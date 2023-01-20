Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bagel Jar

review star

No reviews yet

6940 Erie Road

Derby, NY 14047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bagels

Bagel with Spread

$2.50

A bagel with your choice of a topping.

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

A classic sandwich. Just like it sounds, bacon, egg, and cheese on your choice of a bagel.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

BABs Sausage Maple Ginger Sage Breakfast Sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of a bagel.

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Sahlen's Ham, egg and cheese on your choice of a bagel.

Bagel & Lox

$11.00

A sesame bagel with St. James Nordic Reserve Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, capers, & red onion.

The Tater

$8.50

An everything bagel with egg, bacon, and scallion cream cheese topped with a hashbrown. Kinda like a baked potato, but a breakfast sandwich.

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Public Espresso's Revolution Signature Blend

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Public Espress's Signature Columbia Decaf Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

Public Espresso's Signature Cold Brew

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local bagel shop specializing in hand-crafted bagels, made-to-order sandwiches, and house-mixed cream cheese. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6940 Erie Road, Derby, NY 14047

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shore House
orange starNo Reviews
6558 Lake Shore Road Derby, NY 14047
View restaurantnext
American Legion Post 928 98330 - 7353 Erie Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7353 Erie Rd Derby, NY 14047
View restaurantnext
PATS PIZZERIA
orange starNo Reviews
8923 Erie Road Angola, NY 14006
View restaurantnext
Toasted Hog - 9299 Erie Road
orange star5.0 • 4
9299 Erie Road Angola, NY 14006
View restaurantnext
Pilot Light Pub - 8557 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
8557 North Main Street Eden, NY 14057
View restaurantnext
Public House on the Lake
orange starNo Reviews
4914 Lakeshore Road Hamburg, NY 14075
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Derby
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston