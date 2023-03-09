Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bagel Restaurant & Deli

3107 N Broadway St

Chicago, IL 60657

Deli

Items By The Pound

Corned Beef LB

$17.99

Lean Corned Beef LB

$19.99

Beef Brisket LB

$17.95

Turkey Breast LB

$15.95

Pastrami LB

$16.95

Roast Beef LB

$16.95

Pickled Beef Tongue LB

$17.95

Boiled Beef Tongue LB

$15.50

Smoked Turkey Breast LB

$16.95

Soft Salami LB

$15.95

Hard Salami LB

$15.95

Bologna LB

$15.95

Turkey Pastrami LB

$15.95

Tuna Salad LB

$11.95

Chicken Salad LB

$11.95

Salmon Salad LB

$12.50

Whitefish lb

$16.95

Egg Salad LB

$9.50

Chopped Liver LB

$10.95

Egg Plant Caviar

$8.29

Potato Salad

$3.79

Coleslaw

$3.79

Pickles

$3.79

Lox Spread lb

$5.99

Cream Cheese lb

$6.95

Veg Cheese lb

$7.99

Nova Lox lb

$39.95

Sable lb

$39.95

Pasta Salad lb

$6.98

Herring/Cream lb

$14.95

Rugelach lb

$17.99

Bagel Chips lb

$7.98

American Cheese

$6.95

Cheddar Cheese

$7.95

Muenster Cheese

$7.95

Mozzarella Cheese

$7.95

Swiss Cheese

$7.95

Bagels

Bagel

$1.50

Bagel (Baker's Dozen)

$17.99

Bagel w/Butter

$2.55

Bagel/Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel/Veggie

$4.49

Bagel & Lox Spread

$5.99

Nova Sandwich

$14.95

Soups

QT Matzo Ball

$13.50

PT Matzo Ball

$6.75

QT Kreplach

$15.50

PT Kreplach

$7.75

Mish Mash Half Gallon

$15.50

QT Soup

$12.50

PT Soup

$6.25

QT Chili

$15.00

PT Chili

$7.50

QT Beet Borscht

$15.00

PT Beet Borscht

$7.50

Add Matzo Ball

$2.50

Add Kreplach

$2.50

Add Noodle/Rice

$1.00

PT Noodle/Rice/Kasha

$3.00

QT Chicken Broth

$8.50

PT Chicken Broth

$4.25

Bread, Misc. Deli

Bagel

$1.50

Roll

$1.50

13 Bagels

$17.99

1/2 Rye

$6.50

Challe

$8.00

Salami Stick

$1.75

Dr. Brown's

$3.50

6PK Dr. Brown's

$9.99

Chender

$14.95

Chips

$1.00

Pickles

$0.75

Coffee Large

$3.50

Small Coffee

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel and Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Bagel

$1.50

Nova Sandwich

$14.95

Dozen Bagels

$17.99

Delivery Charges

Delivery

$3.99

Delivery - Catering

$15.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich Board

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.75

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.75

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Baked Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Boiled Beef Tongue Sandwich

$15.50

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$14.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Roast Turkey Breast Sandwich

$14.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$14.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Salmon Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Light Tuna' Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Bologna Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.75

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Ham Sandwich

$13.50

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Salami Sandwich

$14.25

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Hard salami sandwich

$14.95

American Cheese Sandwich

$12.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Muenster Cheese Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Swiss Cheese Sandwich

$13.95

Plain sandwich or half sandwich with soup or salad

Club Sandwiches

BLT

$13.95

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato club with mayo

Turkey Club

$16.95

Turkey Breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Smokehouse Club

$17.95

Smoked turkey breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

California Club

$19.95

Turkey breast, avocado bacon, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Sandwiches

Reuben

$18.25

Sliced, lean corned beef and sauerkraut piled high and topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye served with Thousand Island dressing.

Potato Pancakes (3)

$12.50

Freshly grated Idaho potatoes, pan-fried until golden brown and crisp - made fresh to order. served with sour cream or applesauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Cheese with Tomato & Bacon Sandwich

$14.25

Grilled Salami Sandwich

$16.95

On rye bread.

