides.)
Big League Burger
Little League Burger with all the fixins includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides..
Triple Tender
Three chicken tenders with fries, (or your choice choice of one of our kids sides.)
Steak Junior
Two Texas tender medallions with fries or your choice choice of one of our kids sides.
DESSERT
Triple Lindy
This dessert gets no respect. A rich chocolate brownie and a chocolate chip cookie topped with ice cream and chocolate syrup. I tell ya....no respect
Granny's Cobbler
Seasonal Fresh fruit cobbler served with Ice Cream.
Bread Pudding
Hey man...this lightly spiced, extra thick bread pudding is topped with a buttery rum sauce.
Deep Fried Oreos
Deep fried Oreo's served with your choice of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Topped with chocolate syrup.
Ice Cream with Chocolate
A scoop of vanilla ice cream, with or without chocolate syrup.
Any Given Sundae
Say hello to my little friend! Ice cream with chocolate & caramel topping, whipped cream and cherry. Hoo Hah
Lemon Ice Box Pie
Rich condensed milk and fresh lemon filling come together for the perfect sweet & tart lemon pie.
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Creamy peanut butter and cream cheese filling make this pie a Peanut Butter lovers dream, topped with even more Peanut Buttery goodness!
Buried Hatchet Chocolate Pecan Pie
Our signature dessert! This delicious pie is a twist on the classic pecan pie. We use our own cinnamon pecans, milk chocolate, & and a hint of Southern Star's Buried Hatchet Stout. Trust us, this is awesome!!!!
BEVERAGES
SIDES & EXTRAS
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
French Fries
French Fries
Seasoned French Fries
Seasoned French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cole Slaw
Cole Slaw
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Green Beans
Our signature Green Beans sauteed with red onions, toasted almonds, & butter. We are not able to make substitutions or take items out of this dish.
Mixed Veggies
Mixed Veggies
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Broccoli
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Pub Chips
House Made Pub Chips (potato chips)
Tortilla Chips
Tortilla Chips
Rustic Chips
Rustic Chips - the same chips we use in our famous spinach dip.
Fried Okra
Fried Okra
Fruit Cup
Fruit Cup
Refried Beans
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Mexican Rice
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Mushrooms
Garden Salad
Garden Salad (if you would like a side Caesar salad instead, just leave a note for us)
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9453 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065