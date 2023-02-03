  • Home
The Bagel Dudes - Beverly Rantoul Street 480 Rantoul Street

No reviews yet

480 Rantoul Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Bagels and Speads

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$4.02

Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.

Bagel W/ Butter

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.80

Bagel Choice with Butter

Bagel w/ Just Avocado

$3.99

Bagel Choice with Just Avocado

Hot n Smokey

Hot n Smokey

$5.75

Choice of Bagel, with Jalapeño cream cheese, warm bacon, and Siracha.

The NOVA

The NOVA

$10.25Out of stock

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cream Cheese

SUPER NOVA

SUPER NOVA

$12.28Out of stock

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Choice of Cream cheese

Half Dozen

$11.21

6 Bagels of Choice (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Dozen Bagels

$22.42

12 Bagels, Choose up to 4 variations (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Bagel As Is

Bagel As Is

$1.87

Bagel the way it is. NO CREAM CHEESE INCLUDED

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

$6.50

Enough for 6 bagels

1 LB Cream Cheese

1 LB Cream Cheese

$9.10

Enough for 12 bagels

Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.10

Enough for 1 Bagel

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

$5.75

Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional add ons for an extra charge

The Regular + Protein

The Regular + Protein

$7.00

Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

$6.00Out of stock

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese. Additions add ons for an additional charge.

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

$7.50Out of stock

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese + proteins/add ons

The Hangover

The Hangover

$8.25

Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese

The Walk of Shame

The Walk of Shame

$7.85

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Sausage

No Regrets

No Regrets

$8.25

Choice of Bagel, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Choice of Cheese

The Veg Out

The Veg Out

$8.00Out of stock

Egg Whites, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Choice of Cheese

Breakfast Build Your Own

$5.25

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!

Hot Dotty

Hot Dotty

$7.25

Choice of Bagel, Chorizo, Egg, Siracha, Hot sauce, Choice of Cheese

Coffee& Tea

Small Nitro Cold Brew

$4.90

Medium Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Small Cold Brew

$4.80

Medium Cold Brew

$5.20
Small HOT Coffee

Small HOT Coffee

$2.80

12 oz Hot Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

$3.27

16 oz Hot Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

$3.60

24 oz Hot Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

$3.27

16 oz Iced Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

$3.74

24 oz Iced Coffee

Large ICED Coffee

Large ICED Coffee

$4.21

32 oz Iced Coffee

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.25

12 oz Hot Coco

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.58

16 oz Hot Coco

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.99

24 oz Hot Coco

Small Hot Tea

$2.03

12 oz Tea

Medium Hot Tea

$2.58

16 oz Tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.06

24 oz Tea

Small Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.19

12 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Medium Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.74

16 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Large Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.27

24 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Small Ice Tea

$3.02

16 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Medium Ice Tea

$3.46

24 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Large Ice Tea

$3.84

32 oz Fresh brewed Iced Tea

Small Shaken Iced Tea

$3.12

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Medium Shaken Iced Tea

$3.56

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Large Shaken Iced Tea

$4.11

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Water

$2.40

Nakéd Juice

$4.15

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.25

Lunch Sandwiches

The Favorite

The Favorite

$11.21

Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Chuncky Chick

The Chuncky Chick

$11.21

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Notorious B.A.L.T

Notorious B.A.L.T

$11.21

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

B.L.T

B.L.T

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Crispy Chicken BLT

Crispy Chicken BLT

$12.51

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.21

Choice of Wrap, Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Caesar Dressing.

The Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna

$11.21

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Blazin' Buffalo

The Blazin' Buffalo

$11.21

Buffalo Chicken Salad, lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Lunch Build Your Own

$3.50

Pastries and Sides

Muffin

Muffin

$3.74

Side LOX

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00
Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.10

Enough for 1 Bagel

Side Egg

$2.41

Pizza Bagels

Please note that pizza bagels take an additional 5 minutes to prepare. Thank you.

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$5.67

Pizza bagel with perfectly melted cheese

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

$6.99

Pizza bagel with perfectly melted cheese and bacon.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Bagel Dudes is a locally owned bagel and coffee shop operating locations in Massachusetts and Florida. We opened our first location Beverly Farms in 2015. We are family owned and operated. We strive to be your quintessential neighborhood bagel shop. We offer NY style bagels that are baked fresh daily in house, along with a wide variety of hot and iced coffees. Additionally we offer homemade schmears and a selection of lunch sandwiches. We look forward to serving you soon at one of our local Bagel Dudes locations!

Location

480 Rantoul Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Main pic

