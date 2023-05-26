Bars & Lounges
Saw's BBQ Leeds / Neighbors Brews and Pies
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Wood-fired pizza, nachos, sandwiches, salads, famous Saw's BBQ and more!
Location
6200 Grand River parkway East suite 510, at the Shops of Grand River, Leeds, AL 35094
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brook Highland AL #620
No Reviews
5279 Highway 280 Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurant