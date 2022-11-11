The Bagel Corner
818 park row
Salinas, CA 93901
Bagels
All Seed Bagel
Asiago Cheese Bagel
Bagel of the Month Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Garlic Bagel
Italian Herb Bagel
Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel
Onion Bagel
Pesto Provolone Bagel
Plain Bagel
Poppy Bagel
Salt Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Triple Berry Bagel
Assorted Dozen Bagels
Assortment of Plain, Cinnamon Raisin, All Seed, Sesame Seed, Garlic, Onion, & Poppy Seed Bagels
Assorted Dozen Bagels (Sweet)
Assortment of Triple Berry, Blueberry, Cinnamon Raisin, & Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Bagels.
Assorted Dozen Bagels (Cheese)
Assortment of Jalapeño Cheddar, Asiago Cheese, Pesto Provolone, & Chipotle Pepper-Jack Bagels.
Bagels & Cream Cheese
All Seed W/
Asiago Cheese W/
Bagel of the Month W/
Blueberry W/
Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip W/
Cinnamon Raisin W/
Garlic W/
Italian Herb W/
Jalapeño Cheddar W/
Onion W/
Pesto Provolone W/
Plain W/
Poppy Seed W/
Salt W/
Sesame Seed W/
Triple Berry W/
French Roll W/
7 Grain Bread W/
Sourdough Bread W/
Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches
Breakfast Burritos
Meat Breakfast Burrito
Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo. Filled with Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
Supreme Breakfast Burrito
Choice of two or more Meats, Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Onions, Pepers, Muschrooms, Tomatoes, Fried Potatoes, Melted Cheese
NO Meat Breakfast Burrito
Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
Sm Meat Breakfast Burritos
Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chorizo. Filled with Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
Sm Supreme Breakfast Burrito
Choice of two or more Meats, Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
Sm Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Onions, Pepers, Muschrooms, Tomatoes, Fried Potatoes, Melted Cheese
Sm No Meat Burrito
Fried Potatoes, Eggs & Melted Cheese
Chips & Bakery
Breakfast Specials
Spreads
Plain Cream Cheese
Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Tomato Pesto Cream Cheese
Herb Cream Cheese
Honey Walnut Cream Cheese
Apricot Jam
Blackberry Jam
Strawberry Jam
Butter
Garlic Parmesan Butter
Honey Butter
Peanut Butter
Nutella*
Hummus
Tzatziki
Sides 2
Side Ranch Dressing
Side 1000 Island Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Ceasar Dressing
Side Continental Dressing
Side Oriental Sesame Dressing
Side Italian Dressing
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Green Salsa
Side Bacon
Side Turkey
Side Of Lox (Salmon)
Fried Egg
Scrambled Egg
Side Of Avocado
Deli Sandwiches*
Brooklyn Bridge
Double Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Greek Peppers, Pickels & Lettuce
Classic BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Club Sandwich
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Godfather
Salami, Roast Beef, Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions & Basil Vinaigrette
Lox & Cream Cheese
Lox(salmon), Plain Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Capers
Our Gobbler
Double Roasted Turkey, Sprouts, Tomatoes & Cranberry
Santa Fe
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chipotle Sauce
T.B.L.A.T.
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomatoes
Traditional Deli Sandwich
Choice of any Meat and Condiments.
Vegetarian Sandwiches*
Traditional Sandwiches*
Custom Sandwiches
Hot Eats
Bagel Dog
All Beef Hot Dog with American or Jack Cheese rolled in one of our Plain Bagels
Blackened Chicken Alfredo Sandwich
Grilled Blackened Chicken Breast, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce on a Toasted Roll
Hot Pastrami
Hot Pile of Pastrami, Melted Provolone Cheese & Dijonnaise Sauce on a Toasted Roll
Original Hamburger
8 OZ. Beef Patty, Lettuce, Pickels, Tomatoes, Onions & Corner Sauce on a Toasted Bun
Pepperoni Pizza by the Slice
Salads
House Salad
Caesar for One
The Corner Salad
Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions, croutons, dressing of choice. Add Chicken, Tri Tip or Crispy Calamari for additional cost
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Topped with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed or Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Turkey,Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado & Blue Cheese Topped with Blue Cheese Dressing
The Southwestern Salad
Mixed green salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, queso fresco, tortilla strips, avocado, chipotle corn salsa, cilantro lime caesar dressing.
Tiajuana Grande Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, avocado, pinto beans, tortilla strips, fresh pico de gallo, tossed in cilantro lime caesar dressing.
My Crispy Calamari Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions, topped with my crispy calamari strips, and your choice of dressing.
Broccoli Salad
Fruit Salad
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Parfait / Fruit
Fryer
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Tijuana Papas Fries
Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo & Tajin Spice over Crispy Fries
Gilroy Garlic Fries
Garlic, Herbs, Melted Butter & Parmesan Chees over Crispy Fries
Dirty Bird Frys
Blackened Chicken, Creamy Alredo Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon over Crispy Fries
Tijuana Asada Frys
Grilled Tri-Tip, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Tajin Spice over Crispy Fries
Calamari
Crispy Calamari served with a Pile of Fries
Chicken Strips
Crispy Chicken Strips served with Pile of Fries
Marios Cheese Styx
Monthly Specials
BBQ Tri-tip Sandwich
Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, BBQ Sauce on a Garlic Butter Toasted French Roll
Calamari Steak Sandwich
Crispy Calamari, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Tarter Sauce on a Toasted French Roll
Ralph Pizza Fries
The Bird Dog
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing on a Toasted French Roll
Baja Taco Bowl
Rice, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwhich
Thinly Sliced Beef, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Melted American Cheese on a Butter Toasted French Roll