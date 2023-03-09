The Bagel Restaurant & Deli
3107 N Broadway St
Chicago, IL 60657
Deli
Items By The Pound
Corned Beef LB
Lean Corned Beef LB
Beef Brisket LB
Turkey Breast LB
Pastrami LB
Roast Beef LB
Pickled Beef Tongue LB
Boiled Beef Tongue LB
Smoked Turkey Breast LB
Soft Salami LB
Hard Salami LB
Bologna LB
Turkey Pastrami LB
Tuna Salad LB
Chicken Salad LB
Salmon Salad LB
Whitefish lb
Egg Salad LB
Chopped Liver LB
Egg Plant Caviar
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Pickles
Lox Spread lb
Cream Cheese lb
Veg Cheese lb
Nova Lox lb
Sable lb
Pasta Salad lb
Herring/Cream lb
Rugelach lb
Bagel Chips lb
American Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Muenster Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Bagels
Soups
QT Matzo Ball
PT Matzo Ball
QT Kreplach
PT Kreplach
Mish Mash Half Gallon
QT Soup
PT Soup
QT Chili
PT Chili
QT Beet Borscht
PT Beet Borscht
Add Matzo Ball
Add Kreplach
Add Noodle/Rice
PT Noodle/Rice/Kasha
QT Chicken Broth
PT Chicken Broth
Bread, Misc. Deli
Breakfast Sandwiches
Delivery Charges
Sandwiches
Sandwich Board
Corned Beef Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Pastrami Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Brisket Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Baked Meatloaf Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Boiled Beef Tongue Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Roast Turkey Breast Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Chopped Liver Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Egg Salad Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Salmon Salad Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Light Tuna' Salad Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Bologna Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Roast Beef Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Ham Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Salami Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Hard salami sandwich
American Cheese Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Cheddar Cheese Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Muenster Cheese Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Swiss Cheese Sandwich
Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad
Club Sandwiches
Grilled Sandwiches
Reuben
Sliced, lean corned beef and sauerkraut piled high and topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye served with Thousand Island dressing.
Potato Pancakes (3)
Freshly grated Idaho potatoes, pan-fried until golden brown and crisp - made fresh to order. served with sour cream or applesauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese with Tomato & Bacon Sandwich
Grilled Salami Sandwich
On rye bread.
Grilled Salami and Cheese Sandwich
On rye bread.
Grilled Smoked Turkey Reuben
Sliced smoked turkey breast and sauerkraut on grilled rye topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with Thousand Island dressing
Tuna Melt
Chunky white meat tuna salad topped with melted cheese on English muffin.
Char-Boiled Burger
Beef Burger
We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢
Cheeseburger
We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢
Bacon Cheeseburger
We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢
Veggie Burger
We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢
Veggie Cheeseburger
We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢
Patty Melt
Pure ground beef patty topped with melted cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye
Old Orchard Burger
A real taste! One-half pound of fresh ground beef mixed with green peppers, onions and garlic - char-broiled to juicy perfection
Turkey Burger
Ground turkey mixed with green peppers onions and garlic char-broiled to juicy perfection
Broadway Burger
One half pound of juicy ground beef topped with blue cheese & raw onion
Salmon Burger
Homemade with sockeye salmon broiled to order
Combination Sandwiches
Lawrence & Kedzie
Pastrami and corned beef.
Devon Avenue
Pastrami, corned beef and Swiss cheese.
Danny's Five Star Deluxe
Turkey, salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island Dressing.
Ruthie's Request
Brisket of beef, pastrami and Muenster cheese
Barb's Bonanza
Corned beef and chopped liver.
North Shore
Corned beef, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, Dijon Mustard on Rye.
Michael's Favorite
Smoked turkey, salami and cheddar cheese
Special Treats
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast brisket of beef piled high on French bread served au jus.
Francheezie
Jumbo frank stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon and deep-fried. Served with fries.
Frankfurter Plate
Two jumbo franks served with your choice of french fried potatoes or potato salad and coleslaw - garnished with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
Rum. Skirt Steak Sandwich
Served with grilled onions on french bread. served with french fries
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Tender boneless breast of chicken in our special marinade, served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato and french fries
Franks & Beans (No Side)
Two jumbo. boiled franks served with savory baked beans
Jumbo Frankfurter Sandwich
Served with french fries, cole slaw, lettuce tomato, onion and pickle relish.
Fried Kreplach
Jewish ravioli! Five crisp-tender, meat filled kreplach, served with applesauce.
