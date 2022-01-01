Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Food Trucks

The Backyard Grill

5,595 Reviews

$$

9453 Jones Rd

Houston, TX 77065

Popular Items

Backyard Burger
Bacon Burger
Chicken Fried Steak

CRAWFISH

1# Crawfish

1# Crawfish

$8.99

1# of our boiled Crawfish, made just how you like it. Mild, Medium, Hot, or A$& Burn. Served with corn and potatoes.

2# Crawfish

2# Crawfish

$17.98

2# of our Boiled Crawfish cooked just the way you like it.

3# Crawfish

3# Crawfish

$26.97

3# of our Boiled Crawfish, just like you like it.

3# Boiling Pot

3# Boiling Pot

$29.98

3# of our Boiled Crawfish, cooked just like you like it, with a Link of our Spicy Sausage boiled in with it.

3# Boiling Pot with Shrimp (6)

3# Boiling Pot with Shrimp (6)

$36.89

Our 3# Boiling Pot with Crawfish, Corn, Potatoes, Sausage, and 6 Shrimp.

APPS

Chips N Queso

Chips N Queso

$7.29

Get a dollop of spicy beef if you wanna! (Served with salsa.)

Bar B Gooey

Bar B Gooey

$7.49

Queso loaded with pulled pork and a dribble of Gnarly BBQ sauce served with pub chips

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Ask for The Bucket of Destruction to spice up your wings

OTW Wings

$10.99

These wings are Out of This World. We take our signature wings and toss them in our Jalapeno Kiwi Jelly, and they are fantastic.

Double Dare

Double Dare

$7.39

Choose two of the following: you can double up if you wanna. Fried pickles, bottlecaps, cheese sticks, onion rings, fried mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.

Redneck Heaven

Redneck Heaven

$9.99

French fries OR pub chips covered with pulled pork, melted cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream & BBQ sauce

Renegade Salsa

Renegade Salsa

$3.99

Homemade fire roasted salsa with a basket of warm chips. You’ll feel like a world series champ with this homerun

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.49

Basket of our big pretzel sticks with cheesy mustard beer sauce

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with a basket of rustic chips and salsa

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips piled with your choice of fajita chicken or spicy beef, queso, chopped lettuce, fresh tomatoes, jalapenos, and sour cream

BBQ Jalapeno Bites

BBQ Jalapeno Bites

$9.99

Fresh jalapeno halves stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cream cheese salsa and wrapped in thick cut bacon

Gnarly Rib Stack

Gnarly Rib Stack

$14.99

Stack of Baby Backyard Ribs tossed in Gnarly BBQ sauce and covered with toasted almonds and green onions

BURGERS

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$9.99

Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard and your choice of cheese. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$11.79

Backyard Burger with thick sliced bacon, served with Fries or Tortilla chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

Blue Bacon Burger

Blue Bacon Burger

$10.79

Blue cheese chunks and crumbled bacon with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.79

Backyard Burger with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The Cypress Burger

The Cypress Burger

$11.49

Beef Patty, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato & purple onion with aioli on a jalapeno butter bun

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$11.19

You may need a bib for this one. Firecracker chili, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, mustard and onion. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

Lurkey Turkey

Lurkey Turkey

$10.29

Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, Swiss cheese and aioli on a wheat bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The Maverick

The Maverick

$10.79

Beef patty with fried jalapenos, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeno honey mustard on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

Pepperjack Fiesta

Pepperjack Fiesta

$10.79

Pico de gallo, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a jalapeno butter bun. It’s a party! All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

Devils Honey

Devils Honey

$11.99

Devils River Honey Bourbon sauce soaked into the burger with sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a wheat bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The Snakebite

The Snakebite

$11.49

Fresh sliced jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, Snakebite mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The Smokehouse

The Smokehouse

$10.99

Beef patty with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, sautéed onions and cole slaw on an fresh burger bun. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The Hangover

The Hangover

$12.99

Beef patty and a breakfast sausage patty on an English muffin with a fried egg, sliced bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato & sriracha mayo. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The M.O.A.B.

The M.O.A.B.

$11.99

The Mother Of All Burgers – bacon cheeseburger loaded with sautéed mushrooms, sliced jalapenos, American and Swiss cheese. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The Big Daddy

The Big Daddy

$17.99

This daddy has two patties, two slices of Swiss & American cheese, four slices of bacon, sautéed mushrooms, jalapenos, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

The Grandaddy

The Grandaddy

$28.99

This tower of meat has FOUR 1/2 lb patties and the same fixins’ as The Big Daddy!

