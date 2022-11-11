Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

The Bagel Corner

review star

No reviews yet

818 park row

Salinas, CA 93901

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Plain W/
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel
Meat Breakfast Burrito

Bagels

Freshly Baked Everyday
All Seed Bagel

$1.47
Asiago Cheese Bagel

$3.14

Bagel of the Month Bagel

$1.47
Blueberry Bagel

$1.68
Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.68
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.47
Garlic Bagel

$1.47
Italian Herb Bagel

$1.47
Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

$3.14
Onion Bagel

$1.47
Pesto Provolone Bagel

$3.14
Plain Bagel

$1.47
Poppy Bagel

$1.47
Salt Bagel

$1.47
Sesame Bagel

$1.47
Triple Berry Bagel

$1.68

Assorted Dozen Bagels

$17.64

Assortment of Plain, Cinnamon Raisin, All Seed, Sesame Seed, Garlic, Onion, & Poppy Seed Bagels

Assorted Dozen Bagels (Sweet)

$20.16

Assortment of Triple Berry, Blueberry, Cinnamon Raisin, & Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Bagels.

Assorted Dozen Bagels (Cheese)

$37.68

Assortment of Jalapeño Cheddar, Asiago Cheese, Pesto Provolone, & Chipotle Pepper-Jack Bagels.

Bagels & Cream Cheese

All Seed W/

$1.47
Asiago Cheese W/

$3.14

Bagel of the Month W/

$1.47
Blueberry W/

$1.68
Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip W/

$2.05
Cinnamon Raisin W/

$1.47
Garlic W/

$1.47
Italian Herb W/

$1.47
Jalapeño Cheddar W/

$3.14
Onion W/

$1.47
Pesto Provolone W/

$3.14
Plain W/

$1.47
Poppy Seed W/

$1.47
Salt W/

$1.47
Sesame Seed W/

$1.47
Triple Berry W/

$1.68

French Roll W/

$1.47

7 Grain Bread W/

$1.47

Sourdough Bread W/

$1.47

Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches

Your Choice of Bagel
Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.30

Egg & American Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.35

Ham, Egg & American Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.03

Sausage, Egg & American Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$8.14

Bacon, Egg & American Cheese

Breakfast Burritos

Your Choice on Flour Tortilla or Burrito Bowl

Meat Breakfast Burrito

$8.65

Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo. Filled with Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese

Supreme Breakfast Burrito

$9.45

Choice of two or more Meats, Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$6.35

Onions, Pepers, Muschrooms, Tomatoes, Fried Potatoes, Melted Cheese

NO Meat Breakfast Burrito

$6.35

Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese

Sm Meat Breakfast Burritos

$6.35

Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo. Filled with Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese

Sm Supreme Breakfast Burrito

$8.40

Choice of two or more Meats, Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese

Sm Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$6.30

Onions, Pepers, Muschrooms, Tomatoes, Fried Potatoes, Melted Cheese

Sm No Meat Burrito

$6.30

Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese

Chips & Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$2.09

Poppyseed Muffin

$2.09

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.09

Chocolate Chip Brownies

$2.09

Cookie

$2.09

Chips

$2.10

Cinn Coffee Muffin

$2.09

Breakfast Specials

Powerbird Sandwich

$8.39

Pastrami Hash Burrito

$8.39

Senior Special

$5.25

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.85+
Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$2.99+
Strawberry Cream Cheese

$2.99+
Tomato Pesto Cream Cheese

$2.99+
Herb Cream Cheese

$2.99+
Honey Walnut Cream Cheese

$2.99+
Apricot Jam

$0.79+
Blackberry Jam

$0.79+
Strawberry Jam

$0.79+
Butter

$0.79+
Garlic Parmesan Butter

$2.36+
Honey Butter

$2.36+
Peanut Butter

$0.79+
Nutella*

$0.90+
Hummus

$4.71+
Tzatziki

$4.71+

Sides 2

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.05
Side 1000 Island Dressing

$1.05
Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.05
Side Ceasar Dressing

$1.05
Side Continental Dressing

$1.05
Side Oriental Sesame Dressing

$1.05
Side Italian Dressing

$1.05
Side Pico de Gallo

$1.05
Side Green Salsa

$1.05
Side Bacon

$2.09
Side Turkey

$2.09
Side Of Lox (Salmon)

$4.20
Fried Egg

$1.05
Scrambled Egg

$1.05
Side Of Avocado

$2.09

Deli Sandwiches*

Choice of Bagel or Bread
Brooklyn Bridge

$11.29

Double Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Greek Peppers, Pickels & Lettuce

Classic BLT

$10.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Club Sandwich

$11.29

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Godfather

$11.29

Salami, Roast Beef, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions & Basil Vinaigrette

Lox & Cream Cheese

$10.50

Lox(salmon), Plain Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers

Our Gobbler

$11.29

Double Roasted Turkey, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Cranberry

Santa Fe

$12.90

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chipotle Sauce

T.B.L.A.T.