Hot Open-Faced Sandwiches
Open Brisket Sandwich
served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy
Open Beef Sandwich
served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy
Open Turkey Sandwich
served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy
Open BBQ Brisket
served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy
Open Meatloaf Sandwich
served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy
Beverages
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Regular Tea
Decaf Tea
Hot Chocolate
Fountain Drink
Iced Tea
Dr. Brown's Soda
Evian
Perrier
Chocolate Phosphate
Herbal Tea
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Pot Hot Water
Cup Hot Water
Milkshake
Malt
OJ
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Soups + Salads
Soup (Dine In)
Matzo Ball Soup
Mish-Mash Soup
Chicken broth with "the works" matzo ball, kreplach, noodles, rice and kasha Served in a giant glass bowl!
Large Kreplach
Small Kreplach
Large Cabbage
Small Cabbage
Large Soup of the Day
Small Soup of the Day
Large Broth
with your choice of noodles, rice or kasha.
Small Broth
with your choice of noodles, rice or kasha.
Large Vegetarian Chili
A spicy blend of assorted beans and diced vegetables
Small Vegetarian Chili
A spicy blend of assorted beans and diced vegetables
Large Beet Borscht
Served ice cold with sour cream
Small Beet Borscht
Served ice cold with sour cream
Add Matzo Ball
Add Kreplach
Add Noodle
Add Rice
Garden Fresh Salads
Julienne Salad
Cool, crisp greens topped with strips of ham, turkey breast, assorted cheeses, hard-cooked egg, tomato green pepper, cucumber and onion.
Junior Julienne Salad
Cool, crisp greens topped with strips of ham, turkey breast, assorted cheeses, hard-cooked egg, tomato green pepper, cucumber and onion.
Deli-Julienne Salad
Same as Julienne except that kosher salami is used instead of ham
Junior Deli Julinne Salad
Same as Julienne except that kosher salami is used instead of ham
Cobb Salad
Assorted greens, crisp bacon, fresh diced turkey breast, red tomatoes, bleu cheese, chopped egg
Caesar Salad
Tender romaine lettuce tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with anchovies on request.
Mediterranean Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, black olives, green peppers, cucumbers and anchovies on request.
Spinach Salad
Tender spinach leaves, hard-cooked egg mushrooms and crisp bacon tossed with a warm sweet 'n sour dressing
Farmer's Chop Suey Salad
An old-fashioned summer cooler! A refreshing mix of chopped iceberg lettuce radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions topped with cool dairy sour cream
Asian Chicken Salad
Strips of char-broiled chicken breast on a bed of greens and asian vegetables tossed in a zesty marinade topped with crispy noodles and mandarin oranges
Pasta Avocado Salad
Tri-colored spiral pasta cooked al dente and mixed with assorted tender-crisp fresh vegetables in a vinaigrette dressing, topped with avocado slices on a bed of lettuce.
Chicken Salad Boat
Served in a fresh pineapple boat with a seasonal fresh fruit garnish
Stuffed Tomatoes
Salad Platters
Albacore Tuna Salad Platter
Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.
Light Tuna' Salad Platter
Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.
Sockeye Salmon Salad Platter
Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.
Chicken Salad Platter
Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.
Egg Salad Platter
Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.
Sampler Salad Platter
For the variety lover that can't choose just one. Select two different scoops
Fresh Fruit Salad Platter
Fresh seasonal fruits with your choice of sherbet, cottage cheese or jello - light and refreshing!
Chopped Liver Salad Platter
Tin of Albacore Tuna Platter
Served with hard-cooked egg, tomato, green peppers and black olives
Tin of Sockeye Salmon Platter
Served with hard-cooked egg, tomato, green peppers and black olives.
Small Dinner Salad
Vegetarian Platter
Broccoli, carrots, spinach, green peppers and mushrooms surround a baked potato. Enfov it steamed or stir fried. Top with melted cheese add 1.00. All vegetables are fresh and steamed to order, please allow 15 minutes.
Whitefish Salad Platter
Our special recipe - made with fresh from the smokehouse lake fish. Served with lettuce, tomato cucumber, green pepper, onion, olives and a bagel.
Appetizers
Cold Appetizers
Gefilte Fish App
Chopped Liver - APP
One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice
Egg Salad - APP
One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice
Tuna Salad - APP
One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice
Chicken Salad - APP
One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice
Salmon Salad - APP
One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice
Eggplant 'Caviar' Salad - APP
Roasted eggplant, chopped and blended with garlic and onions
Lox Spread App
Cream cheese blended with smoked salmon and onions - one scoop served with tomato slice and a bagel.
