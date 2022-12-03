Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

The Bagel Shop - Wenham

195 Reviews

$$

158 Main St

Wenham, MA 01984

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
The Regular Plus Protein
Medium ICED Coffee

Pastries and Sides

Chips

$1.86Out of stock

Muffin

$3.50

Side LOX

$4.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$2.00
Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.10

Side Avocado

$2.15Out of stock

Banana bread

$2.15

Donuts

$2.30

Side Egg

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

16oz Nitro Brew(small)

$4.77

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Nitro Cold Brew

24oz Nitro Brew (Medium)

$4.93

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Nitro Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew (Small)

$4.41

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Cold brew

24oz Cold Brew(medium)

$4.77

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Cold Brew

32oz Cold Brew (Large)

$5.11

Atomic Coffee Roaster's Cold Brew

Small HOT Coffee

Small HOT Coffee

$2.80

12 oz Hot Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

$3.27

16 oz Hot Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

$3.60

24 oz Hot Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

$3.27

16 oz Iced Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

$3.74

24 oz Iced Coffee

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.25

12 oz Hot coco

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.58

16 oz Hot coco

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.23

24 oz Hot coco

Large ICED Coffee

Large ICED Coffee

$4.21

32 oz Iced Coffee

Small Hot Tea

$2.03

12 oz Tea

Small Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.19

12 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Medium Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.74

16oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Large Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.27

24 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Medium Hot Tea

$2.58

16 oz tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.06

24 oz tea

Small Iced Tea

$3.02

16 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Medium Iced Tea

$3.46

24 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Large Iced Tea

$3.84

32 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Small Shaken Iced Tea

$3.12Out of stock

Medium Shaken Iced Tea

$3.56Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Large Shaken Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Bagels and Spreads

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$4.02

Choice of Bagel and any of our house made spreads

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.80

Choice of Bagel with butter

Bagel w/ Just Avocado

$3.99

Choice of Bagel w/ just sliced avocado

Hot n Smokey

Hot n Smokey

$5.75

Choice of Bagel with Jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, and siracha

THE NOVA

THE NOVA

$10.25

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cream Cheese

SUPER NOVA

SUPER NOVA

$12.28

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Choice of Cream Cheese

Bagel As Is

Bagel As Is

$1.87

Selecting multiple bagels does not multiply the price. Please enter each selection separate.

Half Dozen

$11.21

6 bagels of choice (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Dozen

$22.42

12 bagels of choice (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

$6.50
1 LB Cream Cheese

1 LB Cream Cheese

$9.10

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

$5.75

Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional adds on for an extra charge

The Regular Plus Protein

The Regular Plus Protein

$7.00

Egg and Cheese with Choice of Bagel, Cheese and any additional Meats

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

$6.00

Egg White with Choice of Cheese

Egg White Plus (EGG WHITE+Protein Choice)

Egg White Plus (EGG WHITE+Protein Choice)

$7.50

Egg White, with Choice of Cheese + Protein

The Hangover

The Hangover

$8.25

Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese

The Veg Out

The Veg Out

$8.00

Egg Whites, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Choice of Cheese

The Walk of Shame

The Walk of Shame

$7.85

Egg, Choice of cheese, Bacon, Sausage

No Regrets

No Regrets

$8.25

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Choice of Cheese

Hot Dotty

Hot Dotty

$7.25

Chorizo, Egg, Cheese, Siracha, Hot Sauce

Build Your Own

$5.25

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!

Lunch Sandwiches

The Favorite

The Favorite

$11.21

Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Chuncky Chick

$11.21Out of stock

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Notorious B.A.L.T

Notorious B.A.L.T

$11.21

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

B.L.T

B.L.T

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Crispy Chicken BLT

Crispy Chicken BLT

$12.51

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.21Out of stock

Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Caesar Dressing.

The Blazin' Buffalo

The Blazin' Buffalo

$11.21Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese.

The Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna

$11.21Out of stock

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Build Your Own

$3.50

Shakes and Smoothies

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.60

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.60

Mango Smoothie

$6.60

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.60

Pizza Bagels

Please note that pizza bagels take an additional 5 minutes to prepare. Thank you.

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$5.67Out of stock

Bagel with perfectly melted cheese.

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

Bacon + Cheese Pizza Bagel

$6.99Out of stock

Bagel with Perfectly melted cheese and bacon.

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Tru Selzer Water

$3.20

Bottle Water

$1.87

Nakéd Juice

$4.15

Lemonade

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99Out of stock

Ground Coffee To Go

Coffee Beans to Go

$16.99

Apparel

Short Sleeve Shirt

Short Sleeve Shirt

$12.00Out of stock
Long Sleeve Shirt

Long Sleeve Shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Bagel Shop Hoodie

Bagel Shop Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

Bagel Shop Vest

$40.00
Bagel Shop 1/4 Zip

Bagel Shop 1/4 Zip

$35.00Out of stock
Bagel Shop Polo

Bagel Shop Polo

$26.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!

Location

158 Main St, Wenham, MA 01984

Directions

The Bagel Shop image
The Bagel Shop image