The Beast

The Beast

$49.99

4 lbs of beef….8 slices of bacon 4 slices of American & Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. You pick the side.

Beyond Veggie Burger

Beyond Veggie Burger

$12.29

Grilled GMO-free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based Beyond Meat patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard on a gluten free bun. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!

FAVORITES

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$13.99

Grilled catfish with our special Fire Dust Blackened Seasoning served with two sides.

BBQ Quesadillas

BBQ Quesadillas

$8.99

Melted Monterey Jack cheese with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$8.49

Why should the chicken get all of the credit? We think this should be called Steak Fried Steak. Served with fries or garlic mashed potatoes and toast

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$8.49

Take the chicken fried steak aboveremove the steak- and put in chicken

Buffalo Platter

Buffalo Platter

$10.99

Chicken tenders drenched in your choice of buffalo, wing, Gnarly BBQ sauce or BBQ sauce. Served with fries and choice of dressing

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$10.29

Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.

Fajita Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadillas

$8.99

Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Bubba Gump Fried Shrimp

Bubba Gump Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Platter of fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw & cocktail sauce…that’s about it

Skipper's Seafood Platter

Skipper's Seafood Platter

$14.99

Your little buddy will love this one – one fried fish fillet, fried shrimp, french fries & coleslaw. Cocktail & tartar sauces for dipping.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$13.99

Two breaded catfish fillets served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

SALAD & SOUP

Caddyshack Salad

Caddyshack Salad

$9.29

House salad mix covered with shredded cheese, bacon, chopped tomato and your choice of Chicken.

Jersey Greens

Jersey Greens

$9.79

House salad mix with blackened chicken, cinnamon pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles and croutons

Nikki Tiki Taco Salad

Nikki Tiki Taco Salad

$8.99

Taco shell filled with crisp lettuce, spicy ground beef, (can also be served with Chicken or Fajita Beef) sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomato and black olives. Served with our house made Salsa as dressing.

Clubhouse Salad

Clubhouse Salad

$8.99

Salad mix with chopped turkey, ham, tomatoes, crumbled bacon and shredded cheese

The Sandbox

The Sandbox

$8.29

Choose two from the following: 1/2 Sandwich, 1/2 Salad or Cup of Soup

Berry Shrimp Salad

Berry Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Fresh spinach tossed with raspberry vinaigrette, blackened shrimp, blueberries, strawberries and toasted almonds

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons and topped with grilled chicken

Blackened Salmon Caesar

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$15.99

Blackened salmon drizzled with raspberry chipotle sauce on top of romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons

Buffalo Wedgie

Buffalo Wedgie

$9.99

Buffalo tenders on top of iceberg lettuce covered with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits and chopped tomato

Stuffed Taters

Stuffed Taters

Loaded tater topped with your choice of meat

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

Traditional thick tortilla soup with chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese and tortilla chips

Firecracker Chili

Firecracker Chili

Okay, it’s not that hot— but it’s good Get the Bucket of Destruction to spice it up

SANDWICHES

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on wheat bread with Grandma’s secret dressing. Served with fries or chips.

Gobbler's Delight

Gobbler's Delight

$10.59

Warm turkey on sourdough bread with mayo, avocado, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Make it WILD with our Devils River Honey Bourbon Sauce! Served with fries or chips.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$8.49

Melted Swiss cheese and warm turkey, mayo & tomato on sourdough bread. Served with fries or chips.

Chuck Wagon

Chuck Wagon

$8.99

Pulled pork on a warm bun with BBQ sauce, onion, coleslaw and pickle. Served with fries or chips.

Fractured Tacos

Fractured Tacos

$11.99

Two fish or shrimp tacos with slaw and raspberry chipotle sauce – blackened or fried. Served with fries or chips.

Kim Chi Tacos

Kim Chi Tacos

$8.99

Crispy tacos with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, kimchi and a drizzle of sriracha mayo. Served with fries or chips.

Family Reunion Reuben

Family Reunion Reuben

$11.99

Pile of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Grandma’s secret dressing on marble rye. Served with fries or chips.

Funky Chicken Salad

Funky Chicken Salad

$8.79

Homemade chicken salad made with craft beer injected smoked chicken served with lettuce and tomato on fresh baked croissant. Served with fries or chips.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled chicken, melted Swiss, aioli, lettuce and tomato on a wheat bun. Served with fries or chips.

Buffalo Bird

Buffalo Bird

$9.49

Crispy chicken dipped in your choice of buffalo or wing sauce with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a wheat bun. Served with fries or chips.

Tejas Chicken

Tejas Chicken

$9.29

Mesquite grilled chicken on a jalapeno butter bun topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & aioli. Served with fries or chips.