Whitefish App
Smoked whitefish (our special recipe) one scoop served with a tomato slice and a bagel.
Light Tuna' Salad - APP
A lower calorie version
Herring Sour Cream App
Polish Style White Fish App
Stuffed with specialty seasoned Gefilte Fish-sweet and slightly peppery.
Hot Appetizers
Chicken Fingers
Tender strips of fresh white meat lightly breaded and crisped to a rich golden brown served with honey mustard or barbecue dipping sauce.
Noodle Pudding
Sweet old-fashioned luckshen kugel with cinnamon and raisins
Tzimmes
A Tasty sweet vegetable casserole.
Kishke
Roasted to a golden brown served with gravy
Fried Kreplach (2)
"Jewish ravioli"
Kasha Varnishkes
Shell pasta tossed with toasted buckwheat and sauteed onions.
Potato Knish
Potato shell with onion seasoned potato filling.
Meat Knish
Potato shell with chopped beef filling.
Potato Pancake (1)
Single pancake, made to order with sour cream or applesauce
Cabbage Roll
Tender cabbage leaves filled with a ground beef and rice blend in sweet and sour sauce.
Blintzes
Cheese Blintzes
Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.
Blueberry Blintzes
Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.
Cherry Blintzes
Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.
Red, White, and Blue Blintzes
Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.
Meat Blintzes
Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.
Desserts
Desserts
Rich New York Cheesecake
With strawberry sauce
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Key-Lime Pie
Caramel Apple Pie
German Chocolate Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Chocolate Mousse Toffee Cake
Chocolate Overload Cake
Apple Strudel
Cherry Cheese Strudel
Assorted Bundt Cake
Mandel Bread
Chocolate Mandel Bread
Raspberry Rugelach
Cinnamon Rugelach
Chocolate Rugelach
Cup of Seasonal Fruit [$]
Fresh Cut
Jello
With Whipped Cream
Custard Style Rice Pudding
Fountain Treats
Pastries
Entrees
Savory Specials
Chicken-In-The-Pot
Tender spring chicken (one half) served in golden chicken broth with matzo ball. kreplach, noodles rice, cooked carrot and boiled potato.
Beef-In-The-Pot
Succulent boiled short ribs of beef (flanken), served in golden chicken broth with matzo ball, kreplach, noodles, rice, cooked carrot and boiled potato.
Sweet & Sour Cabbage Meat-In-The-Pot
Short ribs of beef (flanken) slowly simmered until tender in our sweet & sour cabbage borscht and served with boiled potato
Entrees
Gefilte Fish Dinner
Two patties-hand ground, delicately seasoned.
Polish-Style Whitefish Dinner
Stuffed with our homemade, specially seasoned gefilte fish, sweet and peppery, served chilled.
1/2 Roasted Spring Chicken
Specially spiced and golden crisp
1/2 Boiled Chicken
Tender and juicy.
Char-Broiled Chicken Breast
Prepared to order with fresh stir-fry vegetables
1/2 Broiled Spring Chicken
Boiled Beef Tongue Dinner
A delicacy. Simmered until tender with cooked carrots.
Meatloaf Dinner
Our own special recipe-made fresh daily
Broiled Whitefish
Brisket Dinner
Slow-cooked - lean and tender slices served in their own roasting juices.
Baked Short Ribs of Beef
Old-fashioned flanken served with brown gravy.
Boiled Short Ribs of Beef
Old-fashioned flanken simmered 'til tender
Sauteed Chicken Livers
Served with onions. Fresh daily, cooked to order.
Sauteed Calf's Livers
Tender, young Provimi veal liver sliced thin and cooked to order. Served with onions
Chopped Beefsteak
Freshly ground and hand-formed, specially seasoned with onions and green peppers, cooked to order.
8oz Rumanian Skirt Steak
A favorite! Served with grilled onions and garlic seasoning on request.
2-8oz Rumanian Skirt Steak
A favorite! Served with grilled onions and garlic seasoning on request.
Kids Menu
SPECIALS
Featured Specials
Lunch Specials
Dinner Specials
Passover Menu
Appetizers
Soups
Entrees
Sides
Casseroles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our home-style cooking and hospitality!
3107 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657