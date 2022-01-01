Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bagel Place

2,166 Reviews

$

404 Queen St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese
ET Bagel
Iced Coffee

Single Bagel (add Spread)

Add your choice of Spreads, Butter, or Jams
Plain Bagel

$2.00
ET Bagel

$2.00
Sesame Bagel

$2.00
Poppy Bagel

$2.00
Onion Bagel

$2.00
Garlic Bagel

$2.00
Salt Bagel

$2.00
Pretzel Bagel

$2.00
Blueberry Bagel

$2.00
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00
Egg Bagel

$2.00
French Toast Bagel

$2.00
Pumpernickel Bagel

$2.00
Rosemary Bagel

$2.00
Rye Swirl Bagel

$2.00
Wheat Bagel

$2.00
Wheat ET Bagel

$2.00

Dozens

Hand rolled, baked fresh every morning.
Baker's Dozen

$22.00

Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards. DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS

Half Dozen

$11.00

Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards. DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS

Bagel Box

$2.00

Upgrade your packaging from the classic paper bag, to a snazzy black-cardboard box.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

two fresh scrambled eggs, grilled to order with american cheese add sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, ham, or pork roll

Monte Cristo

$9.00

grilled turkey, ham, creamy gruyere recommend: French Toast Bagel

Croque Madame

$10.00

grilled turkey, ham, creamy gruyere, topped with a sunny-side-up egg (deliciously messy) recommend: French Toast Bagel

Salad Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sand

$7.00

comes with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sand

$8.00

comes with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Sand

$8.00

comes with lettuce and tomato

Whitefish Salad Sand

$11.00

comes with lettuce and tomato

Deviled Tuna Salad Sand

$9.50Out of stock

comes with lettuce and tomato

Lunch Sandwiches

On your choice of bagel, made from fresh ingredients

Chicken Caesar Sand

$10.00Out of stock

grilled-house roasted eye round, grilled onions, provolone & american

Jalapeno Ham & Jam Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Seared ham, jalapeno jam, provolone, arugula

Avocado BLT

$9.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise

Lox Special

$13.00

cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion

Smoked Turkey

$11.00

smokey turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

swiss, caramelized onions, spicy mustard

Tuna Melt

$10.00

swiss, tomato served open-faced

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

house-made roast beef, provolone, arugula, horseradish aioili

Cubano

$11.00

house-made grilled lechon asado (cuban roast pork), sweet ham, swiss, spicy brown mustard, pickles

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced prosciutto, arugula, olive oil

Hummus Sandwich

$8.00

classic garlic hummus, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrots

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

fresh pesto, bacon, melted mozzarella

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$12.00

Melted provolone, tomato, arugula, lemon dill aioli

Roast Pork Sandwich

$10.00

slow roasted pork, provolone, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions

Grilled Tofu Sandwich

$10.00

romaine, carrot shreds, tomato, mustard vinaigrette

Pork Kimchi Sand

$10.00Out of stock

Slow roasted pork, sweet ham, house-made Kimchi (contains shrimp)

Delicata Squash Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Delicata squash with goat cheese, arugula, pickled onion, and chili-honey

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

grilled corned beef, housemade russian dressing and sauerkraut, melted swiss

Spreads

made in house with fresh ingredients
Plain Spread - To Go

$5.00+
Flavored Spread - To Go

$6.50+
Lox Spread - 8oz

$8.00

Baked Goods

made in house with fresh ingredients
Bagel Chips - 8oz

$5.00
Brownie

$3.50
Muffin

$3.50
Cookie

$2.50
Rugelach

$2.25

Dog Treat

$1.00

Salmon Pet Treat

$2.00
House Made Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock
Cheddar Herb Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Smoked Fish

Smoked Salmon 1/4 lb

$12.50

thin sliced delicious lox Great quality: not fatty, not stringy, not too salty

Salads

made in house with fresh ingredients
Egg Salad

$4.50+
Chicken Salad

$6.00+
Tuna Salad

$6.00+
Whitefish Salad

$11.00+

Soups / Sides

Matzoh Ball Soup

$6.00

Creamy Potato & Bacon

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee/Tea - Brewed

Reg Coffee

$2.40+

La Colombe - Brewed Fresh

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

La Colombe - Brewed Fresh

Hot Tea

$2.15+
Iced Tea

$2.15+

Hot Cocoa - 12oz

$2.50
La Colombe - Pure Black

$5.00Out of stock
La Colombe - Draft Latte

$5.00Out of stock
Coffee Box - Serves 12-16

$38.95

La Colombe - Brewed Fresh

Cans

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

$1.75
Ginger Ale

$1.75
San Pellegrino

$2.50
La Croix

$1.75
Dr Brown's

$2.50

Arizona Green Tea Can

$2.50

Bottles

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Bottled Water - 20oz

$1.25
Nantucket Nectar

$3.00
YooHoo

$2.50
Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

$4.00
Guava Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
Welch's Grape Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Baked, Hand Rolled Bagels every day! Delicious sandwiches made with Fresh ingredients, and house-made baked goods.

Website

Location

404 Queen St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