Grilled Salami and Cheese Sandwich

$17.95

On rye bread.

Grilled Smoked Turkey Reuben

$18.25

Sliced smoked turkey breast and sauerkraut on grilled rye topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with Thousand Island dressing

Tuna Melt

$16.95

Chunky white meat tuna salad topped with melted cheese on English muffin.

Char-Boiled Burger

Beef Burger

$14.95

We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢

Cheeseburger

$15.95

We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢

Veggie Burger

$11.95

We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢

Veggie Cheeseburger

$12.95

We grind choice chuck and top round steak fresh daily and hand-form your burger to order. Served with french fried potatoes or fruit, cole slaw, lettuce and tomato. Try sauteed mushrooms on your burger add 50 ¢

Patty Melt

$16.95

Pure ground beef patty topped with melted cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye

Old Orchard Burger

$16.95

A real taste! One-half pound of fresh ground beef mixed with green peppers, onions and garlic - char-broiled to juicy perfection

Turkey Burger

$16.95

Ground turkey mixed with green peppers onions and garlic char-broiled to juicy perfection

Broadway Burger

$16.95

One half pound of juicy ground beef topped with blue cheese & raw onion

Salmon Burger

$17.25

Homemade with sockeye salmon broiled to order

Combination Sandwiches

Lawrence & Kedzie

$18.95

Pastrami and corned beef.

Devon Avenue

$18.95

Pastrami, corned beef and Swiss cheese.

Danny's Five Star Deluxe

$17.95

Turkey, salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Thousand Island Dressing.

Ruthie's Request

$18.95

Brisket of beef, pastrami and Muenster cheese

Barb's Bonanza

$18.50

Corned beef and chopped liver.

North Shore

$18.75

Corned beef, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, Dijon Mustard on Rye.

Michael's Favorite

$18.50

Smoked turkey, salami and cheddar cheese

Special Treats

French Dip

$17.95

Thinly sliced roast brisket of beef piled high on French bread served au jus.

Francheezie

$14.95

Jumbo frank stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon and deep-fried. Served with fries.

Frankfurter Plate

$17.25

Two jumbo franks served with your choice of french fried potatoes or potato salad and coleslaw - garnished with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

Rum. Skirt Steak Sandwich

$25.95

Served with grilled onions on french bread. served with french fries

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.95

Tender boneless breast of chicken in our special marinade, served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato and french fries

Franks & Beans (No Side)

$16.95

Two jumbo. boiled franks served with savory baked beans

Jumbo Frankfurter Sandwich

$16.95

Served with french fries, cole slaw, lettuce tomato, onion and pickle relish.

Fried Kreplach

$16.50

Jewish ravioli! Five crisp-tender, meat filled kreplach, served with applesauce.

Hot Open-Faced Sandwiches

Open Brisket Sandwich

$17.95

served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy

Open Beef Sandwich

$17.95

served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy

Open Turkey Sandwich

$17.95

served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy

Open BBQ Brisket

$17.95

served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy

Open Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.95

served with hot mashed potatoes and rich brown gravy

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Regular Tea

$3.50

Decaf Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Dr. Brown's Soda

$3.50

Evian

$3.75

Perrier

$3.75

Chocolate Phosphate

$4.75

Herbal Tea

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Pot Hot Water

$0.75

Cup Hot Water

$0.75

Milkshake

$8.25

Malt

$8.25

OJ

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Soups + Salads

Soup (Dine In)

Matzo Ball Soup

$7.75

Mish-Mash Soup

$15.50

Chicken broth with "the works" matzo ball, kreplach, noodles, rice and kasha Served in a giant glass bowl!

Large Kreplach

$8.25

Small Kreplach

$7.25

Large Cabbage

$6.75

Small Cabbage

$6.25

Large Soup of the Day

$6.75

Small Soup of the Day

$6.25

Large Broth

$6.75

with your choice of noodles, rice or kasha.

Small Broth

$6.25

with your choice of noodles, rice or kasha.

