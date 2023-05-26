Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Saw's BBQ Leeds / Neighbors Brews and Pies

review star

No reviews yet

6200 Grand River parkway East suite 510

at the Shops of Grand River

Leeds, AL 35094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and large sliced pepperoni, oregano.

Cheese Pie

$11.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

NEIGHBORS FOOD

Pizza

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

Brick oven pizza dough baked with our garlic spread and cheeses. Served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Pie

$11.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Pepperoni Pie

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and large sliced pepperoni, oregano.

Grand River Pie

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, olive, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion.

Neighbors Pie

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, ham, Conecuh sausage, bacon, Italian sausage.

Sausage Pie

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Conecuh sausage and Italian sausage.

Screen Test

$14.00

Garlic base, smoked chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cream sauce, roasted tomato.

Veggie Pie

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach olive, red onion, bell pepper, mushroom, artichoke heart, roasted tomato.

Chicken Pesto Pie

$14.00

Pesto base, mozzarella cheese, smoked chicken, red onion, roasted bell pepper,

Tomato Pie

$13.00

Sandwich/Salad/Extras

Smokey Chicken & Bacon Hoagie

$14.00

Apple smoked bacon, house sweet pickles, swiss, pesto and ranch dressing on buttery Cuban bread. Served with chips. NO MODIFICATIONS AVAILABLE

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Ham and pork loin on buttery Cuban bread with swiss cheese, sweet house pickles and mustard. NO MODIFICATIONS AVAILABLE.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00Out of stock

House made tomato soup paired with a grilled cheese sandwich featuring our own cheese blend.

Italian Hoagie

$14.00

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, cucumbers, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, pepperoncinis, bell pepper, feta cheese and macerated red onion.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, house croutons and Caesar dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, bacon and cherry tomatoes.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips, Queso and Salsa

$12.00

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Bag Chips

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Queso (6oz) (No Chips)

$6.00

Strawberry Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Nachos/Wings

Nacho Grande

$14.00

Tortilla chips, white queso, black beans, roasted peppers, shredded jack cheese and cilantro

Wings

Wings

*LIMITED AVAILABILITY*

Keto Nacho

$15.00

Fried pork skins, white queso, smoked chicken, shredded jack cheese, cilantro.

Ribs & Fries

$12.00+Out of stock

Half Slab Ribs

$12.00+Out of stock

Full Slab Ribs

$24.00+Out of stock

FOOD - SAWS

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Pimento Cheese/ pepper jelly pork rinds

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

OKRA

$8.00

Specialties

3 Smoked Chicken Thighs

$10.00

5 Smoked Chicken Thighs

$15.00

Chicken and Greens

$17.00

Pork and Greens

$13.50

BBQ Fries

$12.00

Plates

Pork Plate

$16.00

Chicken Plate

$21.00

Chicken Thigh Plate

$15.00

Combo Plate

$19.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.00

3 Veggie Plate

$11.00

4 Veggie Plate

$14.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Carolina Burger

$10.50

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.50

Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Saw's Burger

$9.00

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

The Colonel

$12.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

Bakers

Chicken Baker

$22.00Out of stock

Smoked Pulled Chicken, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion and Bacon

Pork Baker

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Pulled Pork, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, Bacon and RED sauce.

Loaded Baker

$19.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken and Pork, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, Bacon, RED and WHITE sauce

Veggie Baker

$11.00Out of stock

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion and Broccoli

Stuffed Baker

$10.50Out of stock

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, Bacon

Regular Baker

$8.00Out of stock

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese

Chili Baker

$14.00Out of stock

House Chili, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, Bacon

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

BBQ Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Soup

Cup of Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Chili

$11.99

Grilled Cheese and Chili

$11.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Deviled Eggs

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Pork Rinds

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Smoked Sausage

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Turnip Greens

$3.50

8 Oz Grits

$3.99

8 Oz Greens

$3.99

8 Oz Mac & cheese

$5.25

8 Oz Potato Salad

$3.99

Blackeye Peas

$3.50Out of stock

Extra Chicken Finger

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

8oz Banana Pudding

$5.25

Pint Banana Pudding

$9.99

Quart banana pudding

$18.99

Bread Pudding

$6.50Out of stock

Big Cookie

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Side Honey Mustard

Side Of Ranch

Side Red Sauce

Side Sandwich Sauce

Side White Sauce

8oz Red Sauce

$4.00

16oz Red Sauce

$8.00

8oz White Sauce

$4.00

16oz White Sauce

$8.00

8oz Sandwich Sauce

$4.00

16oz Sandwich Sauce

$5.00

6 Oz Red Sauce

$3.00

6 Oz White Sauce

$3.00

Side Sherry Vinaigrette

$1.00Out of stock

Hell Sauce

$1.50

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Classic Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Classic Coke, Fanta Orange or Barq's Root Beer in glass bottle. Pick up from cashier.

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Coke products, fountain lemonade. Please make sure to get cup upon order or arrival

Tea

$2.49

Pick up cup upon ordering or arrival. Sweet or unsweetened available. Self fill-up at beverage station.

Water Cup

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood-fired pizza, nachos, sandwiches, salads, famous Saw's BBQ and more!

Location

6200 Grand River parkway East suite 510, at the Shops of Grand River, Leeds, AL 35094

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ferus Artisan Ales
orange star4.1 • 75
101 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Billy's Sports Grill - Liberty Park
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Overton Rd Birmingham, AL 35210
View restaurantnext
Slim's PIzzeria
orange starNo Reviews
65 Church Street Mountain Brook, AL 35213
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brook Highland AL #620
orange starNo Reviews
5279 Highway 280 Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurantnext
Mudtown Eat & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
3144 Green Valley Rd Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - BrookHighland
orange starNo Reviews
5243 Highway 280 South Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Leeds
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston