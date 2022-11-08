Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Sandwiches

The Bagel Bar

review star

No reviews yet

282 cambridge Street

Burlington, MA 01803

Order Again

Popular Items

Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
Iced Coffee

Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$10.49

**Type bagel selections in message**

Baker's Dozen Bagels

$20.00

**Type bagel selections in message**

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.89

Everything Bagel

$1.89

Wheat

$1.89

French Toast Bagel

$1.89Out of stock

Marble

$1.89

Plain Bagel

$1.89

Onion Bagel

$1.89

Asiago

$1.89Out of stock

Poppy Bagel

$1.89

Salt Bagel

$1.89

Sesame Bagel

$1.89

Jalapeno Sriracha

$1.89Out of stock

Whole Wheat Everything

$1.89

Egg Bagel

$1.89

English Muffin

$2.49

GF Plain

$3.89

GF Everything

$3.89

GF Sesame

$3.89

8oz Cream Cheeses

8oz Chelsea Fire Cream Cheese

$5.90

8oz Chive Cream Cheese

$5.90

8oz Fresh Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$5.90

8oz Maple Bacon Cream Cheese

$5.90

8oz Plain Cream Cheese

$4.80

8oz Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.90

8oz Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.90

8oz Honey Cinnamon Butter

$5.90

8oz Chicken Salad

$6.50

2 Oz Plain Cream Cheese Plain

$1.40

2 Oz Flavor CC

$1.50

Iced Coffee/Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.35+

Iced Mudslide

$3.35+

Flavor is brewed in the bean.

Iced Pumpkin

$3.35+

Pumpkin spice flavor brewed in the bean.

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.35+

Iced Apple Cider

$3.35+

Local Farm Fresh Apple Cider.

Shakerato

$3.85+

The Bagel Bar Original Iced mudslide ~ house made sweet cream ~ shaken & frothy

New! Pumpkin Pie Shakerato

$4.35+

Pumpkin spice iced coffee, house made sweet cream. Shaken til' frothy. Topped with pumpkin pie spice.

New! Butterbeer Shakerato

$4.35+

Mudslide iced coffee, caramel & vanilla syrup, house made sweet cream shaken til' frothy. Caramel drizzle, topped with Butterfinger pieces.

Nutella Shakerato

$4.35+

Iced mudslide ~ hazelnut syrup ~ house made sweet cream ~ Hershey's drizzle ~ shaken & frothy

Chocolate Strawberry Shakerato

$4.35+

Iced mudslide ~ house made sweet cream ~ Hershey's drizzle ~ chocolate syrup ~ strawberry syrup ~ shaken & frothy

Almond Joy Shakerato

$4.35+

Iced mudslide ~ coconut syrup ~ chocolate syrup ~ house made sweet cream ~ Hershey's drizzle ~ shaken & frothy

Milky Way Shakerato

$4.35+

Iced mudslide ~ caramel ~ chocolate ~ Hershey's drizzle ~ caramel drizzle ~ house made sweet cream ~ shaken & frothy

Hot Coffee/Beverages

Our coffee roaster is committed to producing exceptional quality and selects only from independent farms that truly value sustainability.

Medium Roast

$2.50+

Bold Roast

$2.50+

Pumpkin Spice Roast

$2.50+

Mudslide Roast

$2.50+Out of stock

Decaf

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Box of Brew (Preorder Only)

$16.00Out of stock

On Tap

Nitro Coffee

$4.25

Our nitrogen infused Colombian cold brew coffee is velvet in texture and leaves a smooth, sweet aftertaste. We serve it neat (no ice) but feel free to request ice.

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Colombian Cold Brew from NOBL Beverages.

Kombucha

$3.95+

Strawberry sage flavor probiotic carbonated tea.

Nitro Tea

$3.95+

Unsweetened jasmine black tea

Nitro Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.95+

Nitro brew jasmine black tea mixed with fresh lemonade.

Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cold Foam

$5.20+

24 oz. Iced Espresso Drinks

New! Pumpkin Shaken Espresso

$5.85

Double shot espresso, pumpkin syrup, almond milk shaken over ice. Topped with sweet cream cold foam and pumpkin pie spice.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Shaken Espresso

$5.85

Iced double shot espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon flavors. Shaken with oat milk and topped with sweet cream cold foam.

Halzenutty Dream

$5.85

Iced double shot espresso, hazelnut, almond milk, shaken and topped with hazelnut sweet cream cold foam.

Nutty For Coconuts

$5.85

Iced double shot espresso, coconut, vanilla, oat milk shaken and topped with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

Samoa Cookie Shaken Espresso

$5.85

Iced double shot espresso, caramel, coconut, caramel drizzle, almond milk shaken and topped with sweet cream cold foam.

Iced Cafe Latte

$5.00

Add a flavor. Milk of choice.

Iced Americano

$5.50

Hot Espresso Drinks

Espresso Shot

$2.30

Double Shot Espresso

$2.89

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Vanilla Latte

$4.35

Mocha Latte

$4.35

Americano

$2.85

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Grab n’ Go

~ locally hand rolled ~ plant based protein ~ by Healthy Nut

Aquafina

$1.49

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Chips

$1.79

Naked Juice

$3.99

Tropicana

$1.99

Nobl Can

$4.85

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.49

Pistachio Muffin

$3.49

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.49

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.49

Choc Chip Protein Balls

$9.99

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.49

Danish

$3.49

M&M Big Cookie

$3.49

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.49

Sunbutter Protein Balls

$9.99Out of stock

Retail

T-Shirt

$22.00

Hot Sauce

$4.99

Catering Misc

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

282 cambridge Street, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

The Bagel Bar image
The Bagel Bar image

