Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

The Bagel Shop - Chatham

60 Reviews

$$

400 Main St

Chatham, MA 02633

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
Medium ICED Coffee
The Regular + Protein

Pastries and Sides

Chips

$2.00
Muffin

Muffin

$3.74

Side LOX

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00
Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.10

Enough for 1 Bagel

Side Egg

$2.41

Banana Bread

$2.15Out of stock

Donuts

$2.30Out of stock

Coffee& Tea

Small Nitro Cold Brew

$4.90

Medium Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Small Cold Brew

$4.80

Medium Cold Brew

$5.20
Small HOT Coffee

Small HOT Coffee

$2.80

12 oz Hot Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

$3.27

16 oz Hot Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

$3.60

24 oz Hot Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

$3.27

16 oz Iced Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

$3.74

24 oz Iced Coffee

Large ICED Coffee

Large ICED Coffee

$4.21

32 oz Iced Coffee

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.25

12 oz Hot Coco

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.58

16 oz Hot Coco

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.99

24 oz Hot Coco

Small Hot Tea

$2.03

12 oz Tea

Medium Hot Tea

$2.58

16 oz Tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.06

24 oz Tea

Small Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.19

12 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Medium Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.74

16 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Large Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.27

24 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Small Ice Tea

$3.02

16 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Medium Ice Tea

$3.46

24 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Large Ice Tea

$3.84

32 oz Fresh brewed Iced Tea

Small Shaken Iced Tea

$3.12

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Medium Shaken Iced Tea

$3.56

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Large Shaken Iced Tea

$4.11

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Bagels and Speads

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$4.02

Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.

Bagel W/ Butter

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.80

Bagel Choice with Butter

Bagel w/ Just Avocado

$3.99

Bagel Choice with Just Avocado

Hot n Smokey

Hot n Smokey

$5.75

Choice of Bagel, with Jalapeño cream cheese, warm bacon, and Siracha.

The NOVA

The NOVA

$10.25

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cream Cheese

SUPER NOVA

SUPER NOVA

$12.28

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Choice of Cream cheese

Half Dozen

$11.21

6 Bagels of Choice (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Dozen Bagels

$22.42

12 Bagels, Choose up to 4 variations (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Bagel As Is

Bagel As Is

$1.87

Bagel the way it is. NO CREAM CHEESE INCLUDED

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

$6.50

Enough for 6 bagels

1 LB Cream Cheese

1 LB Cream Cheese

$9.10

Enough for 12 bagels

Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.10

Enough for 1 Bagel

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

$5.75

Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional add ons for an extra charge

The Regular + Protein

The Regular + Protein

$7.00

Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

$6.00

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese. Additions add ons for an additional charge.

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

$7.50

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese + proteins/add ons

The Hangover

The Hangover

$8.25

Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese

The Walk of Shame

The Walk of Shame

$7.85

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Sausage

No Regrets

No Regrets

$8.25

Choice of Bagel, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Choice of Cheese

The Veg Out

The Veg Out

$8.00

Egg Whites, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Choice of Cheese

Breakfast Build Your Own

$5.25

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!

Hot Dotty

Hot Dotty

$7.25

Choice of Bagel, Chorizo, Egg, Siracha, Hot sauce, Choice of Cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

The Favorite

The Favorite

$11.21

Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Chuncky Chick

The Chuncky Chick

$11.21Out of stock

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Notorious B.A.L.T

Notorious B.A.L.T

$11.21

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

B.L.T

B.L.T

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Crispy Chicken BLT

Crispy Chicken BLT

$12.51Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.21Out of stock

Choice of Wrap, Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Caesar Dressing.

The Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna

$11.21

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Blazin' Buffalo

The Blazin' Buffalo

$11.21Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad, lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Lunch Build Your Own

$3.50

Shakes and Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$6.60Out of stock

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.60Out of stock

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.60

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.60Out of stock

Pizza Bagels

Please note that pizza bagels take an additional 5 minutes to prepare. Thank you.

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$5.67

Pizza bagel with perfectly melted cheese

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

$6.99

Pizza bagel with perfectly melted cheese and bacon.

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Water

$2.40

Nakéd Juice

$4.15

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.25

Tru Power Drink

$3.30

Selzter Water

$2.30

Tap water

$0.50

Body Armor

$2.99

Ground Coffee

Ground Coffee to Go

$16.99

Apparel

Short Sleeve Shirt

$12.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$15.00

Bagel Shop Hoodie

$30.00

Bagel Shop Vest

$40.00

Bagel Shop 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Bagel Shop Performance Polo

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Bagel Shop - Chatham. This is our third location and we are proud to serve you your favorite bagel and/or coffee!

Location

400 Main St, Chatham, MA 02633

Directions