Dixie Chicken

Dixie Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken dunked in a pitcher of BBQ sauce, covered with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and aioli on a wheat bun. Served with fries or chips.

GRILL

Ranchhand Ribeye with 2 Sides

Ranchhand Ribeye with 2 Sides

$24.99

12 oz. aged ribeye grilled to perfection and brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Ranchhand Ribeye with Baked Potato

Ranchhand Ribeye with Baked Potato

$24.99

12 oz. aged ribeye grilled to perfection and brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Texas Tender Medallions w/2 sides

Texas Tender Medallions w/2 sides

$16.49

Four – 2 ounce tender medallions served hot on a sizzle. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Texas Tender Medallions & Baked Potato

Texas Tender Medallions & Baked Potato

$16.49

Four – 2 ounce tender medallions served hot on a sizzle. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato.

Lonestar Sirloin with 2 sides

Lonestar Sirloin with 2 sides

$17.99

10 oz. top sirloin brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Lonestar Sirloin with Baked Potato

Lonestar Sirloin with Baked Potato

$17.99

10 oz. top sirloin brushed with garlic butter. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Baby Backyard Ribs with 2 sides

Baby Backyard Ribs with 2 sides

Our slow cooked ribs are seasoned to perfection and covered in our delicious BBQ sauce. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Baby Backyard Ribs with Baked Potato

Baby Backyard Ribs with Baked Potato

Our slow cooked ribs are seasoned to perfection and covered in our delicious BBQ sauce. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Jalapeno Kiwi Ribs with 2 sides

Jalapeno Kiwi Ribs with 2 sides

Baby Backyard Ribs glazed with jalapeno kiwi glaze. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Jalapeno Kiwi Ribs with Baked Potato

Jalapeno Kiwi Ribs with Baked Potato

Baby Backyard Ribs glazed with jalapeno kiwi glaze. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Buckaroo with 2 sides

Buckaroo with 2 sides

$11.99

Chopped beef steak covered with sauteed mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Buckaroo with Baked Potato

Buckaroo with Baked Potato

$11.99

Chopped beef steak covered with sauteed mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Porky's Chop with 2 sides

Porky's Chop with 2 sides

$10.99

Juicy 10 oz. marinated thick cut bone in pork chop. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Porky's Chop with Baked Potato

Porky's Chop with Baked Potato

$10.99

Juicy 10 oz. marinated thick cut bone in pork chop. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Smokey the Beer with 2 sides

Smokey the Beer with 2 sides

$12.99

Half chicken injected with one of our craft beers, seasoned with our BBQ rub and smoked. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Smokey the Beer with Baked Potato

Smokey the Beer with Baked Potato

$12.99

Half chicken injected with one of our craft beers, seasoned with our BBQ rub and smoked. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Four Season Chicken with 2 sides

Four Season Chicken with 2 sides

$10.99

You make the call – winter, spring, summer, or fall. Grilled, Lemon, BBQ, or Blackened. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Four Season Chicken with Baked Potato

Four Season Chicken with Baked Potato

$10.99

You make the call – winter, spring, summer, or fall. Grilled, Lemon, BBQ, or Blackened. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

MushroomJack Chicken w/2 sides

MushroomJack Chicken w/2 sides

$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese melted on a mesquite grilled chicken breast. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

MushroomJack Chicken with Baked Potato

MushroomJack Chicken with Baked Potato

$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese melted on a mesquite grilled chicken breast. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Bourbon Pecan Chicken w/2 sides

Bourbon Pecan Chicken w/2 sides

$13.99

Devils River honey bourbon sauce glazed on grilled chicken and topped with cinnamon pecans. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Bourbon Pecan Chicken & Baked Potato

Bourbon Pecan Chicken & Baked Potato

$13.99

Devils River honey bourbon sauce glazed on grilled chicken and topped with cinnamon pecans. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Jalapeno Honey Glazed Salmon w/2 sides

Jalapeno Honey Glazed Salmon w/2 sides

$16.79

Grilled salmon brushed with our jalapeno honey glaze…beware…this one may be spicy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Jalapeno Honey Glazed Salmon & Baked Potato

Jalapeno Honey Glazed Salmon & Baked Potato

$16.79

Grilled salmon brushed with our jalapeno honey glaze…beware…this one may be spicy. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Brochette Shrimp with 2 sides

Brochette Shrimp with 2 sides

$16.49

Large bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack and fresh jalapenos. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Brochette Shrimp with Baked Potato

Brochette Shrimp with Baked Potato

$16.49

Large bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack and fresh jalapenos. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Combo Nation with 2 sides

