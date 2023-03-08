Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bagel Boutique

940 Ferry Blvd

Stratford, CT 06614

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
1/2 Dozen Bagel w/ 6 oz Cream Cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese

Bagels

Bagel Bundles

Thursday Green Bagel Dozen Pre-Order Pick up (3/16)

Thursday Green Bagel Dozen Pre-Order Pick up (3/16)

$17.99

Limited quantities available. Pre-order your Green bagels for Pick-up on Thursday 3/16

Friday Green Bagel Dozen Pre-Order Pick up (3/17)

Friday Green Bagel Dozen Pre-Order Pick up (3/17)

$17.99

Limited quantities available. Pre-order your Green bagels for Pick-up on Friday 3/17

Saturday Green Bagel Dozen Pre-Order Pick up (3/18)

Saturday Green Bagel Dozen Pre-Order Pick up (3/18)

$17.99

Limited quantities available. Pre-order your Green bagels for Pick-up on Saturday 3/18

1/2 Dozen Bagel w/ 6 oz Cream Cheese

$12.99

Dozen Bagels w/ 12 oz Cream Cheese

$23.99

Bakers Dozen

$17.99

1/2 Dozen

$10.99

Bagels

PLAIN BAGEL

$2.50

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$2.50

ASIAGO

$2.50

CINNAMON SUGAR

$2.50Out of stock

SESAME

$2.50

CINNAMON RAISIN

$2.50

CHIPOTLE & CHEDDAR

$2.50

Salt

$2.50

Poppy

$2.50

Egg

$2.50

Egg Everything

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry

$2.50

Wheat

$2.50

Onion

$2.50

Marble

$2.50

Garlic

$2.50

Bulk Cream Cheese

Plain (6oz)

$4.50

Honey Pecan (6oz)

$4.50

Funfetti (6oz)

$4.50

Veggie (6oz)

$4.50

Chipotle Honey (6oz)

$4.50

Strawberry (6oz)

$4.50

Seasonal (6oz)

$4.50

Sandwiches, Salads & Soups

Signature Bagel Sandwiches

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Farm Fresh Egg, Slices of Ripe Avocado & Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, creamy refried beans, topped with a spicy Chipotle Pepper Sauce and Fresh Cilantro

Mediterranean Pesto

$8.99

Farm Fresh Egg -Melted Burrata-, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, on a bed of Fresh Spinach topped with a House Made Herb Pesto

SEASONAL LTO The B.E.S.T

$8.99

Farm Fresh Egg-Melted Cheddar-Thick Cut Bacon- Sliced Tomato on a bed of Fresh Spinach topped with a House Made-Garlic Mayo

The Boutique

$9.99

Farm Fresh Egg- fresh Thyme-Melted Swiss- arugula-Sausage Patty-Sliced Tomato- Truffle Aioli

Smoked Salmon

$13.50

Choice of House Baked Bagel with Your choice of House Made CC- Smoked Salmon, Pickled Red Onion and Fresh Tomato

Signature Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.79

Creamy Avocado Spread, with slices of Fresh Tomato, Pickled Red Onion and and everything seasoning on toasted bread

Hazelnut Banana Toast

$8.79

Sweet Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread with fresh cut Bananas crumbled bacon, drizzled with local honey on toasted bread

The Hotlanta

$8.99

Hot-Honey Whipped Ricotta- with Grilled Peach Compote, Crumbled candied pecan -Fresh Cut Basil, drizzled with hot-honey on toasted bread

Prosciutto & Jam Toast

$8.99

Fig Jam, with Crispy Prosciutto, Melted burrata, and fresh basil-au drizzled with Balsamic glaze on toasted bread

Classic Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Signature Lunch Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork, Glazed Ham,-Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Dijon honey Mustard on Pressed baguette

Ruben

$10.99

Lean Pastrami, Swiss Cheese,Sauerkraut,and Russian Dressing on our toasted Rye bread )(Hot)

Chipotle Turkey Club

$11.99

Sliced Turkey- Thick Cut Bacon- Melted Cheddar, Fresh cut Tomato and Spinach, pickled red onion with Chipotle Mayo on our Pressed Ciabatta) (HOT)

Truffle Chicken Salad

$11.99

(Truffle Chicken Salad with truffle mayonnaise - lettuce and Fresh cut tomato in our spinach wrap) (cold)

The Veggie Supreme

$9.99

Sliced Avocado, tomato, mozzarella and basil topped with roasted garlic mayo, oil & vinegar on sourdough

Sides

Pickles

$0.59

Chips

$2.36

Slaw

$2.36

Breakfast Sides

Yogurt Bowl Peach and Granola

$7.07

Yogurt Bowl Berrries and Granola

$7.07

Muffins

$4.71

Croissants/Pastry

$4.71

Chobani

$3.99

Beverage

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Orange Juice SM

$2.99

House Made Lemonade

$3.25

Capri Sun

$1.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+

Iced coffee

$2.99+

Dessert

Desserts

Hot Pretzel

$4.13Out of stock

Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Croissant

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Cupcake (Two)

$3.00

Brownie

$2.50

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Hazelnut Spread & Jelly or Banana

$6.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Spread The Love Stratford!

Location

940 Ferry Blvd, Stratford, CT 06614

Directions