$11.29

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomatoes

Traditional Deli Sandwich

$9.72

Choice of any Meat and Condiments.

Vegetarian Sandwiches*

Choice of Bagel or Bread

California Delight

$8.38

Plain Cream Cheese, Avocado, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Cucumber & Onion

Green Earth

$8.38

Tomatoes, Onions, Pickels, Sprouts, Greek Peppers & Avocado

Happy Cow

$6.28

Sprouts, Tomatoes & Onions

Happy Valley

$8.38

Tomatoes, Sprouts, Onions & Double Jack Cheese

Traditional Sandwiches*

Choice of Bagel or Bread

Traditional Deli Sandwich

$9.72

Choice of any Meat and Condiments.

Custom Sandwiches

Choice of Bagel or Bread

Custom Sandwich

$3.15

Customize Your Way

Hot Eats

Bagel Dog

$5.25

All Beef Hot Dog with American or Jack Cheese rolled in one of our Plain Bagels

Blackened Chicken Alfredo Sandwich

$11.54

Grilled Blackened Chicken Breast, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce on a Toasted Roll

Hot Pastrami

$10.49

Hot Pile of Pastrami, Melted Provolone Cheese & Dijonnaise Sauce on a Toasted Roll

Original Hamburger

$10.49

8 OZ. Beef Patty, Lettuce, Pickels, Tomatoes, Onions & Corner Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Pepperoni Pizza by the Slice

$10.50

Salads

House Salad

$8.89

Caesar for One

$9.99
The Corner Salad

$11.09

Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions, croutons, dressing of choice. Add Chicken, Tri Tip or Crispy Calamari for additional cost

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.09

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Topped with our Creamy Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.09

Mixed or Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Turkey,Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado & Blue Cheese Topped with Blue Cheese Dressing

The Southwestern Salad

$11.09

Mixed green salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, queso fresco, tortilla strips, avocado, chipotle corn salsa, cilantro lime caesar dressing.

Tiajuana Grande Taco Salad

$11.09

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, avocado, pinto beans, tortilla strips, fresh pico de gallo, tossed in cilantro lime caesar dressing.

My Crispy Calamari Salad

$14.09

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions, topped with my crispy calamari strips, and your choice of dressing.

Broccoli Salad

$3.99+
Fruit Salad

$3.99+
Pasta Salad

$3.99+
Potato Salad

$3.99+

Parfait / Fruit

$5.24

Fryer

Basket of Fries

$5.24
Basket of Onion Rings

$7.34

Tijuana Papas Fries

$9.44

Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo & Tajin Spice over Crispy Fries

Gilroy Garlic Fries

$8.39

Garlic, Herbs, Melted Butter & Parmesan Chees over Crispy Fries

Dirty Bird Frys

$11.54

Blackened Chicken, Creamy Alredo Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon over Crispy Fries

Tijuana Asada Frys

$12.59

Grilled Tri-Tip, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Tajin Spice over Crispy Fries

Calamari

$14.69

Crispy Calamari served with a Pile of Fries

Chicken Strips

$9.45

Crispy Chicken Strips served with Pile of Fries

Marios Cheese Styx

$8.39

Soup

Artichoke Bisque

$4.50+

Minestrone

$3.99+

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Monthly Specials

BBQ Tri-tip Sandwich

$13.19

Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, BBQ Sauce on a Garlic Butter Toasted French Roll

Calamari Steak Sandwich

$13.64

Crispy Calamari, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Tarter Sauce on a Toasted French Roll

Ralph Pizza Fries

$11.54
The Bird Dog

$11.54

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing on a Toasted French Roll

Baja Taco Bowl

$11.54

Rice, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwhich

$11.54

Thinly Sliced Beef, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Melted American Cheese on a Butter Toasted French Roll