Combo Nation with 2 sides

$15.49

Get half portions of any two items: Tender Medallions, Brochette Shrimp, Chicken Breast – Grilled, BBQ or Lemon. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides

Combo Nation with Baked Potato

Combo Nation with Baked Potato

$15.49

Get half portions of any two items: Tender Medallions, Brochette Shrimp, Chicken Breast – Grilled, BBQ or Lemon. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with a Baked Potato

Sizzling Fajitas

Sizzling Fajitas

Seasoned and grilled over Mesquite wood. All fajita entrees are served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Smothered Fajitas

Smothered Fajitas

Sizzling fajitas smothered with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and Monterey Jack cheese. All fajita entrees are served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Gnarly Fajitas

Gnarly Fajitas

Sizzling fajitas covered with gooey Monterey Jack cheese and our award winning hickory habanero sauce – Gnarly Knucklebuster. All fajita entrees are served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas

KIDS

Marco Pollo Tenders

Marco Pollo Tenders

$5.99

Fried or grilled chicken tenders. Includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

Red Rover Hot Dog

Red Rover Hot Dog

$5.99

Includes kids hotdog and your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

Leap Frog Corn Dogs

Leap Frog Corn Dogs

$5.99

Four mini corn dogs and your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

Little League Burger

Little League Burger

$5.99

Kids burger with pickles and cheese. Includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

Kickball Quesadillas

Kickball Quesadillas

$5.99

Cheese or chicken dillas includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

Slip N Slide

Slip N Slide

$5.99

Good ole fashioned macaroni & cheese and your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

Skin Your Knees Grilled Cheese

Skin Your Knees Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Melted cheese on Texas toast, includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

Double Dog

Double Dog

$8.49

Two plain hot dogs & fries, (or your choice choice of one of our kids sides.)

Big League Burger

Big League Burger

$7.49

Little League Burger with all the fixins includes your choice choice of one of our kids sides..

Triple Tender

Triple Tender

$7.29

Three chicken tenders with fries, (or your choice choice of one of our kids sides.)

Steak Junior

Steak Junior

$9.99

Two Texas tender medallions with fries or your choice choice of one of our kids sides.

DESSERT

Triple Lindy

Triple Lindy

$6.79

This dessert gets no respect. A rich chocolate brownie and a chocolate chip cookie topped with ice cream and chocolate syrup. I tell ya....no respect

Granny's Cobbler

Granny's Cobbler

$6.99

Seasonal Fresh fruit cobbler served with Ice Cream.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Hey man...this lightly spiced, extra thick bread pudding is topped with a buttery rum sauce.

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.99

Deep fried Oreo's served with your choice of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Topped with chocolate syrup.

Ice Cream with Chocolate

Ice Cream with Chocolate

$2.29

A scoop of vanilla ice cream, with or without chocolate syrup.

Any Given Sundae

Any Given Sundae

$4.29

Say hello to my little friend! Ice cream with chocolate & caramel topping, whipped cream and cherry. Hoo Hah

Lemon Ice Box Pie

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$5.99

Rich condensed milk and fresh lemon filling come together for the perfect sweet & tart lemon pie.

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$5.99

Creamy peanut butter and cream cheese filling make this pie a Peanut Butter lovers dream, topped with even more Peanut Buttery goodness!

Buried Hatchet Chocolate Pecan Pie

$5.99

Our signature dessert! This delicious pie is a twist on the classic pecan pie. We use our own cinnamon pecans, milk chocolate, & and a hint of Southern Star's Buried Hatchet Stout. Trust us, this is awesome!!!!

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Gallon Tea

$10.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$10.00

Gallon Lemonade

$10.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

Baked Potato

$4.29

Loaded Baked Potato

French Fries

$1.99

French Fries

Seasoned French Fries

$1.99

Seasoned French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cole Slaw

Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

Green Beans

$2.50

Our signature Green Beans sauteed with red onions, toasted almonds, & butter. We are not able to make substitutions or take items out of this dish.

Mixed Veggies

$1.99

Mixed Veggies

Steamed Broccoli

$1.99

Steamed Broccoli

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Pub Chips

$1.99

House Made Pub Chips (potato chips)

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Tortilla Chips

Rustic Chips

$1.99

Rustic Chips - the same chips we use in our famous spinach dip.

Fried Okra

$1.99

Fried Okra

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Fruit Cup

Refried Beans

$1.99

Refried Beans

Mexican Rice

$1.99

Mexican Rice

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

Garden Salad

$4.99

Garden Salad (if you would like a side Caesar salad instead, just leave a note for us)

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
9453 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065