Large Vegetarian Chili

$8.25

A spicy blend of assorted beans and diced vegetables

Small Vegetarian Chili

$7.25

A spicy blend of assorted beans and diced vegetables

Large Beet Borscht

$8.25

Served ice cold with sour cream

Small Beet Borscht

$7.25

Served ice cold with sour cream

Add Matzo Ball

$2.50

Add Kreplach

$2.50

Add Noodle

$0.50

Add Rice

$0.50

Garden Fresh Salads

Julienne Salad

$15.25

Cool, crisp greens topped with strips of ham, turkey breast, assorted cheeses, hard-cooked egg, tomato green pepper, cucumber and onion.

Junior Julienne Salad

$14.25

Cool, crisp greens topped with strips of ham, turkey breast, assorted cheeses, hard-cooked egg, tomato green pepper, cucumber and onion.

Deli-Julienne Salad

$15.25

Same as Julienne except that kosher salami is used instead of ham

Junior Deli Julinne Salad

$14.25

Same as Julienne except that kosher salami is used instead of ham

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Assorted greens, crisp bacon, fresh diced turkey breast, red tomatoes, bleu cheese, chopped egg

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Tender romaine lettuce tossed with our special caesar dressing, topped with anchovies on request.

Mediterranean Salad

$15.45

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, black olives, green peppers, cucumbers and anchovies on request.

Spinach Salad

$14.95

Tender spinach leaves, hard-cooked egg mushrooms and crisp bacon tossed with a warm sweet 'n sour dressing

Farmer's Chop Suey Salad

$15.25

An old-fashioned summer cooler! A refreshing mix of chopped iceberg lettuce radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions topped with cool dairy sour cream

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.95

Strips of char-broiled chicken breast on a bed of greens and asian vegetables tossed in a zesty marinade topped with crispy noodles and mandarin oranges

Pasta Avocado Salad

$15.95

Tri-colored spiral pasta cooked al dente and mixed with assorted tender-crisp fresh vegetables in a vinaigrette dressing, topped with avocado slices on a bed of lettuce.

Chicken Salad Boat

$19.25

Served in a fresh pineapple boat with a seasonal fresh fruit garnish

Stuffed Tomatoes

Albacore Tuna Salad Stuffed Tomato

$15.25

Salmon Salad Stuffed Tomato

$16.25

Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomato

$16.25

Egg Salad Stuffed Tomato

$14.25

Salad Platters

Albacore Tuna Salad Platter

$15.75

Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.

Light Tuna' Salad Platter

$15.75

Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.

Sockeye Salmon Salad Platter

$16.75

Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.

Chicken Salad Platter

$16.75

Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.

Egg Salad Platter

$14.75

Two scoops of our "made fresh daily" salads are twice as good! Garnished with fresh greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives.

Sampler Salad Platter

$16.75

For the variety lover that can't choose just one. Select two different scoops

Fresh Fruit Salad Platter

$17.50

Fresh seasonal fruits with your choice of sherbet, cottage cheese or jello - light and refreshing!

Chopped Liver Salad Platter

$15.95

Tin of Albacore Tuna Platter

$13.50

Served with hard-cooked egg, tomato, green peppers and black olives

Tin of Sockeye Salmon Platter

$13.95

Served with hard-cooked egg, tomato, green peppers and black olives.

Small Dinner Salad

$6.25

Vegetarian Platter

$18.50

Broccoli, carrots, spinach, green peppers and mushrooms surround a baked potato. Enfov it steamed or stir fried. Top with melted cheese add 1.00. All vegetables are fresh and steamed to order, please allow 15 minutes.

Whitefish Salad Platter

$18.95

Our special recipe - made with fresh from the smokehouse lake fish. Served with lettuce, tomato cucumber, green pepper, onion, olives and a bagel.

Appetizers

Cold Appetizers

Gefilte Fish App

$10.50

Chopped Liver - APP

$9.75

One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice

Egg Salad - APP

$8.75

One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice

Tuna Salad - APP

$9.50

One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice

Chicken Salad - APP

$10.25

One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice

Salmon Salad - APP

$10.25

One scoop with raw onion & tomato slice

Eggplant 'Caviar' Salad - APP

$9.25

Roasted eggplant, chopped and blended with garlic and onions

Lox Spread App

$9.50

Cream cheese blended with smoked salmon and onions - one scoop served with tomato slice and a bagel.

