The Backyard New 330 3rd st.

330 3rd st.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

Locally sourced, soft and lightly salted Bavarian pretzel- served with warm cheese and/or house mustard

Jalapeño Pretzel Bites

Jalapeño Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Mild kick of Jalapeño with a pinch of salt easily shared. - served with warm cheese and/or house mustard.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Creamy and seasoned to perfection - served with naan Bread, pita chips, pretzels, red peppers, and celery

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Roasted red pepper and garlic hummus - served with Naan bread, pita chips, pretzels, red peppers, and celery

Buffalo Chicken dip

Buffalo Chicken dip

$12.00

Flavor packed and addictive dip - served with Naan bread pita chips, pretzels, red peppers, and celery

Trio Dip Samper

Trio Dip Samper

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken dip, spinach artichoke dip, and hummus-served with pita chips, pretzels, carrots, and celery

Backyard Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla Chips covered in beer-cheese, green chile black beans, scallions, jalapeños, cilantro lime sour cream and choice of chicken, pork or beef

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Add house beer cheese for $4

Entrees

Backyard Mac & Cheese

Backyard Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mac & cheese topped with scallions, bacon and your choice of chicken, pork or beef

Chicago Dog

$10.00

All beef frank on a poppy seed bun, topped with relish, onions, sport pepper, spear pickle, sliced tomato and a dash of celery salt

Popper Dog

$11.00

All beef frank on a poppy seed bun, top with beer cheese, bacon, jalapeño, and onions

Beer Bratwurst

Beer Bratwurst

$11.00

Classic beer marinated brat on a poppy seed bun, topped with sauerkraut, grilled onions, mustard and a spear pickle on the side.

Elk Bratwurst

Elk Bratwurst

$13.00

Elk brat on a poppy seed bun, topped with sauerkraut, grilled onions, mustard and a pickle spear on the side

Chili Dog

$11.00

All beef Frank on a poppy seed bun, topped with chili and onions

Buffalo Hot Wings

Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hot, shredded, marinated chicken-topped with coleslaw, pickles, red onions on a savory bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Slow smoked, fall off the bone pork-topped with coleslaw, pickles red onions on a savory bun

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Slow smoked, bbq seasoned beef-topwith coleslaw, pickles, red onions on a savory bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hot shredded marinated chicken tossed in buffalo sauce-topped with coleslaw, pickles, red onions on a savory bun

SLIDER

$6.00

PULLED CHICKEN $5 BUFFALO CHICKEN $6 PULLED PORK $5.50 PULLED BEEF $6

Trio SLIDER Combo

$15.00

Pulled chicken, pork and beef sliders topped with coleslaw, pickles, red onions on a savory bun

Portobello Mushroom

$16.00

Seasoned portobello mushroom, spinach, tomato, balsamic reduction, caramelized onion, feta cheese on a savory bun

Beyond Meat Burger

$16.00

BBQ seasoned plant based burger, topped with coleslaw, pickles and red onions on a savory bun

Cold Cut Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of grilled chicken, turkey, or ham topped with mixed greens, tomato, onions, mayo on toasted white bread with a pickles spear on the side

BLTA Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey & Ham Panini

$15.00

3 Styles Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Sides

Roasted BBQ Nuts

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Uncrustable PB&J

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Green Chile

$4.00

Beef Red Chili

$4.00

Soup of the Week

$4.00

Soups

Green Chile Bowl

$8.00

Beef and Bean Red Chili

$7.00

Soup of The Week

$7.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, turkey or ham, bacon, spinach, caramelized onions, BBQ walnuts, feta cheese

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, sliced strawberries, bacon, balsamic reduction, BBQ walnuts, feta cheese, and croutons

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, turkey or ham, bacon, mixed greens, sliced hard boil egg, blue cheese crumble, tomato and croutons

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, turkey or ham, bacon, mixed greens, sliced hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and black beans

Kids

Dino Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Uncrustable, Mac&Cheese, Apple sauce

$6.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Blondie Brownie

$3.00

Frog Eye Salad

$3.00

2 Peanut butter cookies

$2.00

Cheese Cake Slice

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Water

Water

Fountain Drinks

Root Beer-glass bottle

Root Beer-glass bottle

$3.00

Our Root Beer is a truly great American original and has stayed the same since 1856.

Coke

Coke

$2.75

Enjoy the refreshing, original taste of Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

Perfect balance of crisp and refreshing, with no sugar and no calories.

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique!

Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Classic, Cool, Crisp Lemon-Lime Taste That’s Caffeine Free With 100% Natural Flavors.

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00
Sweet Teas

Sweet Teas

$2.75

Brewed with hot summers and homemade nostalgia in mind. A bit of extra love with the cane sugar makes each sip a moment!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Made from Real Brewed Tea Leaves · No Artificial Flavors or Colors

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75

Refreshing drink to enjoy all year round

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Carefully selected real, ripe oranges and turn them into a deliciously simple pulp-free orange juice.

Soda Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Bubbly and refreshing!

Hats

White snapback mesh w/ 2 tone logo

$20.00

Black snapback Mesh w/ 2 tone logo

$20.00

Solid Black fitted w/ CR flag

$27.00

white snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

$23.00

Light Grey snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

$23.00

Dark Grey snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

$23.00

Black snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

$23.00

Beanie w/ 3 tone logo

Shirts

Grey Ladies V-Neck Employee Shirt

$20.00

Grey Crewneck Employee Shirt

$18.00

Dark Grey Ladies V-neck T-shirt

$20.00

Dark Grey Unisex crew collar T-shirt

$24.00

Blue Crew Collar T- shirt

$24.00

White Sport Tek Dry Zone L/S Shirt

$34.00

Black Pullover Hoodie

$37.00

Black OGIO Endurance 1/4 Zip

$58.00

Misc. Merch

Sticker

$1.00

Blanket Micro Mink Sherpa

$65.00

16oz Backyard Mugs

$13.00

Bandana

$9.00

Puppy Ice Cream

Dogster Ice cream

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come experience our family friendly, backyard venue. Live music, craft beer, BBQ themed food and pet friendly area!

330 3rd st., Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

