Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Bagel Shop - Beverly Farms

202 Reviews

$$

3 Oak St

Beverly, MA 01915

Popular Items

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
Medium Iced Coffee
The Regular + Protein

Pastries and Sides

Muffin

Muffin

$3.50

Side LOX

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00Out of stock
Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.10

Enough for 1 Bagel

Side Egg

$2.41

Chips

$1.86

Banana bread

$2.15

Donuts

$2.30

Bagels and Speads

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$3.74

Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.

Bagel W/ Butter

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.80

Bagel Choice with Butter

Bagel w/ Just Avocado

$3.99

Bagel Choice with Just Avocado

Hot n Smokey

Hot n Smokey

$5.75

Choice of Bagel, with Jalapeño cream cheese, warm bacon, and Siracha.

THE NOVA

THE NOVA

$10.25

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cream Cheese

SUPER NOVA

SUPER NOVA

$12.28

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Choice of Cream cheese

Half Dozen

$9.35

6 Bagels of Choice (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Dozen Bagels

$18.69

12 Bagels, Choose up to 4 variations (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Bagel As Is

Bagel As Is

$1.64

Bagel the way it is. NO CREAM CHEESE INCLUDED

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

$6.50

Enough for 6 bagels

1 LB Cream Cheese

1 LB Cream Cheese

$9.10

Enough for 12 bagels

Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.10

Enough for 1 Bagel

Coffee & Tea

Box of ICED Joe

$21.39Out of stock

94 oz coffee meant to be iced.

Box of HOT Joe

$21.39

94 oz hot coffee.

16oz Nitro Brew (Small)

$4.90

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Nitro Cold Brew

24 oz Nitro Brew (Medium)

$5.50

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Nitro Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew (Small)

$4.80

Atomic Coffee Roasters Cold Brew

24oz Cold Brew (Medium)

$5.20

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Cold Brew

32oz Cold Brew (Large)

$5.41

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Cold Brew

Small HOT Coffee

Small HOT Coffee

$2.80

12 oz Hot Coffee

Medium HOTCoffee

Medium HOTCoffee

$3.27

16 oz Hot Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

$3.60

24 oz Hot Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$3.27

16 oz Iced Coffee

Medium Iced Coffee

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.74

24 oz Iced Coffee

Large Iced Coffee

Large Iced Coffee

$4.21

32 oz Iced Coffee

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.25

12 oz Hot Coco

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.58

16 oz Hot Coco

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.23

24 oz Hot Coco

Small Hot Tea

$2.03

12 oz Tea

Medium Hot Tea

$2.58

16 oz Tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.06

24 oz Tea

Small Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.19

12 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Medium Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.74

16 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Large Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.27

24 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Small Ice Tea

$3.02

16 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Medium Ice Tea

$3.46

24 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Large Ice Tea

$3.84

32 oz Fresh brewed Iced Tea

Small Shaken Iced Tea

$3.12

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Medium Shaken Iced Tea

$3.56

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Large Shaken Iced Tea

$4.11

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

$5.75

Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional add ons for an extra charge

The Regular + Protein

The Regular + Protein

$7.00

Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

$6.00

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese. Additions add ons for an additional charge.

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

$7.50

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese + proteins/add ons

The Hangover

The Hangover

$8.25

Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese

The Walk of Shame

The Walk of Shame

$7.85

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Sausage

No Regrets

No Regrets

$8.25

Choice of Bagel, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Choice of Cheese

Hot Dotty

Hot Dotty

$7.25

Choice of Bagel, Chorizo, Egg, Siracha, Hot sauce, Choice of Cheese

The Veg Out

The Veg Out

$8.00

Egg Whites, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Choice of Cheese

Breakfast Build Your Own

$5.25

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!

Lunch Sandwiches

The Favorite

The Favorite

$11.21

Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Chuncky Chick

The Chuncky Chick

$11.21

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna

$11.21

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Blazin' Buffalo

Blazin' Buffalo

$11.21

Buffalo Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Notorious B.A.L.T

Notorious B.A.L.T

$11.21

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

B.L.T

B.L.T

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Crispy Chicken BLT

Crispy Chicken BLT

$12.51Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.21Out of stock

Choice of Wrap, Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Strips, and Caesar Dressing.

Lunch Build Your Own

$3.50

Shakes and Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.60Out of stock

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.60Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.60Out of stock

Mango Smoothie

$6.60Out of stock

Strawberry milkshake

$6.60Out of stock

Pizza Bagels

Please note that pizza bagels take an additional 5 minutes to prepare. Thank you.

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$5.67

Pizza bagel with perfectly melted cheese

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

$6.99

Pizza bagel with perfectly melted cheese and bacon.

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.87

Orange Juice

$3.10

Apple Juice

$3.10Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Lemonade

$3.10

Nakéd Juice (Green Machine)

$3.88

Nakéd Juice (Mango)

$4.15Out of stock

Naked Juice (Blue Machine)

$3.88

Tru Seltzer Water

$3.20

Blue Gatorade

$2.99Out of stock

Yellow Gatorade

$2.34

Chocolate Milk

$2.99Out of stock

Ground Coffee for Home

Coffee Beans to Go

$16.99Out of stock

Apparel

Short Sleeve Shirt
$12.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$12.00
Long Sleeve Shirt
$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$15.00
Bagel Shop Hoodie
$30.00

Bagel Shop Hoodie

$30.00
Bagel Shop Vest
$40.00

Bagel Shop Vest

$40.00
Bagel Shop 1/4 Zip
$35.00

Bagel Shop 1/4 Zip

$35.00
Bagel Shop Polo
$25.00

Bagel Shop Polo

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!

Website

Location

3 Oak St, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
The Bagel Shop image
The Bagel Shop image
The Bagel Shop image