Whitefish App

$13.95

Smoked whitefish (our special recipe) one scoop served with a tomato slice and a bagel.

Light Tuna' Salad - APP

$9.50

A lower calorie version

Herring Sour Cream App

$10.95

Polish Style White Fish App

$19.95Out of stock

Stuffed with specialty seasoned Gefilte Fish-sweet and slightly peppery.

Hot Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Tender strips of fresh white meat lightly breaded and crisped to a rich golden brown served with honey mustard or barbecue dipping sauce.

Noodle Pudding

$7.25

Sweet old-fashioned luckshen kugel with cinnamon and raisins

Tzimmes

$7.95

A Tasty sweet vegetable casserole.

Kishke

$8.25

Roasted to a golden brown served with gravy

Fried Kreplach (2)

$7.75

"Jewish ravioli"

Kasha Varnishkes

$7.75

Shell pasta tossed with toasted buckwheat and sauteed onions.

Potato Knish

$5.25

Potato shell with onion seasoned potato filling.

Meat Knish

$6.25

Potato shell with chopped beef filling.

Potato Pancake (1)

$4.25

Single pancake, made to order with sour cream or applesauce

Cabbage Roll

$10.25

Tender cabbage leaves filled with a ground beef and rice blend in sweet and sour sauce.

Blintzes

Cheese Blintzes

$15.25

Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.

Blueberry Blintzes

$15.25

Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.

Cherry Blintzes

$15.25

Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.

Red, White, and Blue Blintzes

$15.25

Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.

Meat Blintzes

$16.25

Our own hand-made crepes made fresh daily, prepared to your order, sauteed in butter. These light, thin delicacies are served up golden brown with your choice of sour cream or applesauce.

Desserts

Desserts

Rich New York Cheesecake

$6.25

With strawberry sauce

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

$6.25

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Key-Lime Pie

$5.95

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.25

German Chocolate Cake

$7.25

Red Velvet Cake

$7.25

Chocolate Mousse Toffee Cake

$7.25

Chocolate Overload Cake

$7.25

Apple Strudel

$6.50

Cherry Cheese Strudel

$7.50

Assorted Bundt Cake

$4.25

Mandel Bread

$5.95

Chocolate Mandel Bread

$6.95

Raspberry Rugelach

$5.95

Cinnamon Rugelach

$5.95

Chocolate Rugelach

$6.50

Cup of Seasonal Fruit [$]

$7.25

Fresh Cut

Jello

$3.95

With Whipped Cream

Custard Style Rice Pudding

$6.50

Fountain Treats

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.95

Chocolate Sundae

$7.95

Strawberry Sundae

$7.95

Mini-Sundae

$6.95

One scoop

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$7.95

One Scoop Ice Cream

$5.95

Pastries

Black & White Cookies

$3.00

Halavah

$1.95

Whoopie Pie

$4.50

Hamantasch

$4.00

Mandel Bread

$2.49

Chocolate Mandel

$3.00

Box of Cookies

$7.75

Choc Cookie

$3.00

Entrees

Savory Specials

Chicken-In-The-Pot

$22.95

Tender spring chicken (one half) served in golden chicken broth with matzo ball. kreplach, noodles rice, cooked carrot and boiled potato.

Beef-In-The-Pot

$25.95

Succulent boiled short ribs of beef (flanken), served in golden chicken broth with matzo ball, kreplach, noodles, rice, cooked carrot and boiled potato.

Sweet & Sour Cabbage Meat-In-The-Pot

$25.95

Short ribs of beef (flanken) slowly simmered until tender in our sweet & sour cabbage borscht and served with boiled potato

Entrees

Gefilte Fish Dinner

$25.95

Two patties-hand ground, delicately seasoned.

Polish-Style Whitefish Dinner

$25.95

Stuffed with our homemade, specially seasoned gefilte fish, sweet and peppery, served chilled.

1/2 Roasted Spring Chicken

$19.95

Specially spiced and golden crisp

1/2 Boiled Chicken

$19.95

Tender and juicy.

Char-Broiled Chicken Breast

$19.95

Prepared to order with fresh stir-fry vegetables

1/2 Broiled Spring Chicken

$19.95

Boiled Beef Tongue Dinner

$22.95

A delicacy. Simmered until tender with cooked carrots.

Meatloaf Dinner

$19.50

Our own special recipe-made fresh daily

Broiled Whitefish

$25.95

Brisket Dinner

$24.95

Slow-cooked - lean and tender slices served in their own roasting juices.

Baked Short Ribs of Beef

$24.95

Old-fashioned flanken served with brown gravy.

Boiled Short Ribs of Beef

$24.95

Old-fashioned flanken simmered 'til tender

Sauteed Chicken Livers

$20.95

Served with onions. Fresh daily, cooked to order.

Sauteed Calf's Livers

$21.95

Tender, young Provimi veal liver sliced thin and cooked to order. Served with onions

Chopped Beefsteak

$21.95

Freshly ground and hand-formed, specially seasoned with onions and green peppers, cooked to order.

8oz Rumanian Skirt Steak

$26.95

A favorite! Served with grilled onions and garlic seasoning on request.

2-8oz Rumanian Skirt Steak

$34.95

A favorite! Served with grilled onions and garlic seasoning on request.

Kids Menu

Kiddy Spaghetti

$7.95

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

Kids Hamburger

$9.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids French Toast

$6.95

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.95

Kids One Scrambled Egg

$8.25

With Sausage, Bacon, or Bagel

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.50

With Potato Chips

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.25

With Fries

Catering

Trays

Meat Tray

$19.50

Meat & Cheese Tray

$19.00

Fish Tray

$21.95

Chilled Vegetable Tray

$11.95

Fruit & Cheese Tray

$14.95

Sweet Table Tray

$15.25

Sides

Side Choice

French Fries

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.25

Avocado

$3.50

Mash Potatoes

$4.25

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Add Chicken Breast

$5.95

Add Rib

$12.95

Sharing/Minimum Charge

$3.00

SPECIALS

Featured Specials

The Deluxe

$15.95

The "Broadway Cristo"

$15.95

The Breakfast Club

$15.95

The Avocado Toast

$12.00

The Daybreak

$13.95

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Lunch Specials

Beef Stew

$12.95

Fried Chicken

$12.95

Turkey Schnitzel

$12.95

Dinner Specials

BBQ Chicken

$18.95

S & S Meat Balls

$18.95

Broiled Salmon

$20.95

Fried Chicken

$20.95

Turkey Schnitzel

$18.95

Beef Stew

$20.95

Passover Menu

Appetizers

Gefilte Fish

$9.95

Chopped Liver

$10.95

Rumanian Eggplant

$8.29

Chopped Egg & Onion Salad

$8.75

Herring Fillets in Sour cream Sauce

$12.50

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$16.95

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

$4.95

Stuffed Cabbage Roll

$10.25

Soups

QT Golden Rich Chicken Broth

$8.75

QT Sweet & Sour Cabbage Borscht

$12.50

Matzo Ball

$2.50

Kreplach

$2.50

Entrees

Whole Roast Spring Chicken

$16.00

Sliced Oven Roasted Brisket of Beef Reg

$17.95

Sliced Oven Roasted Brisket of Beef XLean

$19.50

Sides

PT Brown Gravy

$4.00

QT Brown Gravy

$8.00

PT Au Jus w/Onions

$4.00

QT Au Jus w/Onions

$8.00

QT Carrot-Sweet Potato-Prune Tzimmes

$12.95

Potato Pancake

$3.75

QT Kasha Varnishkes

$10.95

Oven Roasted Kishke

$12.95

Casseroles

Matzo Dressing

$27.00

Challah Bread Stuffing

$27.00

Green Beans and Onions Amondine

$29.00

Potato Kugel

$29.50

Noodle Kugel

$29.50

Bread & Pastries

Round Egg Challah

$10.50

Round Raisin Egg Challah

$11.50

Traditional Macaroons

$18.50

Extra Rich Chocolate Dipped Macaroons

$20.50

Box of Passover Matzos

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our home-style cooking and hospitality!

Website

Location

3107 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

